  2. Air India Flight to London Crashes After Take-Off in Ahmedabad; 169 Indians, 53 British Nationals Among 242 on Board

Agencies
June 12, 2025

Ahmedabad, June 12: An Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The passenger aircraft went down in the Meghani area of the city. 

The crash occurred moments after the flight took off. A dark plume of smoke could be seen rising from the crash site, visible from several kilometres away.

The 242 passengers and crew members on board the flight, which, included 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian citizen. Rescue efforts are currently underway and more information on the tragedy is expected shortly.

Air India has said in a statement that the crash took place shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. 

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," the airline has said.

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," it has added.

The airline said it will release further information through regular updates on social media.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said he is monitoring the situation and directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he said in a post on X. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Civil Aviation Minister and taken stock of the situation.

News Network
May 31,2025

Mangaluru, May 31: A routine press conference took a dramatic turn on Saturday when a Congress worker openly confronted Karnataka’s Minister-in-Charge for Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao, questioning the government’s inaction against communal hatemongers in coastal districts that led to murder of innocent youth Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk. 

The outburst came after a journalist asked whether social media provocation had played a role in the killing. At that moment, local Congress leader Usman Kallapu, who was present at the event, intervened, blaming hate speeches made during the recent ‘Bajpe Chalo’ rally as the real trigger behind the murder.

Kallapu demanded strict action against those who had delivered incendiary remarks. “Arrest those who called for murder during the Hindutva outfit’s Bajpe Chalo rally,” he urged, addressing Gundu Rao directly. “No one should lose their life. We are in power. Issue orders to the police and arrest the culprits.”

Frustrated with the lack of visible action from the Congress-led government, Kallapu emphasized that even minor Facebook comments often lead to arrests, while hate speech in public continues unchecked. “We don’t want any favors—we want justice,” he declared. “New police officers have taken charge in the district, and we trust they will act.”

At one point, an irked Dinesh Gundu Rao asked for Kallapu to be escorted out of the press meet. Congress leader Ivan D’Souza stepped in to pacify the situation.

Outside the venue, Kallapu continued speaking to the media, reiterating his anger. “Those who made provocative speeches must be arrested first. People are being jailed for mere social media posts—then why protect those inciting violence from a public stage? The police must shed their fear and act. We believe the new officials in the district will bring justice.”

The incident has exposed tensions within the Congress camp, with grassroots leaders voicing dissatisfaction over the government’s response to rising communal violence in coastal Karnataka. 

News Network
June 2,2025

Bengaluru, June 2: As schools across Karnataka reopened on Monday after the summer break, students in Bengaluru were seen wearing masks, signalling a cautious return to classrooms amid a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

In several schools across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, students, teachers, and non-teaching staff were observed wearing masks and maintaining physical distance during interactions. Many parents also donned masks while accompanying their children on the first day of school.

Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was visible at school entrances, where students lined up while maintaining distance, and staff conducted temperature checks.

In response to the current situation, the Karnataka government issued a circular on Friday, advising parents not to send children to school if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold.

The circular, released by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, follows the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26. It instructs schools to send symptomatic students back home and advises teachers and staff to follow strict precautions if they show symptoms.

Schools have also been directed to enforce hygiene protocols, including hand washing, cough etiquette, and general Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

As of Sunday evening, Karnataka reported 253 active Covid cases, with four deaths recorded since January 1—all involving patients with comorbidities.

“Strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures is being reinforced in the interest of students' health,” the circular emphasized.

Agencies
June 3,2025

New Delhi, June 3: A classified Pakistani dossier has revealed that India’s airstrikes during Operation Sindoor were far more extensive than publicly acknowledged, targeting at least eight additional locations deep inside Pakistan. These findings shed new light on the scale of India’s retaliation following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

The dossier, part of Pakistan’s internal review of its counter-offensive dubbed Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, includes maps showing Indian strikes on previously undisclosed targets such as Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad (Sindh), Gujrat (Punjab), Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Chor. These locations were notably absent from official Indian briefings by the Indian Air Force and the Director General of Military Operations.

The revelations suggest a deliberate strategic silence on India’s part, possibly aimed at compelling Pakistan to reveal the full extent of the damage while undermining its claims of inflicting significant retaliatory damage on Indian territory.

Earlier, India had confirmed precision strikes on nine key terrorist facilities, including Jaish-e-Mohammed’s headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Toiba training center in Muridke, along with locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir such as Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bhimber.

However, the new dossier underscores that India’s response was not limited to terror camps alone. In retaliation to Pakistan’s missile and drone attacks on civilian and military sites in India, the Indian Armed Forces reportedly struck eleven major Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Sargodha, Murid, Skardu, and Jacobabad, inflicting heavy damage.

The sheer breadth of these operations likely left Pakistan with little choice but to urgently seek a ceasefire, bringing the intense three-day escalation to an end.

Indian officials maintain that Operation Sindoor has redrawn the rules of engagement, firmly declaring that any future terror attacks on Indian soil will be treated as acts of war and will invite swift and decisive military action.

This newly surfaced dossier reinforces the message: India struck deep, struck hard, and reshaped the regional security landscape—with more precision than it publicly claimed.

