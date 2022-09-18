  1. Home
After his meeting with RSS chief, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan steps up attack on Kerala govt

September 19, 2022

Newsroom, Sept 19: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday stepped up attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan government with video clippings showing him being heckled at a Kannur University event in 2019. 

"Whatever happened with me (physical attack) in Kannur had happened in the presence of many police personnel. In the video from then, you can see a senior political functionary, who's now in CM office, preventing police from acting," Khan said in Thiruvananthapuram. 

According to Khan, the heckling he faced there was part of a conspiracy to frighten him into not speaking in public and Vijayan had allegedly told the police not to lodge a case in connection with that incident.

The governor’s anger comes after the ruling CPI(M) on Sunday questioned the former’s meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Thrissur on Saturday night.

“Now we can understand reasons behind his recent outbursts. The Governor has denigrated his position by calling on Bhagwat at the house of a local RSS leader in Thirssur flouting all protocols,” CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said, adding that of late he was behaving like a leader of the Sangh Parivar overlooking his duties and responsibilities.

The Governor’s office later confirmed that he had a meeting with the RSS leader and “it was only a courtesy call.” Bhagwat was staying at the house of a local RSS leader in Thrissur after his visit to Guruvayur temple.

Jayarajan also said protest against the Governor during the History Congress session in Kannur in 2019 was spontaneous and it was unfair to call it “an attempt on his life.” “It was a minor incident. He is ballooning it day in and out to get some sympathy. He cannot take out his frustration on the government citing a three- year-old incident,” he said in Kannur (north Kerala).

September 6,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 6: The situation in several parts of rain-battered Bengaluru, by and large, continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night.

Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others.

"I came by tractor as roads are all submerged in water, also our vehicles are under water... I have exams from tomorrow, so I have to go to school," a girl dressed in school uniform said. "Water has not receded, as there was rain once again last night (Monday), in fact I feel it has increased. I have to go to the office, kids have schools, and I somehow used a tractor today. Request the government and authorities to do something and restore normalcy," an office goer said.

However, several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested employees to work from home. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road and Sarjapur road that house some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic. Bikers pushing their two-wheelers that were stuck and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in some places.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who chaired a meeting of senior Ministers and officials on Monday night said a decision has been taken to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current rain situation as well as the maintenance of basic infrastructure in Bengaluru. He also said that Rs 9.50 crore has been released to establish a company of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and to provide the equipment.

On the T K Halli pump house in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery water to Bengaluru being affected due to overflowing Bheemeshwara River and water from the surrounding lakes, the CM said flood water is being drained out, but it will take two days to drain out water from Cauvery 3rd stage pump house and to resume work.

Noting that an alternative plan has been formulated for water supply to Bengaluru, he said around 8,000 bore wells are under the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) control and they would be restarted to supply water during the disruption in Cauvery water supply to areas. Instructions have also been given to supply water from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bore wells to areas where there has been disruption in water supply due to rain, he further said, adding that water in tankers will be supplied on behalf of the government to the areas where there are no bore wells.

According to the CM, some areas in Bengaluru City have received 150 per cent more rains than the normal rain between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain. "This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," he added.

September 4,2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state from Sunday.

Yellow alert has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month.

The fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea as dangerous speedy winds are predicted. The rains are expected to pound north Karnataka districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davanagere for the next 4 days.

Heavy rains are predicted on the first day of the week - Monday, in Bengaluru city. The capital city has been facing the fury and many of the regions especially those in IT corridors have been affected.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting the flood affected localities and directing officials to respond to the flood affected local residents. Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road stretches of roads are inundated affecting the movement of software professionals.

The companies have written to the government and conveyed their displeasure over crumbling infrastructure due to heavy rains. Thousands of houses have been inundated across Bengaluru and authorities have taken up an operation to clear encroachments on storm water drains amid incessant rains.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has also warned of heavy rainfall.

September 17,2022

Hyderabad, Sept 17: Communal forces in the country and Telangana are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleged on Saturday. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag on 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day) here, Rao said if religious fanaticism grows, it will destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships.

Noting that religious fanaticism was on the upsurge, Rao said, "They plant thorns in societal relations for their narrow interests. They are spreading hatred among people with their venomous comments. This kind of division between people is in no way justified." Rao’s comments came minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

The state government celebrated September 17 as Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) while the Centre named it as Hyderabad Liberation Day'. The Telangana government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Rao charged the 'disruptive forces' with distorting the occasion of September 17, which stands as a symbol of national unity, to fulfill their narrow and selfish political interests.

These forces which have no connection with the historical events of September 17 are trying to distort and pollute the bright history of Telangana with petty politics, he claimed.

“The Telangana society actively responds in the most intellectual way. The same activeness and intelligence should be shown again. The insidious efforts of these evil and corrupt forces, which are trying to sever the fabric of the nation, must be thwarted. I warn you once again that there is a danger that the society will be thrown into turmoil even if it is forgotten in a blink of an eye.”

Listing the achievements of Telangana after its formation in 2014, the CM said in the industrial sector, investments of to the tune of Rs 232,111 crore have come in the past eight years creating 16.50 lakh jobs. KCR said Telangana is making unparalleled progress in the field of IT with Rs 1.84 lakh crore worth of exports in 2021 against Rs over 57,000 crore in 2014 and surpassed the country's growth rate in the sector exports. 
 

