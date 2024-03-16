  1. Home
  Air India Express introduces new fare categories for UAE-India flights with cheaper tickets

News Network
March 16, 2024

Budget carrier Air India Express has launched a new fare family, offering travelers the option to save on flight tickets by traveling light, with an increased baggage allowance of up to 40kg or no check-in luggage at all.

The new fare categories, applicable to flights to and from the UAE and other international destinations, are:

•    Xpress Lite
•    Xpress Value
•    Xpress Flex
•    Xpress Biz

Xpress Lite offers cabin baggage-only fares, making it the most economical option for passengers traveling with the airline.

Xpress Value fare includes 15 kg check-in bag fares, while Xpress Flex offers unlimited changes with no change fees. Xpress Biz features business class seats, complimentary meals, and priority services.

A subsidiary of Air India and a part of Tata Group, the airline introduced Xpress Lite on February 20 for UAE passengers who prefer traveling without check-in baggage.

Xpress Biz fares are accessible on all the new Air India Express Boeing 737-8 aircraft. Travelers can benefit from increased baggage allowances of 25kg for domestic flights and 40kg for international flights when booking Xpress Biz fares. This fare offers priority check-in, baggage, and boarding services.

Air India Express is already operating aircraft with Biz seats across 70-plus routes in India.

In a previous interview with a news channel Aloke Singh, managing director of Air India Express, stated that the carrier was looking to increase capacity to the Gulf region, including the UAE, as well as to provide better connectivity to Gulf travelers.
 

News Network
March 11,2024

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, which according to worshippers is Bhojshala Temple.
 
Previously, the ASI carried out a controversial survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque complex.
 
Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument, revered by Hindus as a temple of Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community regards it as Kamal Maula Mosque.
 
According to an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are permitted to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer Namaz at the site every Friday.

News Network
March 10,2024

Bengaluru, Mar 10: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday took a dig at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging that he was behaving like the Roman emperor Nero at a time when the people of the state are suffering from drought.

Siddaramaiah government seems to be making a mockery of the drought situation in the state and the sufferings of the people, the former Chief Minister said, as he accused it of being immersed in "campaign fairs" by holding conventions using taxpayers money.

"There is a drought, unheard of in the history of the state. Water scarcity has worsened. People and cattle are suffering to get water. Despite this situation, the Congress government is spending crores of rupees of taxpayers money into guarantee conventions. Shame," Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

"Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Siddaramaiah you are our Nero. Zero for the state. You are not worried about the people, you are only worried about the election," he said, adding that the people of the state would ensure that this "election worry" becomes detrimental to the Congress party and its government.

The ruling Congress, banking on its implementation of five 'guarantee' schemes to garner votes in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, is holding a series of 'Guarantee Samaveshas (conventions)'. One such meeting is being held in Mandya on Sunday.

Alleging that the government does not have Rs 2,000 to give to each drought-affected farmer, but there is enough money to hold guarantee conventions, the state JD(S) chief asked, "What kind of Siddanomics (term earlier coined to describe Siddaramaiah's approach towards the state finances) is this, Mr Siddaramaiah?"

Questioning the many "thousands of crores" that have allegedly been spent on these guarantee conventions and advertising in almost a year, he urged the government to be accountable to the people.

"If necessary, issue a White Paper on the amount spent for propaganda on guarantee schemes and conventions," he said, as he insisted that people should know the truth.

