Around 3,500 NRIs, 1,000 PIOs stranded in Sudan

News Network
April 27, 2023

flag.jpg

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday, April 27, said that the Indian government is constantly monitoring the situation in Sudan, adding that the situation on ground in the conflict-torn region remains highly volatile. 

At a media briefing, he said India has been in touch with all the concerned sides in Sudan with a focus on taking out Indians from the conflict zones.

"Our focus has been to take out the Indians from the conflict zones to safer areas as soon as possible and then to bring them back home," the foreign secretary said.

Referring to India's evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', he said 360 Indians have been brought back home and another batch of 246 are reaching India soon.

At present, he said around 320 Indians are in Port Sudan and they are being taken to Saudi city of Jeddah.

"Our estimate is that there are approximately 3,500 Indians and 1,000 Person of Indian Origins (PIOs) in Sudan," Kwatra said. 

He said that the third naval ship - INS Tarkash - has also reached Port Sudan to evacuate Indians from Sudan. 

India has evacuated at least 670 Indian nationals from Sudan and is looking to rescue more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of a tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan after a 72-hour truce was agreed between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following intense negotiations.

India has set up a transit facility in Jeddah and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city.

The first batch of 278 Indians was evacuated from Port Sudan by the Indian Navy's frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday. 

News Network
April 15,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The Congress party on Saturday released the third list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The party has fielded former deputy CM of the state Laxman Savadi from the Athani constituency. Kolar seat has been given to Kothur G Manjunath. 

This comes a day after Congress lashed out at the BJP accusing the party of not treating its leaders in the right way. While talking to the media, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that BJP should not have treated Savadi like this by denying him a ticket at all despite the fact that he's a senior leader in the party.

"Laxman Savadi was denied a ticket (by the BJP). Since he is a senior leader, BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. The only condition Savadi has made (to Congress) is that he should be treated properly with all due respect," he added.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar also stressed the same adding that 'Laxman Savadi was humiliated by the BJP'. He said, "He (Laxman Savadi) feels that he has been humiliated (by the BJP). It is our duty to take such great leaders into Congress. Around 9-10 sitting legislators want to join us but we don't have space to accommodate them."

The BJP on Friday sharply reacted to Congress's decision to give a ticket to former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi who recently left BJP. Arun Singh, BJP Karnataka in-charge said, "Even after losing the election, BJP made him deputy CM and then MLC, even after that, he is going to a party (Congress) with such quarrels where the leaders are divided into two groups. He has made a big mistake & will regret it later."

Congress has so far announced candidates on 209 out of 224 assembly seats in the state.

Karnataka Congress had announced the first list of 124 candidates for the state's Assembly election before the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Congress's first candidate list for Karnataka polls said, "Congress party has already cleared all the names that the central selection community and the screening community had cleared it."

In a release, Congress announced that DK Shivakumar will be contesting from Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. Amid expectations that Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress high command.

In the second list of 42 candidates, 41 were from Congress and one seat is marked for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The Congress has marked the Melukote assembly constituency for Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier.

In the second list, four leaders who joined the Congress recently have been given tickets. They are N Y Gopalakrishna, Baburao Chinchansur, S R Srinivas and V S Patil.

Cong1.jpg

Cong2.jpg

News Network
April 21,2023

result.jpg

The results of second Pre-University (PU) examinations are out and the overall pass percentage is 74.67, up from the previous year.

Of the 7,02,067 students who appeared for the exams, 5,24,209 manage to clear.

The results will be available online after 11 am at http://karresults.nic.in&nbsp;
Results will be displayed in colleges today after 3 pm.

Dakshina Kannada district retained the first place with total pass percentage of 95.33, followed by Udupi (95.24 per cent) and Kodagu (90.55 per cent).

Tabasum Shaik from NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar (Bengaluru) emerged as state toppers in arts by securing 593/600. 

In commerce stream Ananya KA of Alva's PU College, Moodubidre, scored 600/600. 

The science stream has two students sharing the top position with 596/600. One is SM Koushik from Gangotri Science College, Kolar and another is Surabhi S of RV PU College, Bengaluru.

SCIENCE TOPPERS 

Rank 1: SM Koushik - 596 marks

Rank 1: Surabhi S - 596 marks

Rank 3: Kattoiu Iayishika - 595 marks

COMMERCE TOPPERS

Rank 1: Ananya K A - 600 marks

Rank 2: Anvitha D N - 596 marks

Rank 3: Chaaya Ravi Kumar - 596 marks

ARTS TOPPERS 

Rank 1: Tabassum Shaikh- 593 marks

Rank 2: Kushanaik G L – 592 marks

Rank 3: Daddi Karibasamma – 592 marks

News Network
April 24,2023

JDS.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 24: Althaf Kumpala, the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate for Mangaluru constituency, who secretly withdrew his nomination without informing his party leaders, today claimed that he was forced to do so by the workers of a national party.

His claim comes after JD(S) leaders expressed shock over the move of Althaf Kumpala who had gone incommunicado after secretly withdrawing nomination.

“I did not run away from contesting the election. Instead, I was taken away by a few persons who are the followers of Congress candidate while I was returning after offering prayers at Ullal on April 21 and was forced to sign a form on the withdrawal of the nomination, which I was forced to submit to the Returning officer. I have not fallen prey to any inducement. I have submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police and sought police protection,” he alleged.

JD (S) state spokesperson M B Sadashiv said “our candidate had submitted a petition to the returning officer to reconsider his nomination, which has been rejected.”

He said that the JD(S) candidate is in a mentally weak state following the series of incidents and “we have instilled confidence in him. Congress was scared of our candidate who was well-known in the community. The incident is a black mark in the history of Dakshina Kannada,” he said.

In a reply to the petition submitted by Altaf, Mangalore constituency returning officer said that Altaf had withdrawn his nomination on April 21 at 3.35 pm. The notification in this regard has been issued under Form 6 rules 9 (2). There is no scope in the law to reconsider the already withdrawn nomination.

When contacted Congress candidate sitting MLA U T Khader, rubbished the allegations as false.  "The Congress workers had not pressurised JD(S) candidate to withdraw nominations. He had withdrawn nominations on April 21 and JD (S) leaders are levelling allegations after three days of the incident."

"It is sad that the incident of withdrawal of nomination has occurred in the constituency where JD(S) leader and MLC B M Farooq represents. Altaf had withdrawn the nomination following the differences of opinion within the JD(S) leaders in the constituency. Moreover, two congress leaders against whom Altaf had levelled allegations of threatening him were his close friends," he said.

