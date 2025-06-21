  1. Home
Amidst war 827 Indians brought back from Iran so far; Modi govt thanks Iran govt

News Network
June 21, 2025

New Delhi, June 21: More than 800 Indian nationals have so far returned home from Iran under Operation Sindhu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The MEA shared the update on the status of the evacuation operation in a series of posts on X.

More Indian nationals, including students, arrived in Delhi late on Friday evening and in the early hours of Saturday after being evacuated from Iran as its military confrontation with Israel intensified.

India announced the launch of Operation Sindhu on Wednesday to evacuate its nationals from Iran.

#OperationSindhu flight brings citizens home. India evacuated 290 Indian nationals from Iran, including students and religious pilgrims by a charter flight. The flight arrived in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 20 June and was received by Secretary (CPV& OIA) Arun Chatterjee," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"Government of India is grateful to the Government of Iran for the facilitation of the evacuation process," he added.

In another post, Jaiswal shared the details of an evacuation flight that arrived from Turkmenistan.

"#OperationSindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu," he said.

The first batch of 110 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran arrived in India on Thursday, with many evacuees sharing first-hand accounts of the frightening situation they witnessed before being moved to safer locations.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed them on their arrival at the Delhi airport after their arduous journey.

In another post in the evening, Jaiswal informed about the arrival of a separate evacuation flight.

"#OperationSindhu Another evacuation flight from Mashhad landed in New Delhi at 1630 hrs on 21 June with 310 Indian nationals from Iran. With this, a total of 827 Indians have been evacuated," he said.

Also, the Indian embassy in Iran, in a post on X, said, "On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy's evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka."

News Network
June 16,2025

New Delhi, June 16: The Narendra Modi-led government has officially notified plans to conduct India's 16th national census in 2027 — the first in 16 years since the last full enumeration was carried out in 2011. This upcoming census will, for the first time, include caste-based data collection across the country.

According to the notification issued on Monday, the census will be conducted with two different reference dates:

•    October 1, 2026 for snow-bound and non-synchronous areas such as Ladakh, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

•    March 1, 2027 for the rest of the country.

The government plans to deploy around 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, supported by 1.3 lakh census functionaries, all equipped with digital devices to streamline the massive data collection exercise.

A significant update for the 2027 exercise is the inclusion of caste enumeration, a move that has long been debated in policy circles and public discourse. Additionally, the census will provide an option for self-enumeration, allowing citizens to submit their data digitally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the exercise on Sunday in a high-level meeting attended by Union Home Secretary, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, and other senior officials.

Two-Phase Operation

The census will be conducted in two distinct phases:

1.    House Listing Operation (HLO): This phase will record housing conditions, household assets, and amenities.

2.    Population Enumeration (PE): This phase will capture detailed information on demographic, socio-economic, and cultural aspects of each individual in every household.

This will be India’s 16th decennial census since the first one in 1872, and the eighth since Independence in 1947.

The government has also assured that robust data security protocols will be implemented to safeguard information during collection, transmission, and storage, addressing concerns around privacy and digital vulnerabilities.

News Network
June 10,2025

New Delhi: The United States has reiterated that while it welcomes legitimate travelers, it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry or misuse of visas. 

The statement comes amid outrage over a video showing an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Liberty Airport, allegedly before being deported.

Indirectly defending the action against the student, the US Embassy in India said in a post on X:

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law."

Congress Demands Modi Speak Up

Following the incident, the Indian National Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm stand and appeal to then-US President Donald Trump to stop the "mistreatment and atrocities" against Indian citizens in the United States.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government for what he described as repeated failures to uphold the dignity of Indians abroad.

"For the first time, a US head of state has declared a ceasefire between India and Pakistan from Washington DC. President Trump continues to claim credit for pressuring India, while Prime Minister Modi remains silent—not just on this but also on the growing number of atrocities against Indians in the US," Ramesh posted on X.

He added,

"We demand that Prime Minister Modi speak directly with President Trump and intervene to protect Indian students and citizens facing fear and mistreatment in the US."

‘Too Painful to Watch’

Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera also weighed in, sharing a post by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who had posted the video of the student’s treatment at the airport.

Khera said:

"This is too painful, too humiliating, and too distressing to watch. As a nation, why should we tolerate such humiliation?"

He compared the current scenario to the 2013 Devyani Khobragade incident, when India had strongly protested the treatment of one of its diplomats by US authorities.

"From standing up to the US then, to now watching our citizens being treated like criminals—have we lost all global goodwill?" he asked.

In his original post, Kunal Jain described witnessing the scene firsthand:

"I saw a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing a dream, not to cause harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy."

The Indian Consulate in New York has stated that it is in touch with local authorities regarding the incident.

News Network
June 11,2025

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 11, granted bail to and ordered the stay of conviction and sentence awarded to Karnataka MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy.

The former minister found himself embroiled in the Obulapuram illegal mining case.

This order effectively halts his disqualification, allowing him to retain his seat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The court also granted bail to co-accused VD Rajagopal, Ali Khan, and BV Srinivasa Reddy.

