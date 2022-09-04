Azad starts new innings, says J&K statehood, job and land rights are his party’s priorities

Srinagar, Sept 4: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday asserted that his newly floated party will fight for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the right to land and employment to native domiciles.

Speaking about the future of the Union Territory (UT), if he comes to power, 73-year-old Azad, said that restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile will be achieved with a Governor and not with a Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing an impressive gathering at Sainik Farms in Jammu, he said, "the people of J&K will decide the name and the flag of the new party." However, the former Congress veteran revealed that he would give a "Hindustani (Indian) name" to his party that everyone can understand.

Azad, who recently ended his five-decade-long association with Congress on a bitter note, addressed the rally in Jammu on the same day when the grand old party leader Rahul Gandhi addressed ‘Halla Bol rally’ at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The ‘Halla Bol’ rally is the prelude to Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra -- a 3,500 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir which Gandhi will begin on September 7.

Launching a scathing attack on his former party, he said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground."

"The condition of the Congress in the whole country since last 8 years is such that in the 49 assembly elections that were held during the period, it lost 39. Now, out of those 49, only two states have Congress governments," Azad said.

He said before the rest even go, "we thought that we would build our house. In which all will keep bricks, no one will keep sand. Because at the national level only 'sand-keepers' currently exist, but only sand does not build houses."

During his highly-anticipated political rally in Jammu, Azad, who remained chief minister of J&K from 2005-2008, expressed hope in his aspirations for the UT, saying it had long been his dream to make the region 'happy'.

"From 2005 to 2008 when I was the CM, some companions left in the middle of my term. So my agenda could not be fulfilled at that time," he said. "We had an agenda to make a happy J&K. Those who were with me in the cabinet at that time, all the experienced leaders and capable people, MLAs and ministers, they all came with us. And together we will fulfill that unfinished agenda," he added.

Azad confirmed reports that the new party will be formed at a national level. "But we are in no hurry for national aspirations, as it (the party) will start from Jammu and Kashmir. Elections can happen in J&K at any time," he said.

Earlier on his arrival from New Delhi, Azad received a warm welcome from his supporters at Jammu airport where from he proceeded to Sainik Farms for a public meeting.

Azad's exit from the Congress on August 26 triggered a flurry of other resignations not only from the grand old party but also from leaders of local parties such as the National Conference, PDP, and the Apni Party.