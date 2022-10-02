  1. Home
  2. Answer calls with 'Vande Mataram' instead of 'hello': Maha govt to employees

News Network
October 2, 2022

New Delhi, Oct 2: The Maharashtra government on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say “Vande Mataram” while receiving phone calls instead of “Hello”.

“Vande Mataram means we are bowing before our mother. Hence, it is our appeal to the people to say Vande Mataram instead of Hello,” state cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said at a rally held in Wardha district on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Saturday appealed to Maharashtra government employees and officers to greet people by saying “Vande Mataram” instead of “Hello” during official or personal phone calls.

It is not mandatory, but the heads of departments should encourage their staff to do so, the GR said.

It said ‘hello’ is borrowed from Western culture and the word did not have any specific meaning. “The word is just a formality which does not arouse any emotion,” the GR said.

Greeting people by saying “Vande Mataram” will create a feeling of affection, it said, adding that an awareness campaign should be conducted to promote it.

At the event in Wadha on Sunday, Mungantiwar said, “If people want to say ‘Jai Bhim’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram’, or even mention their parents’ names while answering a phone call all forms are ok with us. Our appeal is to avoid saying Hello while receiving a call.”

During the independence movement, a slogan like “Inquilab Zindabad” (long live the revolution) was banned by the British rulers, he said.

“But, it inspired many people to join the (freedom) movement and eventually we got independence. Even Mahatma Gandhi had supported (chanting of) Vande Mataram and he had written so in a column published at that time,” he said.

The proposal was first made by Mngantiwar soon after being sworn in as a minister in August.

Mungantiwar also said the state government will come up with an audiobook on 850 key personalities from Maharashtra who played a major role in the formation of the state.

“Like the audiobook, we will also come up with MaharashtraTel, where stories and information about key personalities and their contribution will be available in audio format. People can listen to it while travelling as well,” he said. 

News Network
September 19,2022

The Adani group of firms' overall market capitalisation on the BSE at over ₹ 22 lakh crore makes it the most valued in India, overtaking the Tata-led conglomerate.

Based on Friday's close, the market valuation of all BSE listed stocks of Adani Group, totalling nine firms, including the recently acquired Ambuja cement and ACC LTD, stood at over ₹ 22 lakh crore, surpassing 27 of Tata Group of firms listed with a market capitalisation (market cap) of more than ₹ 20 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani's group of nine companies stood third on the list with a market capitalisation of more than ₹ 17 lakh crore.

That reflects a broader run-up in Adani stock, which pushed Gautam Adani to become the third richest in the world on the Forbes list of billionaires, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and behind Elon Musk and Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault.

While Mr Adani, with a net valuation of  $154.7 billion currently, briefly surpassed Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault, a bloodbath in domestic stocks on Friday pushed him back to No. 3 on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes.

That is largely driven by the wealth erosion of American billionaires from the recent market crash on expectations for a very aggressive Federal Reserve after a red-hot inflation reading.

Still, Elon Musk remains the richest person, with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

Gautam Adani's rise in wealth is also more a measure of a jump in the valuation of stocks rather than the result of a rise in fundamentals, such as earnings and growth, with many of the entities' shares controlled by him rising sharply.

Still, Gautam Adani's ascent, by about any measure, has been nothing short of remarkable.

First, he became the richest person in Asia. Then his net worth surpassed those of Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Now he's fast approaching a level of wealth only rivalled by Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk.

The market valuation of the Adani Group of firms is more spread across entities, while one or two large entities form the majority of Tatas and Reliance's market cap.

The Adani Group, which consists of seven publicly listed companies in the infrastructure, mining, energy, and other industries, is led by Mr Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur.

A rapid diversification spree has pushed his vast, largely fossil-fuel driven conglomerate into a raft of new sectors in and outside of India, and Mr Adani is seeking to reinvent himself for the global stage.

Adani Enterprises has made significant investments in emerging industries over the past five years, including airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roadways, and solar cell production.

Adani group became the second-largest cement maker in the country after completing its acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC on Friday. The group had no cement-making operations previously but had said the firms were a good fit given its ports and logistics, energy and real estate businesses.

Adani Group has big intentions to expand its green hydrogen and airport operations and enter the telecom industry. It has also pledged to invest $70 billion in infrastructure for renewable energy.

A separate report showed Adani Wilmar is scouting for local and overseas acquisition targets as Asia's richest man doubles down on boosting his empire's food operations.

News Network
September 27,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 27: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday that the state police have picked up members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) as a “preventive” measure.

“It’s not a raid,” Bommai told reporters here. “Preventive measures have been taken through tahsildars. It’s just that, a preventive measure,” he insisted.

Over eighty persons have been detained by the Karnataka police across the state in swoops at the residences of office-bearers and members of the PFI under the provision of 'Preventive Action' under the CrPc.

“Police work on a lot of information. Based on that, preventive measures are needed. That’s what the Karnataka police have done. In fact, police in other states have also done the same thing,” Bommai said. 

The crackdown has given fresh life to demands by BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders for PFI and its affiliates to be banned.

“PFI and SDPI are another avatar of SIMI, indulging in anti-national activities. They tried to bomb a public event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar,” former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said. “Centre has taken a strong decision. On one night, the NIA and state police forces raided 200 locations unearthing documents on anti-national activities and foreign fund flow,” the Bijapur City MLA said.

Yatnal said “patriots” want PFI and SDPI to be banned. “Our PM and home minister have made a strong decision. We’re confident that both organisations will be banned soon.”

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel blamed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for the rise of PFI, SDPI and KFD. “When Siddaramaiah was CM, cases on 2,000 rioters were withdrawn, which emboldened them. Their own MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked and still nothing was done. Because of their vote bank politics, these groups flourished across the state,” Kateel charged.

News Network
September 26,2022

New Delhi, Sept 26: Ten tourists including three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were killed while ten more were injured after the vehicle they were travelling fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu. 

The tourists, largely belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were travelling when a Tempo Traveller (UP 14 HT 8272) skidded off the road and rolled down the hill near Jalori Pass in Banjar subdivision on Sunday night.

Most of the injured were admitted to the Regional Hospital in Kullu town, some 200 km from the state capital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, an official said. The administration had a tough time extricating the victims of both the accidents from the badly mangled vehicle. People in the area began rescue operations even before authorities reached the spot.

BJP MLA from Banjar Surender Shourie had streamed a video on Facebook on Monday, informing people about the accident. The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to a Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

PM MODI CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

Reacting to the tragedy, PM Modi expressed his “deepest condolences” to the families of those who died in the accident. In a tweet, PM Modi said help is being provided to those injured.

“The accident of a tourist vehicle falling into a ditch in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, all possible help is being provided to the injured. I wish him a speedy recovery,” PM Modi tweeted. 

