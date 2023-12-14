Allahabad high court approves survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Allahabad high court on Thursday allowed a plea to appoint a court-mandated commission to conduct a survey of Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah Mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

Three advocate commissioners will be appointed to conduct the survey.

On November 16, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain had reserved the order on the application after hearing the parties concerned.

The application was filed in the pending suit before the high court concerning Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute.

The petition was filed by the deity named ‘Sri Krishna Virajman’ and seven human beings through advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Prabhash Pandey and Devki Nandan, claiming that Sri Krishna's birthplace lies beneath the mosque and that there are many signs which establish that the mosque was once a Hindu temple.

According to advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, in the application, it was submitted that there exists a lotus-shaped pillar which is characteristic of Hindu temples and an image of 'Sheshnaag', one of the Hindu deities who protected Lord Krishna on the night of his birth, is also present there.

It was also submitted that at the base of the pillar of the mosque, Hindu religious symbols and engravings were also visible.

The applicant had requested that the commission may be appointed with specific directions to submit its report after conducting a survey within some stipulated time period. A further direction was sought for photography and videography of the entire proceedings.

According to the plaintiffs' counsel, the factual aspects of the disputed structure have to be brought before the court for proper adjudication of the dispute as without the factual position of the disputed areas, the effective adjudication of the case is not possible.

The high court in May this year transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura court praying for various reliefs pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute.