  2. Another BJP MLA dies of covid-19 in UP; 4th so far in the state

Another BJP MLA dies of covid-19 in UP; 4th so far in the state

News Network
May 7, 2021

Lucknow, May 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Salon Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh Pradesh, Dal Bahadur, passed away on Friday after losing battle to Covid-19. Bahadur is the fourth BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh to succumb to infection.

Dal Bahadur had contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election in 2017 on a BJP ticket. 

He had defeated Suresh Chaudhary of Congress by a margin of over 16,000 votes. Salon constituency falls in Rae Bareli district. 

Before Bahadur, the three other BJP MLAs who lost their lives are Ramesh Diwakar (Auraiya), Suresh Srivastava (Lucknow West) and Kesar Singh Gangwar (Nawabganj).

Dal Bahadur had won first time in 1996 from Salon and served as a minister the government headed by Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the passing away of Bahadur and offered condolences to his family.

News Network
April 24,2021

New Delhi, Apr 24: Straining against his weight, Shayam Narayan's brothers haul him from a rickshaw onto a hospital trolley in India's capital New Delhi.

Only a few minutes pass before they are given the news: he is already dead.

Narayan is one of the latest casualties of a second wave of the coronavirus sweeping across India. His brothers had first brought him to the hospital at 6 am on Friday. But they said staff deemed him well enough to return home.

Ten hours later, his condition deteriorating, they came back. But it was too late to save him.

"The system is broken," his younger brother Raj said.

Narayan, who had five children, died without being admitted to the hospital, or taken to its morgue, meaning his death is unlikely to be officially counted in the city's rising toll.

For the second day running, the country's overnight infection total was higher than any recorded anywhere in the world since the pandemic began last year, at 332,730.

Some 2,263 died, with over 300 of those in Delhi alone -- figures that are almost certainly conservative.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in the northeast of India's capital, is one of many battling oxygen shortages and a lack of space. Patients die on trolleys outside, like Narayan.

The medical superintendent of the hospital was not immediately available for comment.

"Due to an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all the hospitals are overburdened," a Delhi government spokesman said.

"In GTB Hospital, the patients are arriving via ambulances despite the unavailability of beds. Despite this, the government is trying its best to give all patients treatment at some facility or the other."

Three-day search

The government hospital's 400 Covid intensive care beds are also full, according to official data.

But that does not stop patients gasping for air arriving every few minutes in ambulances and autorickshaws.

Half a dozen wait for hours on trolleys for admission. Others, like Narayan, die before ever being admitted.

"The staff are doing their best but there is not enough oxygen," said Tushar Maurya, whose mother is being treated at the hospital.

After being denied entry to the ICU, a man staggers as he tries to get back into an autorickshaw. Minutes later, he returns unconscious. Loaded onto a stretcher, his arm slams against the ICU door while a guard watches on.

Another man writhes in pain in the back of an ambulance, alone, as it drives forward with the rear doors hanging open. The oxygen cylinder of a third man lying in the sun runs out, and his family rush to change it.

Footage from inside the wards seen by Reuters showed some patients sitting two to a bed and barely enough floor space for others to stand.

"They are like cattle in there," said one man after coming outside.

Despite the lack of beds, many feel they have little choice than to turn up after being denied entry to other overburdened Covid hospitals, pleading with staff to admit their loved ones.

Currently, an online dashboard indicates just 22 ICU beds are available in Delhi out of more than 4,500.

"We have been roaming around for three days searching for a bed," said a man who gave his name as Irfan, whose wife sat immobile on the pavement.

News Network
April 28,2021

Geneva, Apr 28: The World Health Organization said Tuesday that a variant of Covid-19 feared to be contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India has been found in over a dozen countries.

The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 first found in India had as of Tuesday been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from at least 17 countries".

"Most sequences were uploaded from India, the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore," the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.

The WHO recently listed B.1.617 -- which counts several sub-lineages with slightly different mutations and characteristics -- as a "variant of interest".

But so far it has stopped short of declaring it a "variant of concern".

That label would indicate that it is more dangerous than the original version of the virus by for instance being more transmissible, deadly or able to dodge vaccine protections.

India is facing surging new cases and deaths in the pandemic, and fears are rising that the variant could be contributing to the unfolding catastrophe.

The explosion in infections in India -- 350,000 new cases were recorded there on Tuesday alone -- has driven a surge in global cases to 147.7 million.

The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide.

The WHO acknowledged that its preliminary modelling based on sequences submitted to GISAID indicates "that B.1.617 has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, suggesting potential increased transmissibility".

It stressed that other variants circulating at the same time were also showing increased transmissibility, and that the combination "may be playing a role in the current resurgence in this country."

"Indeed, studies have highlighted that the spread of the second wave has been much faster than the first," the WHO said.

It highlighted though that "other drivers" could be contributing to the surge, including lax adherence to public health measures as well as mass gatherings.

"Further investigation is needed to understand the relative contribution of these factors," it said.

The UN agency also stressed that "further robust studies" into the characteristics of B.1.617 and other variants, including impacts on transmissibility, severity and the risk of reinfection, were "urgently needed".

News Network
April 28,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Hours after the 14-day lockdown came into effect in Karnataka to contain Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to the people to abide by the norms to break the chain of infections.

"The 2 weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Roads in urban areas wore a deserted look while the bustling markets fell silent as the lockdown came into force on Tuesday night. The government has allowed sale of essential goods and continuity of essential services.

It has allowed the sale of essential products such as vegetables, grocery, milk supply, medical stores, and hospitals to operate. These measures have been taken after the daily Covid-19 cases in the state climbed to more than 30,000. The state has now over three lakh active cases of which two lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

