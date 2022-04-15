  1. Home
  2. Apocalypse of hatred, intolerance, bigotry engulfing India: Sonia Gandhi

Apocalypse of hatred, intolerance, bigotry engulfing India: Sonia Gandhi

News Network
April 16, 2022

Hatred, bigotry and intolerance were "engulfing" the country and if not stopped these would damage the society beyond repair, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has alleged.

In a newspaper article, she called upon people not to allow this to go on and urged them to stop "this raging fire and tsunami of hate" that will "raze all that has been so painstakingly built by past generations".

"An apocalypse of hatred, bigotry, intolerance and untruth is engulfing our country today. If we don't stop it now, it will -- if it already hasn't -- damage our society beyond repair. We simply cannot and must not allow this to go on. We as a people cannot stand by and watch as peace and pluralism are sacrificed at the altar of bogus nationalism," she said in an article in 'The Indian Express'.

"Let us contain this raging fire, this tsunami of hate that has been unleashed before all that has been so painstakingly built by past generations is razed to the ground," Gandhi wrote.

She quoted Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 'Gitanjali' to say its verses were "all the more relevant and have heightened resonance" now.

"Over a century ago, the poet of Indian nationalism gave the world his immortal 'Gitanjali' of which perhaps the 35th verse has become the most celebrated and most quoted. Gurudev Tagore's prayer, with its seminal lines starting, 'Where the mind is without fear...' is all the more relevant and has heightened resonance today."

In the article "A Virus Rages", the Congress chief asked, "Does India have to be in a state of permanent polarisation?"

She alleged that the ruling establishment clearly wants the citizens of India to believe that such an environment was in their best interest.

"Whether it is dress, food, faith, festivals or language, Indian are sought to be pitted against Indians and the forces of discord are given every encouragement -- overt and covert. History -- both ancient and contemporary -- is continuously sought to be interpreted to promote prejudice animosity and vengeance," she claimed.

Her article comes in the wake of the Hijab row, violence during Ram Navami and the clash in the Jawaharlal Nehru University over serving non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess on the occasion.

Gandhi alleged it was a "travesty" that instead of utilizing the resources for creating a bright, new future for the country and engaging young minds in productive ventures, "time and valuable assets were being used up in attempts to refashion the present in terms of an imagined past".

Noting there was much talk from the prime minister about acknowledging India's diversity, she claimed the "harsh reality" was that under the ruling dispensation, the rich diversity that defined and enriched the society for centuries was "being manipulated to divide us and, worse, to harden and get more firmly entrenched" in them. 

"The rising chorus of hatred, the unconcealed instigation of aggression and even crimes against the minorities is a far departure from the accommodating, syncretic traditions in our society."

The Congress chief alleged, "There is something else more insidious that is part of this new, grand divisive plan to keep India in a state of permanent frenzy. All dissent and opinion that are opposed to the ideology of those in power are sought to be ruthlessly stifled. Political opponents are targeted and the full might of the state machinery is unleashed against them".

In the article, she claimed that activists were being threatened and sought to be silenced while social media particularly was being used to "propagate what can only be described as lies and venom".

"Fear, deception and intimidation have become the pillars of the so-called 'maximum governance, minimum government' strategy," Gandhi said.

Sharing a screenshot of the article on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Every Indian is paying the price for the hate fuelled by BJP-RSS. India's true culture is that of shared celebrations, community, and cohesive living. Let's pledge to preserve this."

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge shared an online link of Sonia Gandhi's article on the microblogging site and said, "The sense of hatred and animosity is prevalent in the nation, constantly fuelled by the ruling party BJP."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Multiple private schools in Bengaluru on Friday received bomb threats via e-mail, following which City Police were rushed to the spots, along with a bomb disposal squad to carry out search operations, and the threats have turned out to be “hoax”.

According to senior police officials, they have received information that at least five schools in the city received the bomb threat.

Stating that bomb detection and disposal teams were also sent to schools that received threats separately, Additional Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (East) A Subramanyeswara Rao said, “Searches have been done at all the schools and no item that causes worry has been found.” 

Investigating teams are probing the e-mail, Rao said. “We will find out at the earliest as to who is behind it and take necessary action,” he said, adding that mails have come from different email-ids and it will be investigated.

Police officials said they have assured parents and teachers that there is no need for worry.

Police evacuated schools that received the threat and parents were asked to come and pick up the children, they said, adding that it was also ensured that exams that were going on at few schools, were not disturbed. Class 10 exams are currently on in the state.

The e-mail threats to schools read, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there seems to be a conspiracy to disturb peace in Karnataka, which is a progressive state.

Stating that he has instructed police to take it seriously and to not take any chances, he said, “Those behind (the hoax threat) will be arrested soon. All the necessary precautionary measures will be taken and thorough investigation will be done...there is no need to worry.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 13,2022

In a startling revelation, Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association President Jagannath Shegaji today claimed that a total of 60 MLAs Karnataka are demanding 40 per cent kickback from the contractors.

Speaking at a press meet in Kalaburagi on April 13, he said: “They will come to kick off the works if they are given 10 per cent kickback. After which, we have to pay 30 per cent to 40 per cent kickback in various stages. The list included the legislators from all parties.”

"Bills to the tune of Rs 22,000 crores are pending till March in the state and the bills of Rs 700 crore is pending in Kalyana Karnataka. Several bills are pending with Public Works Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. We are taking up quality work even though the cost of materials have increased. But, the bills are not being cleared. Due to this reason, the contractors are resorting to killing themselves," he alleged.

"Those who are receiving kickbacks in the works should be handed out punishment. We are ready to come for a dialogue if the government is assured in this regard. Santosh Patil, who allegedly ended his life in Udupi, had written to the prime minister and union rural development minister about the kickback. Though the Union government directed the state to conduct a probe into it, the government didn't respond positively," the president accused.

Instead of insisting for a probe into the allegations, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa had filed a defamation case against Santosh. The truth would have come out if the probe was conducted earlier. Though the contractors had staged protest against the kickbacks in 27 districts of the State earlier, the government is not responding to our demands, he said.

An impartial probe should be conducted into the alleged suicide of Santosh. If the government fails to provide justice to the death of the contractor. We will launch a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha. A criminal case should be filed against Eshwarappa and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be distributed to the kin of the deceased, he urged.

Kalaburagi District Contractors' Association General Secretary R K Sanjay, Vice President Mohasin M Patil, Contractor M K Patil and Basavaraj Sajjan were present in the press meet.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2022

Russia has condemned the United States' fresh sanctions on two of its largest banks, saying they are a direct blow to the Russian population and ordinary citizens.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov made the remarks on Wednesday, after Washington announced a new round of sanctions against Sberbank and Alfa-Bank over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"The administration's non-stop sanctions attacks show true aspirations of the United States. An example is the restrictions against Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, where most Russians keep their savings. This is a direct attack on the Russian population, ordinary citizens," Tass news agency quoted him as saying.

"By imposing new sanctions, Washington continues to damage the global economy. It undermines the possibilities of foreign partners for mutually beneficial cooperation with us. It leaves foreign business without the income necessary in the current period of economic turbulence," the ambassador added.

Antonov said the US's attempts to make it difficult for Russia to service its public debt were "puzzling," adding that Moscow saw in these efforts "a desire to tarnish the reputation of Russia, which, despite the economic barriers built by Washington, continues to fulfill its debt obligations in good faith and on time."

The US announced the new round of sanctions targeting Russian state-owned financial institutions and other enterprises on Wednesday. Restrictions also targeted Kremlin officials and their family members.

The move came after Ukraine and its Western allies, including the US, accused Moscow of committing war crimes in Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital.

In a video message on Saturday, the mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, claimed that 300 people had been killed by the Russian army, with some appearing to have been executed summarily. He displayed videos and photographs, claiming that 280 bodies had been buried in mass graves while nearly 10 others had been either not buried or only partially covered by earth.

Kiev has urged major Western powers, including the United States, to impose new crippling sanctions on Moscow over the "massacre" in Bucha.

Russia has denied the allegations, terming it a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

Moscow has twice requested an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council over the Bucha situation, but the United Kingdom has refused to hold the meeting both times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. The conflict has provoked a unanimous response from Western countries, which have imposed a long list of sanctions on Moscow. Russia says it will halt the operation instantly if Kiev meets Moscow's list of demands, including never applying to join NATO.

Delegations from Kiev and Moscow have been negotiating for peace and a ceasefire in recent weeks, but a breakthrough has been elusive. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.