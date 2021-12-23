  1. Home
  2. Allahabad HC urges Centre to stop rallies, postpone polls amid Omicron scare

News Network
December 24, 2021

Allahabad, Dec 24: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while allowing the bail application of a petitioner in a case, said the number of patients infected with Omicron are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave.

The court said countries like China, Netherlands, and Germany have imposed complete or partial lockdowns due to the rising cases.

During the second wave, the country saw lakhs of people getting infected by coronavirus and many people had died contracting the disease, the HC said.

The gram panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Assembly polls also contributed to a rise in infections that led to many deaths due to Covid-19, it stated.

As the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are nearing, all the political parties are mobilising lakhs of people by holding rallies and meetings where it is not possible to follow Covid protocols, including social distancing, in any way, the HC observed.

If this is not stopped in time, the consequences could be more dire than the second wave of the pandemic, it warned.

The court requested the Election Commission of India to immediately stop such rallies and gatherings and also order political parties to campaign through TV channels and newspapers.

The court said, if possible, the elections that are expected to be held in February next year could be postponed by a couple of months because only if there is life, then the election rallies and meetings can take place and the right to life has also been given under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the court requested him to consider stopping rallies, gatherings and postponing the upcoming state elections, taking strong measures in view of the pandemic situation.

The court made the remarks while allowing the bail plea of a person named Sanjay Yadav.

News Network
December 19,2021

Riyadh, Dec 19: Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) urged people to avoid unnecessary travel outside the Kingdom, especially to high-risk countries, as the Omicron variant spreads.

Weqaya explained on Saturday that the world is witnessing a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the accelerated spread of the “Omicron” mutant in many countries.

It also recommended travelers from outside the Kingdom, whether citizens or residents, regardless of their immunization status, avoid social contact for five days and undergo a PCR test if they felt any respiratory symptoms.

Weqaya recommended continuing to adhere to preventive measures, such as wearing a face mask all the time, avoiding crowded and public places, avoid shaking hands. It also stressed the importance of immunization with two doses and taking the booster dose.

News Network
December 11,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 11: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has launched the pre-booking facility for passengers who need to undergo an RT-PCR test.

RT-PCR, rapid RT-PCR testing facility has been arranged in the pre-immigration arrival hall. Similarly, rapid RT-PCR testing facility is also available in the departure area.

The pre-booking link takes users to the Covid-19 page of Mangaluru International Airport which provides Covid-19 information, has Covid-19 gallery, helpline numbers and Covid-19 FAQs that passengers arriving at MIA need for mandatory compliance, said a release.

This is an additional value-added service that Mangaluru International Airport is providing for the passengers.

This will be particularly useful for passengers arriving from the “at-risk” countries who can now book the test beforehand and proceed to undergo the same on arrival at the airport.

A dedicated testing counter has been set up for passengers who pre-book their RT-PCR or rapid RT-PCR test and will save time otherwise taken for registration.

Mangaluru International Airport has also set up a waiting area sufficient for 92 passengers, six registration counters and two sampling booths, including 70 Rapid RT-PCR machines.

Dedicated passenger service executives are available in the area to assist the passengers, said a release. Stringent sanitising at regular intervals and deep cleaning is being conducted, at the areas where testing and seating arrangement has been made for passengers at arrivals. 

News Network
December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Terming religious conversion a silent invasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the menace of conversion should not be allowed to grow in society.

"Hindus were often invaded leading to large-scale religious conversions from time to time. If you see people from other religions around us, they were originally Hindus. Besides the geographical invasion, there is a religious invasion happening in the country. If geographical invasion happens openly, religious invasion happens slowly," Bommai said during an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Seers of various Maths under the banner of VHP and Bajrang Dal organised the event urging the Chief Minister to bring the anti-conversion Bill he had been talking about. According to the VHP sources, the event was organised as a few missionary organisations are opposing the Bill by saying that it was against the Constitution.

The Chief Minister said that the anti-conversion Bill would be introduced as the conversion is a threat to society.

According to Bommai, the attempt to change the cultural background through allurement is unethical and unjust, which is the root of the problem. Religious conversion is not about increasing the strength but changing the mindset. It would have a huge impact on society, hence should not be allowed grow, the Chief Minister said.

"Initially it is coercion and allurement, then it becomes a disease and later a menace. Our society, State and the nation should not allow this to happen," Bommai told the Seers. Stating that poverty and disabilities are often misused to lure people to change their faith, Bommai said there was a need to bring a law because there is no scope for coercion and allurement in the Indian Constitution. In this regard, a law was needed to stop such practice, he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the Seers, too, to start a social movement against conversion to start identifying and addressing the root cause of the problem, as Adiguru Shankaracharya did.

"The government will do its job but the Seers here have to think about a mega social movement. I have faith in the Seers gathered here. We have to work together to save our religion. We will follow whatever decision you take," Bommai told the gathering.

He claimed that the Congress government in Karnataka had thought of bringing a law banning religious conversion in 2016 but due to vested political interests, they could not do so.

Speaking about the proposed anti-conversion Bill his government intends to bring, he said he cannot disclose the content of the matter because the legislative session was in progress. However, he said the process to enact the law was on different levels.

Bommai had earlier said his government would bring the law and the draft was ready. Any marriage done only to change someone's faith would be declared void, according to the draft. It also says those changing religion should give prior notice to the district administration at least 60 days in advance so that an inquiry can be conducted into it whether the change in faith is by choice or by coercion.  

