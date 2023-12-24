Another vessel with 25 Indians on board suffers drone attack in Red Sea

  1. Home
News Network
December 24, 2023

A crude oil tanker, with 25 Indian crew members on board, suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea. According to the US military, the attack drone was fired by Huthi fighters. Upon being hit, the crude oil tanker sent out a distress call to a US warship in the area.

Indian Navy officials said 25 Indian crew members are on board a Gabbon-flagged vessel MV Saibaba which suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea. All the crew members are safe, they added.

The Indian Navy also clarified that it wasn't an India-flagged vessel, as claimed by the US earlier, but one carrying a Gabones flag.

Earlier on Sunday, the US military had claimed that an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker was among two vessels that came under drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi in the Southern Red Sea.

The US Central Command said in a statement that two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles.

"On December 23 two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Houthi militants. No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles," the US Central Command posted on X.

At the same time, between 3 and 8 pm (Sanaa time), the USS LABOON (DDG 58) was patrolling the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG).

The USS LABOON successfully intercepted and "shot down unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that were inbound to the USS LABOON. There were no injuries or damage in this incident", CENTCOM added in its post.

Later, at approximately 8 pm (Sanaa time), US Naval Forces Central Command received distress reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea indicating that they were under attack.

"The M/V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported. A second vessel, the M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone with no injuries reported. The USS LABOON (DDG 58) responded to the distress calls from these attacks," the US CENTCOM claimed in its post earlier.

The US Central Command underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasising that these attacks pose a threat to the safety and security of international maritime traffic.

"These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17," the post added.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepped up attacks on ships in the Red Sea in the aftermath of the inhuman Israeli aggression against human beings of besieged Gaza Strip. 

News Network
December 13,2023

New Delhi, Dec 13: There was a major security breach during Zero Hour in Parliament at 1.02 pm on Wednesday after two men, both carrying smoke canisters emitting an as yet unidentified yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber. 

Incredible footage from the House's CCTV system showed one man, wearing a dark blue shirt, leaping across desks to evade capture, while the second was in the visitors' gallery spraying smoke. Both men were overpowered by MPs and security staff. 

Lok Sabha resumed at 2 pm, with Speaker Om Birla making a brief statement. "We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry," he told understandably agitated MPs.

"Both have been caught and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people (they have been identified as Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan) outside Parliament have also been arrested."

Earlier, shocking visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a Lok Sabha official reading to the House seconds before the chaos. Suddenly, shouts of "catch him, catch him" can be heard. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Anupriya Patel were present at the time.

The two men who triggered a massive security breach in the Lok Sabha have been identified as Sagar Sharma, the son of Shankarlal Sharma, and 35-year-old D Manoranjan, the son of D Devaraj, police sources said. The two detained outside Parliament have been identified as Neelam, a 42-year-old woman, and Amol Shinde. 25.

Sagar Sharma’s visitor pass was issued in the name of BJP MP Pratap Simha from Karnataka's Mysuru

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, the MPs described the scenes of chaos and panic inside the Lok Sabha. According to the members, this is what happened inside Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon:

•    BJP MP Khargen Murmu was speaking when one individual jumped from the visitors’ gallery

•    He first hung from the barrier and then jumped all the way down into the House

•    Another man followed him and jumped from the gallery

•    They both then started jumping from bench to bench before being overpowered by some MPs

•    At that moment, they seemed to pull out something of their shoe and a colourful gas emanated from it

•    This led to pandemonium and MPs started running out

•    Meanwhile, Parliament security moved in and detained the two individuals who’ve been taken to nearby Parliament Street police station

•    The said individuals seem to have entered using visitors’ passes signed off by some MP’s office, which will now be a matter of investigation

News Network
December 23,2023

New Delhi, Dec 23: A Hindu temple in California was defaced with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans. The photos of the defacement at Newark's Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha were shared on X (formerly) by the Hindu-American Foundation.

The images showed slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several walls of the temple. The organisation said that the hateful messages may have been written to traumatise people visiting the temple and also create a "fear of violence".

A case has been filed with the Newark Police Department and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

The government of India strongly condemned the incident and said that it has sought quick action.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," Indian Embassy said on X (formerly Twitter).

This is not the first time a Hindu temple has been targeted, as similar incidents have occurred in the past, both in the US and its neighboring Canada. India has earlier expressed concern over escalating activities by Khalistan supporters and clamped down on organisations and individuals trying to stoke separatist sentiment in different countries.

In August, a temple in Canada's Surrey was vandalised allegedly by Khalistani supporters. Pro-Khalistan posters were put up on the walls and the gate of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey - one of the oldest temples in British Columbia.

The posters called for Canada to investigate India's "role" in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

Canada accused India of having a role in Nijjar's killing but hasn't yet provided India with evidence for the allegations. The US has also arrested an Indian for alleged involvement in a plot to murder Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

India has called the allegations false and baseless, claiming that they will investigate if the countries provide proof.

"If someone gives us any information, we will definitely look into it," Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently told the Financial Times.

"If a citizen of ours has done anything, good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," PM Modi said. 

News Network
December 23,2023

Noida: Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife in Noida, police officials said on Saturday. The police said they are investigating the allegations and would take action upon probe.

Bindra could not be contacted immediately for his response.

The FIR was lodged at the Sector 126 police station on December 14 after a complaint by Vaibhav Kwatra, brother of Bindra's wife Yanika.

Bindra and Yanika got married on December 6 and were living in a posh society in Sector 94 here, he said.

"On the morning of December 7, my brother-in-law Vivek Bindra was arguing with his mother Prabha ji. When my sister Yanika intervened in this matter, my brother-in-law locked the room with my sister, abused her and beat her a lot, due to which she has wounds all over her body, she is unable to hear, and her hair were also torn out," Kwatra claimed.

"Due to the head wound, she was feeling quite dizzy. She was being treated at Kailash Deepak Hospital in Delhi," he said.

Kwatra also alleged that during the fight Bindra broke his sister's mobile phone. He urged the police to take strict action in the case.

A senior police officer said on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 427 (mischief).

"We have launched an investigation into the case to ascertain the facts. Necessary action would be taken accordingly," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma said.

