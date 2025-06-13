  1. Home
  2. Air India crash death toll hits 270 as families await charred remains

Air India crash death toll hits 270 as families await charred remains

coastaldigest.com news network
June 14, 2025

ahmedabadcrash.jpg

Ahmedabad, June 14: The death toll from the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has climbed to 270, officials confirmed on Saturday. Grieving families are expressing growing anguish over delays in the identification and release of remains, many of which were severely charred in the inferno.

A senior hospital official told reporters that at least 270 bodies have been recovered so far from the wreckage.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew members on a flight to London’s Gatwick Airport, plunged shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The aircraft lost altitude rapidly and exploded into a fireball as it struck several buildings below.

In a particularly devastating blow, the aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel, killing dozens of students along with other civilians. Only one person is reported to have survived the crash, making this the deadliest aviation disaster globally in over a decade.

Authorities continue efforts to identify victims and investigate the cause of the crash, while mourning families wait in anguish for news and closure.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 2,2025

bhatkalladka.jpg

Mangaluru, June 2: The Dakshina Kannada district police have registered a case against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, nearly 20 days after he delivered a provocative speech during a condolence meeting in Bantwal — and nearly a week after the murder of Muslim youth Abdul Rahman, which has heightened communal tensions in the region.

The move follows public outrage over the cold-blooded killing of 23-year-old Abdul Rahman, who was hacked to death by a group of alleged Hindutva extremists near Kolthamajalu in Bantwal taluk. The attackers are believed to have been incited by hate speeches and inflammatory posts circulating on social media.

According to police sources, the speech in question was delivered on May 12 at the Madwa Palace Kalyana Mantapa in Kavalapaduru village, under the jurisdiction of Bantwal Rural Police Station. The event was organised as a condolence gathering following the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty within Mangaluru City limits.

Addressing a crowd of around 500 people, Bhat made statements capable of disturbing communal harmony and fueling enmity between communities.

Taking note of the potential threat to law and order, the police have now registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 at the Bantwal Rural Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 2,2025

basheer.jpg

Riyadh/Kasaragod: A shocking tragedy has struck the expatriate community as an Indian national from Kerala’s Kasaragod district was gunned down in Saudi Arabia. The victim has been identified as Basheer (41), who had been living and working in the Kingdom for the past 13 years.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bisha, located in the Asir province. Basheer, who was employed on a house driver visa, was reportedly cleaning his vehicle near his residence when an unknown group arrived in a car and opened fire. The sudden and brutal attack left him critically injured.

On hearing the gunshots, nearby residents rushed to the scene and found Basheer lying in a pool of blood inside the car. A nearby Egyptian national immediately transported him to King Abdullah Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a vehicle arriving and stopping at the scene around the time of the attack. Eyewitnesses also mentioned having seen Basheer purchasing food from a nearby souk shortly before the incident.

Basheer’s body is currently preserved in the morgue at King Abdullah Hospital. Efforts are underway to complete the post-mortem and legal formalities, spearheaded by Hamza Kannur, President of Bisha KMCC and member of the Jeddah Indian Consulate Welfare Committee.

Basheer hailed from Kasaragod, Kerala. He is survived by his father Asainar Muhammad, mother Mariyumma Muhammad, wife Nasrin Begum, and two children – Mariyum Hala and Muhammad Bilal. He was also a member of the ICF (Indian Cultural Forum).

Social workers Abdul Aziz Pathiparamban and Mujeeb Saqafi are actively assisting with the legal procedures. Meanwhile, the Saudi police have launched an investigation, but no further details about the assailants or motive have been officially disclosed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 14,2025

truepromise.jpg

In a fresh wave, a series of Iranian missile strikes have hit multiple locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, causing extensive damage and casualties, according to reports.

The third phase of Iran’s retaliatory military operation – True Promise III – began at around 1:30 am on Saturday, June 14, Iran time after two successful phases in which many strategic Israeli sites were targeted.

According to various Israeli media reports, in the latest wave, missiles impacted areas in Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, Lake Tiberias, Haifa, Beersheba and other places.

The most severe damage was reported in Tel Aviv, where at least one missile struck a 50-story building, triggering a powerful explosion that sent columns of smoke rising over the city skyline.

Israeli media reports described scenes of chaos in Tel Aviv, with emergency services responding to what officials called a "strategic" hit on a critical facility south of the city.

Due to the sensitive nature of the target, Israel's so-called Home Front Command has reportedly imposed a media blackout on certain details to avoid further embarrassment.

According to the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies and International Relations, Amir Al-Mousawi, one of the Iranian missiles hit a nuclear research center in Tel Aviv.

Some reports suggest that the Israeli military affairs ministry was also successfully targeted.

The regime has imposed censorship, ordering settlers not to publish pictures or videos of the sites targeted by Iranian missiles, according to Israeli media.

Israeli regime authorities are continuing damage assessments and rescue operations as sirens and emergency alerts remain active across the occupied territories.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, speaking to state television, said the Operation True Promise III "will continue as long as necessary," while vowing to avenge the blood of martyrs.

The Israeli military aggression early on Friday, which targeted multiple cities across Iran, including the capital Tehran, focused on high-profile assassinations.

These dastardly attacks resulted in the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force; and Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The attacks also claimed the lives of veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, Fereydoun Abbasi, and Dr. Abdol-Hamid Minoucher, along with more than 70 civilians, including children and women.

Earlier, Vahidi said at least 150 targets had been struck during the retaliatory operation against the Israeli regime, including several critically strategic military bases.

A senior advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the Operation True Promise III was successfully implemented by the IRGC aerospace division.

“These targets were successfully struck in multiple phases,” Brigadier General Vahidi, who served as Interior Minister in the Ebrahim Raeisi administration, stated.

The operation was launched minutes after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the Iranian armed forces will act strongly and render the despicable regime helpless.

The Leader emphasized that the evil and wicked Zionist regime has made a "big mistake," the consequences of which will make it helpless.

"The great Iranian people can be assured that the Armed Forces will act powerfully in support of them and will deliver heavy blows to this regime,” Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.