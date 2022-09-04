  1. Home
Azad starts new innings, says J&K statehood, job and land rights are his party's priorities

September 4, 2022

Srinagar, Sept 4: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday asserted that his newly floated party will fight for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the right to land and employment to native domiciles.

Speaking about the future of the Union Territory (UT), if he comes to power, 73-year-old Azad, said that restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile will be achieved with a Governor and not with a Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing an impressive gathering at Sainik Farms in Jammu, he said, "the people of J&K will decide the name and the flag of the new party." However, the former Congress veteran revealed that he would give a "Hindustani (Indian) name" to his party that everyone can understand.

Azad, who recently ended his five-decade-long association with Congress on a bitter note, addressed the rally in Jammu on the same day when the grand old party leader Rahul Gandhi addressed ‘Halla Bol rally’ at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The ‘Halla Bol’ rally is the prelude to Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra -- a 3,500 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir which Gandhi will begin on September 7.

Launching a scathing attack on his former party, he said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground."

"The condition of the Congress in the whole country since last 8 years is such that in the 49 assembly elections that were held during the period, it lost 39. Now, out of those 49, only two states have Congress governments," Azad said.

He said before the rest even go, "we thought that we would build our house. In which all will keep bricks, no one will keep sand. Because at the national level only 'sand-keepers' currently exist, but only sand does not build houses."

During his highly-anticipated political rally in Jammu, Azad, who remained chief minister of J&K from 2005-2008, expressed hope in his aspirations for the UT, saying it had long been his dream to make the region 'happy'.

"From 2005 to 2008 when I was the CM, some companions left in the middle of my term. So my agenda could not be fulfilled at that time," he said. "We had an agenda to make a happy J&K. Those who were with me in the cabinet at that time, all the experienced leaders and capable people, MLAs and ministers, they all came with us. And together we will fulfill that unfinished agenda," he added.

Azad confirmed reports that the new party will be formed at a national level. "But we are in no hurry for national aspirations, as it (the party) will start from Jammu and Kashmir. Elections can happen in J&K at any time," he said.

Earlier on his arrival from New Delhi, Azad received a warm welcome from his supporters at Jammu airport where from he proceeded to Sainik Farms for a public meeting.

Azad's exit from the Congress on August 26 triggered a flurry of other resignations not only from the grand old party but also from leaders of local parties such as the National Conference, PDP, and the Apni Party. 

September 3,2022

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulled up a district collector in Telangana on not finding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo at a PDS shop, supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday pasted Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.

The posters put up on cooking gas cylinders carried Modi's photographs along with price of each cylinder—Rs 1,105. The TRS was targeting the Prime Minister on the massive hike in the price of cooking gas during the last eight years.

The TRS leaders pointed out that the price of LPG was only Rs 410 in 2014 when Modi became the Prime Minister.

"You wanted pictures of Modi ji, Here you are @nsitharaman Ji," tweeted TRS leader Krishank Manne with a video clip of Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.

The TRS's protest came a day after Nirmala Sitharaman hauled up Kamareddy district Collector Jitesh V. Patil as Prime Minister's photos were not displayed at a fair price shop.

She publicly expressed her anger saying that Centre is supplying free rice to poor under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana and yet Prime Minister Modi's photos did not find place in fair price shops of Telangana.

Sitharaman was on a visit to Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency since September 1 as part of BJP's Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana.

The Central minister's action came under criticism from various quarters.

TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao stated that he was appalled by the unruly conduct of the union finance minister with the District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy.

"These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking All India Services officers," he said.

Continuing his attacks on the central minister, Rama Rao on Saturday told Sitharaman that it's time to put up banners 'Thanks to Telangana' at PDS shops in all BJP ruled states.

"Since our FM is going around lecturing how 'Modi Sarkar' is the Giver. Here are the facts and figures. For every Rupee that Telangana contributes to the Nation, we only get back 46 paisa! Madam, time to put up a banner: "Thanks to Telangana in all BJP states' PDS shops," KTR tweeted. 

September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government is focusing on improving infrastructure and with the new projects worth Rs 3800 crore the New Mangalore Port is being upgraded.

After launching projects worth Rs 3800 crore at Goldfinch City at Bangrakulru in Mangaluru, PM Modi said that the double engine government in the centre as well as the state is helping build the economy of India and uplifting the lives of the people.

"The new projects will ease business and create employment opportunities in Karnataka. I have commissioned India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard. Now in Mangaluru, several new projects have been launched. The historic Mangalore port is upgraded and with this, the lives of fishermen also will witness growth. Under the One district, One product scheme, fishermen will be able to take their products to international markets," said the PM.

He added that the manufacturing sector needs to be expanded. "Our products, competition and imports will not grow without proper logistics. In the last eight years, infrastructure has been developed in the country. Coastal infrastructure is getting straightened with the Sagarmala project. Business activities have doubled at Mangalore port in the last eight years due to the efforts of the government. With the launch of new projects, the capacity and efficiency of Mangalore port will increase. Our refinery is dependent on the river but now its dependence will come down. Karnataka is one of the most benefited states of Sagarmala project."

The PM also said that the government has focussed on the electrification of railway lines and is giving basic amenities to the people. We have built three crore houses for the poor in India and more than eight lakh houses have been approved in Karnataka.

As many as 30 lakh rural families are getting piped water. Our women and daughters are the beneficiaries. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has helped 4four crore, poor families, with free treatment and in Karnataka 30 lakh poor have benefitted.

PM Swanidhi has helped two lakh street vendors. The number of cities connected with the metro has doubled. Also, a six lakh kilometre optical fibre internet connection has been provided at the rural level. Tourism development will help artisans, auto-rickshaw taxi drivers etc.

The PM mentioned that "NMPT helps to promote tourism on the coast through cruises. We could do 670 billion dollars or Rs 50 lac crore worth total export despite so much global disruption."

August 26,2022

New Delhi, Aug 26: Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress on Friday marked the most high-profile exit of one of the "Group of 23" (G-23) leaders, who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi two years ago for a "collective and inclusive leadership" in the organisation, exposing the faultlines in the grand old party.

The G-23, the members of which were lampooned by the party loyalists after their letter became public on August 24, 2020, has virtually disintegrated over the last two years with the resignations of Azad and Kapil Sibal, seen as the prime movers of the initiative, and others such as Shashi Tharoor, M Veerappa Moily and Mukul Wasnik making peace with the high-command.

Leaders such as Jitin Prasada and Yogananda Shastri have also quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively. Prasada is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government now, while Shastri heads the Delhi unit of the NCP.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma, who created a flutter recently by resigning as the chairman of the party's steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, months ahead of the Assembly polls in the hill state, appears to be mending his ways by asserting his loyalty to the Congress.

"It is also necessary that all of us work together towards achieving our common goal," Sharma said, reiterating that he remained a lifelong Congressman.

The other signatories to the letter sent to the Congress chief two years ago were Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari, Milind Deora, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Vivek Tankha, Renuka Chowdhary, P J Kurien, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ajay Singh and Sandeep Dikshit.

While Tankha has been rehabilitated and sent to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in June, Deora and Tharoor have been given party responsibilities in Maharashtra for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Hooda, who is unwilling to cede political space within the Congress in his stronghold of Haryana, recently succeeded in ensuring the appointment of his loyalist Udai Bhan as the party's state unit president.

Wasnik, who did not show much interest in the G-23 activities after their letter to Gandhi became public, was made a member of the Congress Task Force-2024 and later, given a Rajya Sabha berth.

Tewari, the Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, has been ploughing a lonely furrow for quite some time, often taking a position that is divergent from the official Congress view on key issues.

Dikshit, the son of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit, made a sharp riposte to Azad's resignation letter, reminding the veteran leader that the G-23 move was a "banner of reform, not a banner of revolt".

Moily had already dissociated himself from the G-23 last year, while Chavan, a former Maharashtra chief minister and now an MLA, remains on the sidelines in the Maharashtra Congress. 

