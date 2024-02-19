  1. Home
  2. Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons 6th time; AAP says ‘wait for court decision’

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons 6th time; AAP says ‘wait for court decision’

News Network
February 19, 2024

AK.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will once again skip the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons, marking the sixth time he has failed to appear for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The AAP has reiterated its stance, declaring the summons as "illegal" and asserting that the matter is now before the court.

In a statement released today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emphasised that the ED had approached the court itself. The party suggested that instead of repeatedly issuing summonses, the ED should await the court's decision on the validity of the matter.

The ongoing legal battle between Mr Kejriwal and the ED has escalated, with the probe agency persistently summoning the Delhi Chief Minister, who has consistently refused to comply. The sixth summons comes in the wake of a Delhi court's directive to Arvind Kejriwal to appear and explain his non-compliance with the previous summons.

Mr Kejriwal's refusal to appear before the ED raises the possibility of him becoming the first sitting chief minister to face arrest.

The ED, investigating money laundering charges, has been probing allegations related to the Delhi liquor excise policy. The case revolves around accusations that the AAP government's revamped alcohol sales policy allowed it to receive kickbacks from cartels, allegedly funneled into funding election expenses in various states, including Goa.

While Mr Kejriwal has not been named as an accused in the case, two senior AAP members, including ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have faced arrests.

The AAP vehemently denies all charges, asserting that the BJP is manipulating investigative agencies to target the party.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 13,2024

farmerprotest.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 13: Tear gas has been fired at farmers massing at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana - a key meeting point for farmers from each state heading to Delhi as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' call - and many have been detained as they try to remove cement barriers obstructing their progress.

Visuals showed huge plumes of smoke - making visibility almost impossible - and hundreds of farmers, as well as media personnel, running helter-skelter to the sound of tear gas shells being fired. 

The shelling - the first signs of violence - broke as the clock struck noon and the farmers began their push to Delhi. An estimated two dozen shells were fired, despite no immediate signs of provocation.

Visuals from the Shambhu border - over 200 km from Delhi - also showed the police and security personnel - already outnumbered - dropping smoke bombs from drones to disperse the farmers.

Videos also showed farmers, with scarves wrapped around their faces, jumping concrete barriers to push aside metal barricades, and war zone-like scenes with green fields shrouded in smoke and gun fire (from tear gas guns) in the background. In one video farmers are throwing stones at the police.

Around 200 farmer unions - and an estimated one lakh farmers from neighbouring Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh - began marching on the national capital Tuesday morning, in a worrying replay of the 2020/21 protests, in which dozens died and the city was blockaded and cut-off for months.

Police in each of those states have been prepping for this protest for the past few days, positioning concrete slabs and heavy metal barricades to block highways, and stop farmers and tractors pulling trolleys full of food and essential supplies - a signal of their intent to launch a second long-term protest.

Concrete blocks and nails have also been placed on key roads leading into Delhi to prevent tractors and trollies from entering the city, where orders banning large gatherings are in force till March 12.

Within Delhi, police have shut down key border crossings into each state, resulting in traffic jams at the Ghazipur and Chilla points, which connect the city with Ghaziabad and Noida in UP.

Other border points, including Singhu and Tikri, which were major protest sites four years ago, have also been fortified. These include setting up nail strips across roads to stop farmers' vehicles from forcing their way past check posts and placing metal barricades, including barbed wire fences.

The Singhu border - the main Delhi-Chandigarh road - has been blocked on both sides.

Also in Delhi, police are practising firing teargas shells; a video shows cops firing teargas shells in an open area in north Delhi, an exercise that left area residents in discomfort.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the anti-protest measures; "Is the laying nails in the path of farmers 'amritkaal' or 'anyaykaal'?" Ms Gandhi Vadra asked on X, attacking the ruling BJP for not fulfilling promises to farmers. "Mr Prime Minister! Why such behaviour with the country's farmers? Why don't you fulfil the promises..."

"We Have Everything We Need..."

Farmers marching on Delhi say they are coming prepared for another siege-like situation.

"From a needle to hammer, we have everything we need, including tools to break stones. We left our village with six months' ration with us. We have enough diesel, even for our brothers from Haryana," Harbhajan Singh, from Punjab's Gurdaspur, who was part of the 2020 protest too, said.

"We didn't budge through 13 months last time. We were promised our demands will be met, but the government didn't keep its promise. This time, we will leave only after all our demands are met."

Government Races To Contain Protests

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - aware of a potentially disastrous impact on its public image weeks before a general election - has already held one meeting with reps of protesting farmer unions.

Two union ministers, including junior Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, met farmer leaders late Monday. Some progress was made - an agreement was struck on repealing the Electricity Act, 2020 and on providing compensation to farmers killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, there was no resolution of the farmers' primary concerns - a law to guarantee MSP, or minimum support price for all crops, loan waivers, and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations - meaning the second "Delhi Chalo" protest began as scheduled.

Mr Munda said "some people want to create problems" and called on the farmers to have patience and trust the government. "The government is committed to the interests of farmers," he said.

"The talks did not lead to any result. We will start our march to Delhi... we will, however, discuss proposals given by the government. The government is at fault here," a farmer leader said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 13,2024

schoolprotest.jpg

Mangaluru: A teacher was suspended from St Gerosa English Higher Primary School in Jeppu here on Monday, February 12, after a few parents and students instigated by Hindutva outfits accused her of hurting the sentiments of Hindus by calling Ramayana an imaginary story and “failing to respect” PM Narendra Modi during a Moral Science lesson.

The agitators, supported by elected representatives of BJP, alleged that a teacher from St Gerosa English HR Primary School in the coastal town taught students that the Mahabharat and the Ramayan were "imaginary".

Sr Anitha, the headmistress, said the teacher in question, Sr Prabha, in her late-40s and who had been teaching at the school for about 10 years, will soon be replaced.

The current incident came to light after an audio clip reportedly made by a parent and addressed to a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader went viral on Saturday, leading to protests by parents in front of the school.

The parent claimed that a class seven teacher had made derogatory remarks during a Moral Science lesson titled 'Work is Worship', hurting religious sentiments. He claimed that the teacher reportedly made derogatory remarks about the consecration of Ram Lalla idol and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and made certain observations about the Godhra incident and the subsequent Gujarat riots of 2002.

“We will abide by the final decision of the inquiry team. Such an unfortunate incident had never happened in this 60-year-old school. It has created a temporary mistrust. We abide by the constitutional values and treat all faith and communities equally,” the headmistress said, as protests continued on Monday. At one point, the public tried to barge into the school compound, but were thwarted by the police.

The decision to suspend the teacher was taken after a meeting between deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP, city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal, DDPI DR Naik and representatives of the school staff and management, following protests by a section of the parents and two MLAs, demanding action against the accused teacher.

The DC said an inquiry into the incident will be completed at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharath Shetty, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, and others met the DDPI and submitted a memorandum, demanding suspension of the teacher.

While the school took its time to announce the suspension of the teacher, many students backed by Hindutva forces, too, joined the protests, even as slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram,” “Bharat Ka Baccha Jai Shree Ram Bolega,” “Bharat Mata ki jai, “Vande Mataram” rent the air.

Though the initial demand was to suspend Sr Prabha, later, irate parents and a section of the students also made allegations against another teacher who had allegedly made derogatory remarks against ‘Koragajja.’

Once the DC and police commissioner arrived at the spot, they tried to pacify the MLAs who claimed they had been waiting for nearly four hours without an appropriate response from the school management.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2024

keralacouple.jpg

New Delhi: An Indian-origin family from Kerala was found dead at their home in US' California in an apparent case of murder-suicide. The family have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan.

Cops found the bodies after one of the family's relatives sought a welfare check as nobody in the house was attending the call.

The Indian-American couple, Anand and Alice, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. The twin children were discovered dead in a bedroom, with the cause of their death still under investigation.

"After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children," police said.

A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were recovered from the bathroom.

The couple had purchased the house in 2020 for $2.1 million, records show.

An initial assessment by the police suggests a possible murder-suicide scenario, though they have not ruled out other possibilities.

"Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home," the San Mateo police department said in a statement.

The family, originally from Kerala, had been living in the United States for the past nine years. Anand, a software engineer, and Alice, a senior analyst, had relocated from New Jersey to San Mateo County two years ago. Described as friendly, hardworking, and devoted parents, the couple was well-liked by both neighbors and colleagues.

According to court records, Anand had filed for divorce in December 2016, but the separation did not go through in court.

San Mateo County's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has taken over the case, working alongside the San Mateo County Crime Lab to collect evidence. The bodies have been taken into the custody of the San Mateo County Coroner, who is working to positively identify each individual and notify next of kin.

The case bears an eerie resemblance to a recent case where a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their $5 million mansion in Massachusetts.

In the last month, at least seven Indian-origin people have been found dead in the US. US envoy to India Eric Garcetti reassured that the US is committed to making sure it remains a safe destination for Indian students.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.