  2. Air India flight overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai airport; 3 tyres burst

Agencies
July 21, 2025

Mumbai, July 21: An Air India aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain on Monday morning. 

The A320 aircraft skidded off the main Runway 27, ran into an unpaved area, and then onto a taxiway before coming to a halt. Though the aircraft sustained some damage, it was not disabled and was able to taxi to a parking bay, said sources. The main runway was shut following the incident.

Sources added that three tyres of the aircraft burst during the runway excursion. "There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway — 09/27."

"To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway — 14/32 — has been activated," said a Mumbai airport spokesperson.

The aircraft veered 16 to 17 metres off the runway after landing near the touchdown zone, but returned safely and taxied normally to the parking stand.

The incident occurred at 9.27am when Air India flight AI-2744 landed from Kochi. The A320 aircraft (VT-TYA) touched down on Runway 27 but failed to remain on the runway during deceleration. 

Sources said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is at the airport to investigate the matter.

An Air India spokesperson said: "Flight AI-2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority."

Mumbai airport, in a statement, said: "An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09:27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the incident.

All passengers and crew are safe. Minor damages have been reported to the airport's primary runway — 09/27. To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway — 14/32 — has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority."

Had the aircraft gotten stuck in the unpaved ground, the main runway would have remained shut until it was removed. In the past, several runway excursions have occurred at Mumbai airport during the monsoon.

In September 2023, a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 arriving from Visakhapatnam veered off the runway during heavy rain and poor visibility. That disabled aircraft took several hours to be removed.

News Network
July 10,2025

New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save an Indian nurse, who is likely to be executed in Yemen on July 16 for murder charges.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi listed the matter for hearing on July 14 after advocate Subhash Chandran KR said diplomatic channels need to be explored at the earliest.

He submitted that payment of blood money to the family of the deceased permissible under Sharia law can be explored.

The family of the deceased may pardon the Kerala nurse if blood money is paid, he submitted.

The bench asked the counsel to serve the copy of the petition to the Attorney General and sought his assistance.

Nimisha Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. 

She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023. She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

The plea has been filed by an organisation "Save Nimisha Priya - International Action Council" which extends legal support to assist Nimishapriya.

The plea cited a media report that stated that the tentative date for execution of Nimishapriya has been fixed as July 16 by the Yemeni administration.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

Mangaluru, July 17: Torrential rains that lashed Mangaluru throughout Wednesday and continued overnight into Thursday have caused widespread disruption and damage across the city and surrounding taluks.

In Maryhill, a compound wall collapsed around 11:15 pm on July 16, crushing nearly 8 to 10 two-wheelers and a car parked alongside it. The wall is believed to have given way due to the incessant rainfall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Residents, startled by the deafening crash, rushed out and alerted local authorities. Emergency teams responded swiftly to clear the debris and prevent further danger. The incident has triggered fresh concerns over poor drainage systems and structural safety in residential areas, particularly during the monsoon.

Adding to the city's woes, a landslide near the Circuit House on Bejai Road was reported late at night, again due to heavy downpour. The flow of mud and debris partially blocked the road, forcing the traffic police to divert vehicles and impose a one-way system in the area. Clearing operations began immediately, and no casualties were reported. Commuters have been urged to drive cautiously as further rains may lead to similar disruptions.

As the city struggled to deal with rain-induced incidents, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and PU colleges on Thursday in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Sullia and other affected taluks, to ensure student safety.

Several low-lying areas experienced severe waterlogging, including Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Arya Samaj Road, Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Junction, Ullas Nagar in Kavoor, and Battagudda in Bejai. The Deputy Commissioner personally visited many of these flood-hit zones in the early hours to assess the situation and direct relief efforts.

With the rain showing no signs of letting up, city officials remain on high alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless necessary, avoid waterlogged roads, and report any emergencies promptly to local authorities.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2025

Bengaluru, July 7: In a significant public health move, the Karnataka government has decided to classify sudden deaths among individuals under 45 years of age as a 'notifiable disease' — requiring mandatory reporting and autopsy — amid rising concerns and speculation linking such deaths to Covid-19 vaccines.

Announcing the decision on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government would begin systematically monitoring such cases to determine the actual causes. "If someone dies suddenly outside a hospital, it must be reported to the government, and an autopsy will be mandatory," he said.

The decision follows recommendations from an expert committee led by Dr. C.N. Ravindranath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The panel was tasked with investigating the rise in sudden cardiovascular events, including possible links to Covid-19 vaccination.

The committee, however, found no direct link between vaccines and cardiac deaths among the youth. Dr. Ravindranath explained that while there was a 5–6% rise in cardiac deaths post-Covid, the causes were multifactorial — primarily lifestyle-related, with smoking accounting for over half of the cases.

Minister Rao also clarified that no mRNA vaccines, which have been associated with rare myocarditis cases abroad, were administered in India. He reiterated that Covid-19 vaccines saved lives, and panic over vaccine safety was unwarranted.

The government is expected to issue formal directions soon regarding the classification and mandatory autopsy procedures.

