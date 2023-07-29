  1. Home
  Aligarh Muslim University's ex Vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor is BJP's new Vice President

Aligarh Muslim University’s ex Vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor is BJP’s new Vice President

News Network
July 29, 2023

mansoor.jpg

New Delhi, July 29: In an attempt to strengthen its ongoing outreach among Muslim Pasmanda communities, the BJP on Sunday appointed former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor as one of its vice presidents.

Mr Mansoor was instrumental in steering the AMU, one of the hotbeds of anti-NRC and CAA protests, on a "middle path", and later closely working with the RSS on its project to promote the teachings of Mughal prince Dara Shikoh on peaceful Hindu-Muslim coexistence that was in contradiction to his brother Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's way of working.

The appointment came on a day when Home Minister Amit Shah was in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu to launch a book on former president APJ Abdul Kalam, also one of the icons of the party's Pasmanda outreach.

BJP has been continuously reaching out to a section of the Muslim population through Minority Morcha meetings, mostly focused on Pasmanda Muslims, who are from Dalit and other backward class communities. Mr Mansoor was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the fourth Muslim picked by the BJP for the post in the last few years.

Tariq Mansoor is from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, where Muslims constitute roughly 19% of the state's electorate, and have a sizeable presence in at least 30 Lok Sabha seats, out of which they play a major role in deciding the outcome in 15 to 20 constituencies. 

According to an RSS functionary, Mr Mansoor had impressed the sangh's leadership by his work on the Dara Shikoh project, by effectively using the AMU's Persian department to translate much of Shikoh's work on inter-faith dialogue and project him as an ideal for the Muslim community. He organised seminars and conferences on the same.

Mr Mansoor, a surgeon, has been associated with AMU since the 1970s when he completed his MBBS degree in surgery from the university's JN Medical College. He then went on to do his Master of Surgery (MS) degree in 1982 from the same college. Apart from the BJP's focus on the Pasmanda Muslims, which is important in terms of influence, the RSS has been specifically reaching out to Muslim academics, and people of the community from professions such as medicine, law, and bureaucracy, to make a difference in the minority discourse.

Jamal Siddiqui, head of the BJP's Minority Morcha said Mr Mansoor was a "nationalist Muslim" who has always promoted the ideal of "nation first." "His understanding of the fault lines in the Muslim community is as deep as his knowledge about the country and its history. He has led the students of AMU on the right path and prevented them from being misled. His appointment will help the party to expand better."

He was the fourth person from the Muslim community to be promoted to the Legislative Council by the party in UP since 2017, after Bukkal Nawab, Mohsin Raza, and Danish Azad Ansari.

Mr Mansoor was the AMU Vice Chancellor when it witnessed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2020. He was then criticised for "not standing up for students" when policemen allegedly barged into the university, as opposed to the VC of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, who stood by the students. Mr Mansoor has, however, always said he did his best, and talked about the importance of welfare and socio-economic justice over identity issues.

"Mansoor belongs to Aligarh, the hub of Muslim politics, and comes from an educated, middle class family. His family has doctors and lawyers. This is the kind of Muslims we want to work with to take the nation forward," a BJP functionary from UP said.

Khalid Anis Ansari, associate professor from Azim Premji University, who has been actively raising issues pertaining to the community for many years, has often pointed out that Indian Muslims too are victims of caste-based stratification, and are divided into three main classes, and hundreds of biradaris.

The 'Ashraf' Muslims, or native upper caste converts, for instance Syed, Sheikh, Mughal, Pathan, etc are at the top, and the Syed biradari is highly revered. The movements against the Ashraf dominance have been led by the 'lower' ones - Ajlaf (backward Muslims) and Arzal (Dalit Muslims), and these are known as Pasmandas, the community the BJP has been trying to woo. Only 15 percent of the community come from these upper caste communities, while the rest are largely Pasmanda Muslims. The BJP has planned a massive Sneh Yatra to reach out to these Pasmanda Muslims in the coming days.

Muslim intellectuals and opposition parties have, however, said this was an attempt by the BJP to create a divide among the Muslim community, and that often the Muslim victims of hate crimes or economic boycott were Pasmanda themselves.

News Network
July 18,2023

BJPsex.jpg

Mumbai, July 18: In yet another embarrassment to Bharatiya Janata Party, its senior leader Kirit Somaiya’s alleged secret sex video has been leaked, causing shockwaves throughout the political landscape. 

The emergence of this private video, involving a prominent figure like Kirit Somaiya, has ignited intense speculation and sparked widespread discussions.

Marathi news channel 'Lokshahi' has claimed possession of the video footage, although they have taken precautions by blurring the explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved. During a live show, Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Lokshahi, expressed their intention not to invade anyone's privacy but to seek clarification from Somaiya regarding the video's authenticity and any related complaints.

Sutar further revealed that multiple clips, similar to the one involving Somaiya, featuring various individuals have also come to their attention. The channel stressed that although the airing of such content may be viewed as an intrusion of privacy, the importance of Somaiya's position within a major political party necessitated addressing any potential surveillance or wrongdoing.

The channel expressed astonishment at the compromising situation involving a figure like Somaiya, who himself frequently accuses opposition leaders of corruption and misconduct, raising the possibility of a conspiracy.

Somaiya cries political conspiracy

Soon after the video went viral, Kirit Somaiya penned a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the responsibility of the home ministry, urging for a thorough investigation into the contentious video aired by Lokshahi.

He claims that the release of the video, on the inaugural day of the assembly session, was politically motivated with the intent to tarnish his reputation.

"I am innocent," he added. Furthermore, he stated, "I have challenged influential individuals, and now they seek retribution through deplorable methods."

Somaiya expressed confidence that a police inquiry would ultimately reveal the truth.

He also posted the letter on his twitter account. “I have never abused any woman,” he tweeted.

Political reactions 

NCP leader of Sharad Pawar faction, Vidya Chavan, said that Kirit Somaiya does not have any moral right to mud-sling at other when he himself has indulged in obscene things.

"I personally felt disappointed by the video footage involving Kirit Somaiya. His aggressive behavior and offensive gestures are concerning. As a prominent figure known for exposing corruption, if such misconduct is true, I believe appropriate action should be taken," Chavan said.

Rupali Thombre-Patil, leader of Ajit Pawar NCP faction, stated that it is essential to investigate the authenticity of this video and take necessary legal measures. "The emergence of such a video in this manner is highly serious and regrettable. Kirit Somaiya is a well-known personality who has exposed numerous instances of corruption. If videos of this nature do exist, it is imperative to initiate proper legal proceedings," she said.

Congress' Yashomati Thakur also slammed Somaiya and the BJP. "BJP leaders, who often lecture about morality, should have the courage to hold Kirit Somaiya accountable and take lawful action against him. He has been accused of leading a deceptive public life and now needs to come forward and address these allegations. Such revelations can tarnish the public image of those who hypocritically advocate campaigns like 'Save Daughters, Educate Daughters'," Thakur said. 

News Network
July 17,2023

shreyas.jpg

Shreyas Krishna Prasad Sunnanguli, aged 14, Grade 9 student of Delhi Private School - Sharjah, UAE has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts - The Diana Award (2023). Shreyas hails from south India’s Mangaluru. 

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

Shreyas Krishna's remarkable and groundbreaking initiative, 'Ignite-Young-Minds' was founded in 2019 to enhance the quality of education for underprivileged children across the globe. Despite being hindered by language barriers, communication barriers and lack of teaching materials, Shreyas took up the noble cause by tutoring these students ever since. He then scaled his initiative with projects such as BookBank - a book borrowing and lending platform for poor students to provide free of cost educational books.

'Drops & Dabs' - whereby Shreyas sold his artworks and donated the funds raised for the upliftment of Students with Determination in UAE, along with many such humanitarian activities which have benefited more than 25,000 students globally.

Shreyas had also been awarded with the prestigious Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Student and Sharjah Award for educational excellence in the year 2020 and 2021, respectively, by the UAE government.

Shreyas believes that 'Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future'. He reminisces that it is the same belief that got him to begin this initiative. Shreyas considers having won the coveted Diana Award as a matter of prestige and believes that this would aid him in uplifting the initiative further with more efficiency, stability, and determination, touching the hearts and lives of many across the globe. 

News Network
July 16,2023

Bhopal, July 16: A Madhya Pradesh BJP leader's son is among four accused of gang-raping a woman and sexually assaulting her minor sister in the Datia district of the state. 

Relatives of the survivors, and locals, surrounded the police station demanding action, after which two of the accused have been arrested. The area is the home turf of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who represents the Datia Assembly constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Datia district unit head on Sunday said appropriate action will be taken if the gang-rape survivor in her police statement names the son of a local party functionary of being involved in the crime.

One of the victims tried to kill herself by hanging, police said. She was rushed to a hospital where she is under treatment. 

All the accused are residents of Unnao police station area.

The survivors and the accused are students, and the police is investigating the matter, Datia Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and also the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered against the accused, Mr Sharma said.

"The complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons. The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister," Pradeep Sharma said.

A complaint was lodged by the woman's younger sister.

Following the incident, the victim and her younger sister returned home, where the victim tried to commit suicide, he said.

The woman was later admitted to a hospital in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Mr Sharma said. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the accused also sexually abused the complainant, he said.

A reward of ₹ 10,000 has been announced on the accused who are on the run, he said.

BJP's district president Surendra Budholia said the incident was unfortunate, and the police were yet to record the victim's statement.

If the victim takes the name of the BJP office-bearer's son in her statement to the police, then the party will serve a notice to him (local functionary). The party will then take further action, Mr Budholia said. 

