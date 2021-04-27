  1. Home
  2. After being held responsible for covid mayhem, EC bans poll victory processions

After being held responsible for covid mayhem, EC bans poll victory processions

News Network
April 27, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes for the assembly elections in five states that will be declared on May 2.

In its detailed order, Election Commission has said not more than two people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate to receive their victory certificate for the May 2 election result.

The Election Commission ban on victory processions comes as the country witnesses a severe second wave of Covid-19 that has been claiming over 2,000 lives on a daily basis for the past several days.

India on Tuesday recorded over 3.23 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases while it saw the highest tally in the world with 3.5 lakh fresh cases on Monday. Over 2,771 people have died in the past 24 hours over the Covid surge.

Last week, the Election Commission had banned all roadshows, padyatras and vehicle rallies in Bengal which is in the middle of an 8-phase assembly election and massive spike in Covid-19 cases.

Using its constitutional powers, the Election Commission issued an order placing to restrict all physical campaigning in Bengal. The state voted in the seventh phase on Monday and will see the final round of polling on April 29.

The Madras High Court on Monday slammed the Election Commission over the Covid-19 second wave in the country, holding it 'singularly' responsible for the spread, called it the "the most irresponsible institution" and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.

The EC allowing political parties to take out rallies and meetings had led to the spread of the pandemic, the court said.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the stinging observation on a public interest writ from Karur AIADMK candidate and Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar for the April 6 Assembly polls, seeking a direction to authorities to ensure fair counting of votes on May 2 in Karur by taking effective steps and proper arrangements with Covid-19 protocols.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: An Air India flight from Dubai to Mangaluru was diverted and landed at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather conditions in the coastal Karnataka, Director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), ACK Nair confirmed on Tuesday. 

The flight with 118 passengers was expected to touch down at Mangaluru International Airport, at 12.30 am on Tuesday April 13. As the climate at Mangaluru was not conducive for its landing, the flight changed its path and landed at Kochi.

The incident follows a day after Kozhikode-bound Air India Express (AIE) flight from Riyadh was diverted and landed at the International Airport here in the wee hours of Sunday after the pilot detected a fault in one of its tyres mid-air, sources said here. Incidentally, the faulty tyre of the AIE IX1322, carrying 180 passengers, burst after its safe landing at the Kochi airport, they said.

The pilot decided to divert the aircraft to Kochi airport, after a tyre issue was noticed, sources said. The decision to land at Kochi airport was taken considering the safety aspect, they said.

While the Kochi international airport is the biggest one in the state, the international airport at Kozhikode is a tabletop one, which has limited space at the ends of the runway. The decision of the pilot to divert the flight to Kochi proved right as its faulty tyre burst immediately after the passengers were safely deboarded following its landing at the airport at 3.16 AM, sources said.

The Air India Express arranged another aircraft in the morning for facilitating the journey of the deboarded passengers to Kozhikode, they said. A Kuwait-bound Air India Express flight had made an emergency landing at the Kozhikode airport last Friday after a fire warning in the cargo compartment.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 15,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The indefinite strike called by the employees of road transport corporations in Karnataka over wage related issue entered its ninth day on Thursday, continuing to affect bus services across the state.

With a stalemate between the government and employees of four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Aimed at intensifying their protest, the striking employees have decided to stage a candlelight protest on Thursday evening.

They have also planned to approach all the MLAs to urge them to raise their issue at the government-level.

Amid threats of tough action, "no work no pay", few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

Pegging the revenue loss at Rs 152 crore with buses belonging to all the four RTCs not running, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds Transport portfolio, last evening said over 3,200 buses were operating so far, as employees were returning to work on the request of the government.

He also appealed to employees not to listen to vested interests who are instigating for the strike and to get back to work.

Savadi in his statement had also said that a total of 60 buses belonging to all the four RTCs were damaged so far by miscreants in the name of protests as he condemned the act.

Some Volvo buses have been damaged, he said, adding that police have started taking action against those involved.

The government has made it clear that it was not possible to implement the sixth pay commission for the RTC employees, and had ruled out any talks with them.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notice.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

Metro, autos and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department last week had issued an order banning the strike, and had referred the dispute to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 19: The Hundi collection of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district has touched Rs 68.94 crore during 2020-21 despite Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the collection, as compared to previous year, has reduced by Rs 29.97 crore.

The temple had remained closed from March 17, 2020 to September 8, 2020 following Covid-19. As a result, the temple did not earn any income for six months. The amount of Rs 68.94 crore was earned from September 15 to March 31, 2021, said Temple Management Committee President Mohanram Sulli.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘sevas’. In addition, the income is generated from offering box, SB account, rent from choulty and buildings and agriculture produce. The temple in 2019-20 had earned an income of Rs 98.92 crore.

Though the temple opened for devotees from September 8, there were even restrictions on the number of sevas to be conducted each day.

In the interest of the devotees, the work on lodges, toilets, comprehensive drinking water supply, UGD facilities and road widening works have been taken up, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.