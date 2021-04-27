After being held responsible for covid mayhem, EC bans poll victory processions

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes for the assembly elections in five states that will be declared on May 2.

In its detailed order, Election Commission has said not more than two people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate to receive their victory certificate for the May 2 election result.

The Election Commission ban on victory processions comes as the country witnesses a severe second wave of Covid-19 that has been claiming over 2,000 lives on a daily basis for the past several days.

India on Tuesday recorded over 3.23 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases while it saw the highest tally in the world with 3.5 lakh fresh cases on Monday. Over 2,771 people have died in the past 24 hours over the Covid surge.

Last week, the Election Commission had banned all roadshows, padyatras and vehicle rallies in Bengal which is in the middle of an 8-phase assembly election and massive spike in Covid-19 cases.

Using its constitutional powers, the Election Commission issued an order placing to restrict all physical campaigning in Bengal. The state voted in the seventh phase on Monday and will see the final round of polling on April 29.

The Madras High Court on Monday slammed the Election Commission over the Covid-19 second wave in the country, holding it 'singularly' responsible for the spread, called it the "the most irresponsible institution" and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.

The EC allowing political parties to take out rallies and meetings had led to the spread of the pandemic, the court said.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the stinging observation on a public interest writ from Karur AIADMK candidate and Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar for the April 6 Assembly polls, seeking a direction to authorities to ensure fair counting of votes on May 2 in Karur by taking effective steps and proper arrangements with Covid-19 protocols.