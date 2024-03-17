  1. Home
  2. Ahead of LS polls, EC removes Home Secretaries of 6 states, DGP of Bengal

Ahead of LS polls, EC removes Home Secretaries of 6 states, DGP of Bengal

News Network
March 18, 2024

election.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 18: The Election Commission on Monday afternoon issued orders for the removal of six Home Secretaries - including the top bureaucrats from Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

The poll panel also directed the transfer of West Bengal's Director-General of Police, the top cop of a state that has seen several instances of poll-related violence in recent years. The poll panel further said a shortlist of three potential replacements had to be prepared and submitted by 5 pm.

The re-shuffle, not an uncommon move by the Election Commission before major polls, also includes the transfer of the Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand Home Secretaries, as well as senior officials attached to the offices of the Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh Chief Ministers.

In addition, Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and other officials in municipalities across Maharashtra, have been removed too.

All of this comes less than a month before the 2024 Lok Sabha poll; the ECI on Saturday said voting will begin on April 19 and run over seven phases till June 1.

This is, in fact, the first bureaucratic re-jig by the ECI since it announced polling dates.

The ECI's move comes after a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his two associates, the newly-appointed Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. This step comes as part of the poll panel's commitment to ensure a level playing field for all political parties in the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, as well as by-polls for 26 seats in 13 states.

Sources said the personnel removed were found to be holding dual charge in the offices of the respective chief ministers of each state, and this could compromise, or be seen to be compromising, required neutrality, particularly in relation to law-and-order before, during and after polling.

Bengal's ruling Trinamool has not yet reacted to the removal of DGP Rajiv Malik, who is seen by some to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party. In the past, the state government has questioned the last-minute re-shuffle of senior civil service and police officials so close to an election, arguing it actually hampers prep work since the new faces need time to adjust to the post.

Bengal has frequently witnessed violence during polling season; in June last year over a dozen people were killed across the state as voting for a panchayat election was underway.

The Trinamool accused the opposition of instigating violence and criticised central forces for their failure to protect voters, while the Congress claimed the state had let thugs loose on the people.

While announcing the dates on Saturday, the Chief Election Commissioner said the poll panel would take a very dim view of any violence during the election. Mr Kumar said the ECI is prepared to come down hard on any such incident. "We're putting political parties on notice," he declared.

News Network
March 11,2024

ramadan.jpg

Muslims of Karnataka were waiting with bated breath for this moment! The glorious crescent of the moon has been seen in a few areas of the state, thereby signalling the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan!

According to reports, people in Karnataka’s Mysuru and Bagepalli region too witnessed the crescent moon on Monday night (March 11).

Confirming the report, state moon sighting committee member Maulana Maqsood Imran, said that all Qadhis in the state have unanimously declared the beginning of new month. 

In Mangaluru, S M Rasheed Haji, treasurer of Zeenath Bakhsh Central Juma Masjid, officially announced the beginning of the blessed month following the confirmation of moon sighting by local Qadhi Thwaka Ahmed Musliyar. 

Udupi Zilla Sunni Samyukta Jama’ath Qadhi Mani Ustad too confirmed the beginning of Ramadan following reports of moon sighting in nearby area.

News Network
March 7,2024

russia.jpg

Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old from Hyderabad, was killed months after he was duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday. 

Ministry of External Affairs has said around 20 Indian nationals are working as support staff to the Russian army. Asfan's family had said that he along with two other men reached Russia in November last year after they were promised jobs as helpers in Russian government offices.

Asfan last spoke with his family on December 31 last year, just weeks before they were informed of his death. 

"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," the embassy said in a post on X.

How he was duped

•    Asfan worked in a cloth showroom in Hyderabad.
 
•    According to his family, Asfan was cheated by a Dubai-based agent who runs a YouTube channel called 'Baba Vlogs' and talked about helping people get work permits for the country in his videos.
 
•    The agent promised several men high-paying jobs as security guards in Russia and had taken ₹ 3 lakh each from them, the family said.
 
•    After reaching Moscow, Asfan and others were made to sign a Russian document. They realised later that they were recruited as "helpers" in the Russian army, Asfan's brother Imran said.
 
•    Imran said one of the agents who duped Asfan into going to Russia contacted him recently to tell him that Asfan's contract was cancelled. He also claimed that Asfan was injured but not dead, Imran said.
 
•    Asfan's family were first informed about his death by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about men from different Indian states being cheated into taking part in the war on the pretext of high-paying jobs in Russia.

News Network
March 7,2024

KeralaBJP.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram: Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, is joining the BJP.

Amidst rumours in this regard, Padmaja told a news channel that neglect from Congress leadership and attraction towards Narendra Modi's leadership led her to take the decision to join the BJP.

She is scheduled to formally join the party today itself.

Congress is already facing much embarrassment over many leaders and workers joining the BJP. Senior leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony, who joined the BJP last year, is now contesting as the BJP candidate at Pathanamthitta in Kerala.

Padmaja's elder brother K Muraleedharan, who is Congress MP from Vadakara in Kozhikode, told reporters that his sister ditched the Congress despite the hardships faced by their father in building up the party in Kerala.

Karunakaran, who died in 2010, is still popularly known as 'leader' in Kerala. He served as Chief Minister for four terms and also as a union minister.

Padmaja, who is a member of Congress Political Affairs Committee in Kerala, contested twice in assembly polls and once in Lok Sabha polls, but got defeated in all.

Padmaja alleged that a section in the Congress itself worked for her defeat in 2021 assembly polls in Thrissur. Even as she complained to party leadership in this regard there was no action taken, she said.

Sources said that Padmaja was expecting a Rajya Sabha seat, which was not considered by the Congress. She was also unhappy that the work on the Karunakaran Foundation building in Thiruvananthapuram was getting delayed

CPM has been campaigning that Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin as many Congress leaders are joining the BJP.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that many Congress leaders in Kerala would be joining the BJP in due course and that could be the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed hopes that BJP will win double digit number of seats in Kerala this time.

Padmaja is based in Thrissur and hence her decision to join the BJP could be a boost to BJP's hopes of winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat where actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi is in the fray.

