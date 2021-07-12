  1. Home
  Assam's BJP govt tables Bill to prohibit sale of beef in Hindu, Sikh, Jain areas

Assam's BJP govt tables Bill to prohibit sale of beef in Hindu, Sikh, Jain areas

News Network
July 12, 2021

Guwahati, July 12: The BJP-led government in Assam on Monday tabled The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 in the state Assembly that seeks to prohibit the sale of beef in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and other non-beef eating communities.

It also seeks to disallow the sale of beef or beef products within a 5 km radius of temples, satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) and other Hindu religious institutions.

In what could irk neighbouring states like Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the bill proposes a prohibition on transportation of cattle from other states or to other states through Assam without permission.

The bill, tabled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks to replace existing The Assam Cattle Preservation Act 1950 saying that the latter lacked stringent legal provisions to deal with the issues arising out of slaughter, consumption or transport of cattle. The bill was tabled on the first day of the first budget session of the Sarma government.

The 1950 Act allows the slaughter of cattle above 14 years of age with proper approval by a local veterinary officer. The new bill also retains the provision but allows the slaughter of cattle only in licenced or recognised slaughterhouses.

The new bill also seeks to enhance the quantum of punishment for violators of the new provisions to a jail term ranging between three and five years and a fine of Rs. 3 to 5 lakh or both. The 1950 Act has the penal provision of only six months jail and a fine of Rs. 1,000 only for the violators.

The new bill was approved by the state Cabinet on Thursday. Parliamentary affairs minister Piyush Hazarika on Thursday said the bill was prepared as per a promise of BJP ahead of Assembly elections held in March-April this year.

BJP and its allies formed their government in Assam for the second consecutive term. The saffron party replaced Sarbananda Sonowal with Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new Chief Minister, who has been waving the Hindutva flag more vigorously than Sonowal.

BJP ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at present has similar cattle preservation act.

The new bill, however, says permission for transportation of cattle would be issued for bonafide agricultural or animal husbandry purposes only. No permission is also required for carrying cattle to and from registered agricultural markets for sale or purchase of the same within the district.

Although beef-eating Nagaland or Mizoram has not yet reacted to the proposed restriction for transportation of cattle through Assam, Meghalaya (also beef-eating) CM Conrad Sangma on Friday said the state would be compelled to seek the Centre's intervention in this regard. 

News Network
July 12,2021

Bengaluru, July 12: Petrol prices across the country were hiked on Monday while diesel prices came down marginally after the months-long surge in the prices that have sparked protests in various states.

Petrol price was up 28 paise in the national capital and while prices of diesel reduced marginally, according to a price notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. 

After petrol crossed the Rs 100-a-litre-mark, diesel rates in major cities have neared the century mark. The price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 89.72 per litre.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, the first of the metros to hit the three-digit mark, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 107.20 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.29.

Kolkata's petrol rate climbed to Rs 101.35 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.81 per litre. Meanwhile, in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, petrol is priced Rs 104.58 and diesel at Rs 95.09 per litre.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the former Civil Aviation Minister, took charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas last week following a reshuffle in Modi's Cabinet of Ministers. Puri had refused to comment on the rising fuel prices. "It will be very wrong for me to comment on it (fuel prices) when I have just stepped into this building." he'd said.  

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

News Network
June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: In a first of its kind move, eleven professionals from the private sector will work alongside high-ranking bureaucrats of Karnataka over a period of 18 months to solve development challenges of the state, authorities said.

These professionals will work with senior officials to solve development challenges in collaboration with the state government, The/Nudge Foundation and the Karnataka government said in a joint statement.

The statement said it selected these senior professionals from over 2,000 applications from across the country through the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) programme.

The cohort has an average experience of 24 years, leading large-scale transformation across IT, finance, education, environment and entrepreneurship, the statement read.

The/Nudge Foundation said the fellow designates have held leadership positions in some of the prominent organisations and have academic credentials from Stanford, Harvard, IIMs, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, et al.

Each fellow designate will work with principal secretaries and secretaries across departments ranging from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to e-governance besides the State Policy and Planning Commission and the Administrative Reforms Commission-2.

The statement further read that the fellowship commences on July 1, and includes training at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru.

It added that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has conveyed his best wishes saying the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) will draw senior professional talent towards solving development challenges emerging in the context of Covid-19 and for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals Vision 2030.

Narayana Gowda, Minister for Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics said the Indian Administrative fellowship is a novel opportunity for citizens to create catalytic change by becoming collaborators with the government." 

News Network
June 30,2021

Ayodhya, June 30: Swamijis in Ayodhya appear to be sharply divided on allegations of corruption in land purchases against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple.

While a section of the seers, mostly those owing allegiance to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has extended support to the Trust, another section of seers has demanded a thorough probe into the charges.

Scores of seers led by Mahant Dharm Das on Tuesday recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' (religious hymns praising Lord Hanuman) on the bank of the sacred Saryu river in Ayodhya and later also 'submitted' a memorandum to Lord Hanuman seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption by a top central agency.

''The people have donated money for Ram Temple construction...the centre should take cognisance of the allegations and order a probe,'' Dharm Das said in Ayodhya.

Another seer Mahant Dileep Das also lent support to the demand for an investigation into the allegations.

President of a saffron outfit Rashtriya Hindu Raksha Sena Swami Pramod, Anand Giri, however, sought to rubbish the charges and termed those levelling the allegations as ''anti-Hindu gang members''.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey had claimed that the price of the Trust had purchased a piece of land worth Rs two crore for Rs 18.5 crore.

They accused Trust secretary Champat Rai of indulging in corrupt practices and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Rai, however, rejected the allegations and said that the land was purchased below the market value. ''It's a political conspiracy to malign the Trust....we have a record of everything,'' he had said.

The Trust has been on a land-buying spree ever since it was entrusted with the task of constructing the Ram Temple. The central government had allotted 70 acres of land for the Temple.

The Trust later decided to expand the area of the Temple and it had purchased several temples adjacent to the Ram Janambhoomi.

