Air India crash death toll hits 270 as families await charred remains

Ahmedabad, June 14: The death toll from the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has climbed to 270, officials confirmed on Saturday. Grieving families are expressing growing anguish over delays in the identification and release of remains, many of which were severely charred in the inferno.

A senior hospital official told reporters that at least 270 bodies have been recovered so far from the wreckage.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew members on a flight to London’s Gatwick Airport, plunged shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The aircraft lost altitude rapidly and exploded into a fireball as it struck several buildings below.

In a particularly devastating blow, the aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel, killing dozens of students along with other civilians. Only one person is reported to have survived the crash, making this the deadliest aviation disaster globally in over a decade.

Authorities continue efforts to identify victims and investigate the cause of the crash, while mourning families wait in anguish for news and closure.