Army colonel, his wife, son among 7 killed in PLA terror ambush in Manipur

November 13, 2021

Guwahati, Nov 13: An Indian Army Colonel, his wife and son, and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the border with Myanmar in Manipur. The terror attack - one of the deadliest in the region in recent times - took place at 10 am in Manipur's Churachandpur district, sources have said.

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathy, had gone to a forward camp on Saturday and was returning when his convoy was ambushed, sources said.

Manipur-based terrorist group People's Liberation Army, or PLA, is believed to be behind the attack, though no group has claimed responsibility yet, sources have said.

Intermittent firing is going on, police sources said. This is the first time that civilians have died in an ambush in this remote area of the district. The location is an extremely remote village around 50 km from Churachandpur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and gave his condolences. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," Mr Singh tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted a counter-operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

Manipur, like many of the north-eastern states, is home to several armed groups, fighting for either greater autonomy or secession. For decades, the Army has been deployed to the area that has borders with China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

In 2015, 20 soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in Manipur, after which the Army launched a surgical strike on their camp. 

November 2,2021

bjpleader.jpg

Jammu, Nov 2: A senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader has been booked for obnoxiously provocative remarks prompting the party to relieve him of all his responsibilities including the post of J&K secretary.

Vikram Randhawa, a former BJP lawmaker from Jammu region who was recently appointed as state secretary of the party, was seen in a video exhorting his supporters to beat up Kashmiri Muslims and “skin them alive”. The video was first posted on Twitter by Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar.

Akhtar’s post on Randhawa was quote-tweeted by his party president Mehbooba Mufti who highlighted the fact that no action was taken against Randhawa’s open call to violence, but J&K students are charged with sedition for cheering Pakistan.

"An FIR has been registered against Randhawa at a police station here under section 295-A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on," a police official said.

Section 295-A pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, while section 505 (2) gives powers to the police to arrest anyone who makes a statement which creates or promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.

In a communication, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said, "Randhawa has been relieved from all the party posts/responsibilities including the post of JK-UT Secretary with immediate effect."

The order said BJP JK-UT vice president Sham Choudhary, a former minister, would be the new incharge for district Rajouri in place of Randhawa.

The party's Jammu and Kashmir unit had taken note of the video and served Randhawa a showcause notice on Monday, asking him to submit a public apology.

In the notice, the BJP disciplinary committee, headed by Sunil Sethi, also asked him to explain his position within 48 hours.

"A video has gone viral in social media in which you are seen making absolutely reckless and hatred-promoting remarks against a particular community. This is unacceptable to the party and has brought disrepute and embarrassment to the party," the notice read.

The BJP Jammu and Kashmir president, who ordered the disciplinary action against the former legislator, had said he was personally hurt after hearing the comments of Randhawa.

He said the remarks "are totally against the basic principles of the party which believes in respecting all faiths and taking everyone along in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ (inclusive development)".

Randhawa's remarks caused outrage across Jammu and Kashmir with people demanding action against him in accordance with the law.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has said, "So good to see this man making friends with Kashmiri people! He should be made an example out of and the law should deal with him firmly to dissuade others from being as abusive as this man has been."

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the disciplinary committee has given an interim report in view of the huge impact of reckless statement of Randhawa and the bad name it has brought to the party.

He said the report has recommended to immediately relieve him of all official party positions pending finalising of disciplinary proceedings.

"Party President Ravinder Raina agreed with the report and decided to take strict and strong action against Randhawa without wasting any time as party believes in respecting all religions particularly women.

"And it is unacceptable to party that a person occupying high position in party may makes statement which will hurt religious sentiments of anyone," Sethi, who is also chairman of the three-member disciplinary committee, said in a statement. He welcomed the registration of the FIR against Randhawa.

November 11,2021

kafeel.jpg

Lucknow, Nov 11: The suspended paediatrician from Uttar Pradesh, Dr Kafeel Khan -- who was apparently made scapegoat in the case of the death of 63 children at Gorakhpur Medical College Hospital in 2017 -- today said he has been sacked by the state government.

Khan took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a message confirming that his services had been terminated by the state government.

"63 kids died 'cos the govt didn't pay the O2 suppliers.....8 doctors, employees got suspended-7 reinstated..in spite of getting clean chit on charges of medical negligence & corruption-I got terminated...Parents-Still awaiting justice...justice? Injustice?....U decide," Khan said in the post. 

"Never expected Justice from this Government as I knew I have not done anything wrong and have firm faith in our judiciary," his tweet read.

"The dismissal of Dr. Kafeel Khan by the UP government is motivated by ill-will. Government motivated by hate agenda is doing all this to harass them. But the government should keep in mind that it is not above the constitution. Congress party is with Dr. Kafeel in his fight for justice and will always be," Ms Gandhi Vadra responded in a Hindi tweet.

Dr Khan was suspended, arrested and jailed apparently to cover up the failure of the state government following the deaths of 63 children. The children had died after the oxygen supply in the hospital ran out.

Dr Khan and medical fraternity had repeatedly said he was being made the scapegoat.

Eight months after he was jailed, he got bail from the Allahabad High Court, which said there was no evidence of negligence on his part. In 2019, Dr Khan said that a report from the state government had cleared him of all major accusations. The government denied any clean chit.

In August this year, the Allahabad High Court set aside on technical grounds, criminal proceedings against Dr Kafeel Khan in a case wherein govt had falsely accused him of provoking people in a speech he gave on the subject of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Aligarh Muslim University in 2019.

Dr Khan later said he would continue to fight for justice and get his job back. "I have written several letters to the government to reinstate me in service because I have been given clean chits in all nine inquiries against me and now, a 10th inquiry is going on. The government is also not accepting my resignation," he had said.

November 13,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: One in 12 adults or more than 7.4 crore people living in India are diabetes patients, according to a new report from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), ahead of the World Diabetes Day on Saturday.

The figure is the second-highest in the world after China, which has 141 million people living with diabetes.

The findings are from the 10th edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas to be published on December 6.

The report added that another 40 million adults in India have impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), placing them at high risk of developing Type-2 diabetes, while more than half (53.1 per cent) of people living with diabetes in India are also undiagnosed.

"The increasing number of people living with diabetes and at risk of developing the condition in India confirms diabetes as a significant challenge to the health and well-being of individuals and families in the country," said Professor Shashank Joshi, Chair, IDF South-East Asia Region, in a statement.

Moreover, the report showed that worldwide, 537 million adults are now living with diabetes, a rise of 16 per cent (74 million) since the previous IDF estimates in 2019. Globally, 90 per cent of people with diabetes have Type-2 diabetes.

The total number of diabetics is predicted to rise to 643 million (11.3 per cent) by 2030 and to 783 million (12.2 per cent) by 2045. Currently, one in ten (10.5 per cent) adults around the world are living with diabetes.

Diabetes was also responsible for an estimated $966 billion in global health expenditure in 2021. This represents a 316 per cent increase over 15 years.

Excluding the mortality risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately 6.7 million adults are estimated to have died as a result of diabetes, or its complications, in 2021.

This is more than one in ten (12.2 per cent) of global deaths from all causes. The South-East Asia Region accounts for 11 per cent (747,000) of total diabetes-related deaths, according to the report.

The rise in the number of people with Type-2 diabetes is driven by a complex interplay of socio-economic, demographic, environmental and genetic factors. Key contributors include urbanisation, an ageing population, decreasing levels of physical activity and increasing levels of people being overweight and developing obesity.

"We must do more to provide affordable and uninterrupted access to diabetes care for all in India, and around the world. Policy makers and health decision-makers must turn words into action to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent the condition in those at high risk of developing it," Joshi said.

