After his meeting with RSS chief, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan steps up attack on Kerala govt

Newsroom, Sept 19: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday stepped up attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan government with video clippings showing him being heckled at a Kannur University event in 2019.
"Whatever happened with me (physical attack) in Kannur had happened in the presence of many police personnel. In the video from then, you can see a senior political functionary, who's now in CM office, preventing police from acting," Khan said in Thiruvananthapuram.
According to Khan, the heckling he faced there was part of a conspiracy to frighten him into not speaking in public and Vijayan had allegedly told the police not to lodge a case in connection with that incident.
The governor’s anger comes after the ruling CPI(M) on Sunday questioned the former’s meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Thrissur on Saturday night.
“Now we can understand reasons behind his recent outbursts. The Governor has denigrated his position by calling on Bhagwat at the house of a local RSS leader in Thirssur flouting all protocols,” CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said, adding that of late he was behaving like a leader of the Sangh Parivar overlooking his duties and responsibilities.
The Governor’s office later confirmed that he had a meeting with the RSS leader and “it was only a courtesy call.” Bhagwat was staying at the house of a local RSS leader in Thrissur after his visit to Guruvayur temple.
Jayarajan also said protest against the Governor during the History Congress session in Kannur in 2019 was spontaneous and it was unfair to call it “an attempt on his life.” “It was a minor incident. He is ballooning it day in and out to get some sympathy. He cannot take out his frustration on the government citing a three- year-old incident,” he said in Kannur (north Kerala).
