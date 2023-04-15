  1. Home
‘Agencies lying to court, torturing arrested to extract falsified confessions’: AK hits out at PM after CBI summons

News Network
April 15, 2023

New Delhi, Apr 15: Courts are being lied to, those arrested are being tortured and there's not a shred of proof of any wrongdoing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, a day after being summoned by the CBI in the capital's liquor policy case.

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Mr Kejriwal said agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were going to extraordinary lengths to target their fiercest political opponents.

The agencies have falsely claimed that 14 phones were destroyed, lying to the courts in affidavits, torturing suspects to extract falsified confessions and employing thuggish threats like "will see how your daughter gets to college tomorrow", he claimed.

The Chief Minister also said that despite months of investigation, and scores of arrests, including his former deputy Manish Sisodia, the agencies have not found a single penny of ill-gotten wealth that they claim was amassed from the so-called liquor scam.

"When they found nothing in raids, they said the money had been funnelled into our Goa election campaign. Where is the proof of this? All our payments were made with cheques. Show me a single rupee of the ₹ 100 crore you claim we got," Mr Kejriwal said.

"If I say, without proof, that I paid Prime Minister Narendra Modi ₹ 1,000 crore on the 17th of September at 7 pm, will you arrest him?" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief asked, announcing he will sue the agencies for perjury and falsifying evidence.

"The same policy, which they call corrupt, was introduced in Punjab and has resulted in a 50 per cent increase in revenue. It was a game-changing and transparent policy," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that he will appear for questioning tomorrow as asked.

The CBI is probing allegations that the liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government last year, which ended government control over the sale of liquor in the capital, gave undue advantages to private retailers.

Alleging the involvement of the "highest levels" of Mr Kejriwal's government in the swindle, the agency has claimed crores in kickbacks were paid for favours in the policy and funnelled into his party's election campaign in Goa last year.

Manish Sisodia's arrest in February was the highest-profile arrest in the case so far. The summons to Mr Kejriwal, whose political career began with the 2011 anti-corruption movement that swept the nation, comes as his 10-year-old party, recently upgraded to the status of a national outfit, tries to position itself as one of the main alternatives to PM Modi's BJP.

News Network
April 3,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that India’s premier investigating agency — the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – has emerged as a “brand for justice”, and given hope and strength to the common citizen.

Addressing the agency’s diamond jubilee celebrations, Modi said people now hold protests to demand a CBI inquiry. “India cannot move forward without professional and efficient institutions like the CBI. From bank frauds to wildlife-related offences, the CBI’s scope of work has increased manifold but its main responsibility is to make the country corruption free,” the Prime minister said.

Incidentally, the government has been criticised by the Opposition for what they claim is repeated misuse of central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In early March, nine Opposition leaders – except the Congress — wrote to the Centre, saying the “misuse of central agencies” had “tarnished their image” and brought their “autonomy and impartiality” into question.

This letter came following the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case – a move Opposition leaders described as a “long witch-hunt”.

During his speech Monday, Modi took on the Opposition, saying that 10 years ago, there was a competition to do corruption. “Today, people talk of ‘lakh crores’ when they discuss the country’s economy. But then, the ‘lakh crore’ term was made famous to indicate the size of scams. Huge scams took place but the accused was not scared because they knew the system was with them. What was the result of this? People lost confidence. Their anger grew against corruption. People were scared to make decisions. There was a policy paralysis. India’s growth was stunted, and investors shied away. Corruption harmed India hugely.”

He said after 2014, his government’s first responsibility was to bring back the people’s confidence in the government. “We took action against black money, against illegal properties. We took action against the corrupt, and the laws that encouraged corruption,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister encouraged the CBI not to spare any corrupt person, and to focus on its work. “Political will to root out corruption is very strong today. You need not stop anywhere. I know those you are taking action against are very powerful people. They have been in the government system for years. They have created an ecosystem to cover up their black deeds and to discredit you. They will try to distract you, but you must remain focused. Not one corrupt person should escape,” Modi added.

News Network
April 9,2023

kapilsibal.jpg

The Congress has to be at the centre of any coalition that would take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections and all Opposition parties should be more mindful of sensitivities as well as be circumspect in criticising each other's ideologies in order to build a strong alliance, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Sunday.

Sibal, a prominent voice in the Opposition ranks, gave a clarion call to all political parties opposed to the BJP-led government to first find a common platform which, he said, could also be his newly-launched 'Insaaf' platform for fighting injustice.

In an interview with PTI, the former Union minister said the leadership question of an Opposition coalition for 2024 need not be answered at this stage and also cited the example of 2004 when the incumbent Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was voted out of power despite the Opposition not having a declared face.

He asserted that the Congress certainly has to be the fulcrum and at the centre of any coalition of Opposition parties that will take on the BJP in 2024.

Asked if the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's statement backing the Adani Group which is facing allegations jolted Opposition unity, Sibal said, "If you narrow down issues then you will have differences among political parties. If you have a broad collaborative platform which does not deal with narrow issues, the possibility of consensus is much greater."

"If Rahul Gandhi has a point of view in the context of crony capitalism in India, I think Sharad Pawar  ji would not be averse to a platform relating to crony capitalism, that subsumes individuals. So what we need is to have these broad platforms on the basis of which we can ensure that the Opposition is united," he said.

He said the moment issues are narrowed down problems arise and gave the example of parties having different points of view on a particular legislation.

"You should allow different parties to have different views. We should allow Rahul Gandhi to have a view on an individual and Sharad Pawar also have his point of view. That should not be an example of disunity," said Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, and quit the Congress in May last year.

Sibal, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support, recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

"Opposition unity will come about only when we have a broad consensus and a platform that elucidates broad issues of that consensus," he said.

Sibal said his message to Opposition parties would be that the bottom line is that great injustices – social, economic and political – are being perpetrated in this country by the diktats of this government.

"In fact the entire Constitution is a narrative of how to achieve justice. So, the fight against injustice can be a common platform," he said.

On whether his newly-floated platform could provide what the Opposition needs, Sibal said "could be", but added that a lot of work needs to be done to bring all political parties on that platform.

Asked if it was practical that the Opposition parties of diverse backgrounds come together and cede parliamentary seats to each other to take on the BJP jointly in 2024, Sibal said parties have to be more generous, more circumspect in criticising each other's ideologies and have to realise that wherever they are weak, they should allow the dominant partner to have a say.

On the strengthened Opposition unity during the second half of the budget session especially after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Sibal said as far as the joint protests in Parliament are concerned, that by itself is not a reflection of Opposition unity.

"As far as Opposition unity is concerned this is the first step. We need political parties to be more generous to each other and allow space for each other to have their own ideological moorings but at the same time get together to fight a government which is hell bent on silencing the people of India and converting this so-called democracy into an autocratic country," he said.

Sibal said having a common minimum programme for a united Opposition was a "tall order" and it would be decided only a few months before the general elections.

On whether the Adani issue and the caste census be the main planks for the Opposition going forward towards 2024, Sibal said he cannot suggest that as he is just an independent member of Parliament.

"I think the caste census issue is a big issue. It is a big issue in many states, in particular northern India but whether that will be a unifying factor or whether that will be projected as a national issue, I cannot possibly say," he added.

On the Adani matter, Sibal said the issue is not about A, B or C, it is how the state and big conglomerates are collaborating with each other to control resources, media, centres of power and along with that the central agencies.

Rebutting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Opposition is coming together as they are afraid of his government's anti-corruption crusade, he asked if the Centre was so concerned about graft why did it not appoint a Lokpal for five years after coming to power.

Why has the Lokpal been inactive and not investigated anybody in government, he asked.

"Is it the premise of our dear prime minister that nobody in government in any BJP-ruled states and in the central government can ever be charged for corruption, and that each one of them is as white as snow," Sibal asked.

He also questioned the prime minister as to why ongoing investigations against those joining the BJP stopped.

"Why is it that the map of India has been divided into two parts, wherever there are BJP-ruled states, the CBI has no access to, while in the Opposition-ruled states, they have complete access," Sibal said.

This narrative of the prime minister is based on a weak premise, he asserted.

News Network
April 11,2023

nirmala.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 11: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Muslims in India are doing much better than those living in neighbouring Pakistan, saying that the country is home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world, which is only growing.

"If there is a perception, or if there's in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?" she said during an event at Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in the US.

She said Pakistan declared itself an Islamic nation and vowed to protect minorities, which is far from the truth. "Violence prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don't know, Sunnis probably. Whereas in India you would find every strand of Muslims doing their business, their children getting educated. Fellowships are being given by the government," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

A US State Department report released in March had flagged "significant human rights issues" in India, including unlawful and arbitrary killings, declining freedom of press, and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities. 

When asked if this negative perception by western nations affects investment or capital inflow in India, the finance minister said, "I would think the answer for that lies with those investors who are coming to India and they have been coming. As somebody who is interested in receiving investments, I would only say, come have a look at what's happening in India, rather than perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports."

Sitharaman is in the US to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and chair the second G20 finance ministers' meet.

