  Bandh without permission: High Court initiates suo motu case against PFI leaders

News Network
September 23, 2022

The Kerala High Court on Friday, September 23, initiated a suo motu case against the leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) for calling a one-day statewide bandh in Kerala, according to news agency ANI.

As per a Kerala High Court order, nobody can call for a bandh in the state without permission.

The hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was underway in the southern state on Friday.

Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha. Local media reported that a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle which was carrying newspapers for distribution at Narayanpara in Kannur in the morning. In Alappuzha, KSRTC buses, a tanker lorry and some other vehicles got damaged in the stone pelting allegedly by those supporting the hartal call.

A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively. Meanwhile, Kerala police beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the PFI called for a day-long state-wide hartal. A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law.

News Network
September 13,2022

Lucknow, Sept 13: The order of the Varanasi court allowing a petition from some Hindu women for year-long worship on the premises of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque should be challenged in the High Court, felt Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

"I was hoping that the court will nip these issues in the bud. Now it appears that more such litigations will be coming and this is going the way the Babri Masjid legal issue went," he said in an interview hours after the verdict.

The court of District judge AK Vishvesha ordered today that a petition of five Hindu women seeking permission to conduct rituals inside the mosque premises through the year, will be heard. The court also made it clear that plaintiffs were not asking for a conversion of the premises and their suit "is limited and confined to the right of worship as a civil right, fundamental right as well as customary and religious right".

The contention of the Muslim petitioners that it would lead to instability, has no merit, said the judge, who was specially handed the case by the Supreme Court earlier this year.  

The top court had said given the "complexity and sensitivity" of the dispute, it requires experienced handling.

Mr Owaisi, however, said the order will "set off many things".  

"Everyone will say that we have been here before 15 August 1947. Then the aim of the 1991 Places of Religious Worship Act will be defeated. The 1991 Act was made so that such conflicts end. But after today's order, it seems there will be more litigations on this issue and we will be back to the '80s and it will create a destabilising effect," Mr Owaisi said.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 maintains the religious status of any place of worship should stay the way it was on August 15, 1947. Section 3 of the Act bars the conversion of places of worship. The Babri Masjid case was the exception.  

But following the Supreme Court order allowing a temple in the disputed area in Ayodhya and giving Muslims a separate land for a mosque, a petition has been filed challenging the Constitutional validity of certain sections of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991.

The petition has argued that the law takes away the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs to restore their "places of worship and pilgrimages" destroyed by invaders.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has also filed a plea contending that entertaining such petitions will open floodgates of litigation against countless mosques across India.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter on October 11.

A case is already being heard in Uttar Pradesh on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute.   

Several petitions have been filed in Mathura courts, seeking the shifting of the mosque. The petitioners claim that it has been built at the birthplace of Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

News Network
September 12,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 12: The second day of the Kerala leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra also witnessed a huge turnout as party leader Rahul Gandhi commenced his walk from Vellayani junction here Monday morning.

Besides those turning up to join the yatra, hundreds lined up on both sides of the road to witness the ‘padayatra’ led by Gandhi, who is also the MP from Wayanad in the state.

On Sunday, when the day's yatra ended at Nemom here, he had said that Kerala respects everyone and does not allow itself to be divided or hatred to spread, and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in a sense, was an extension of these ideas.

"Standing together, working together in harmony is natural and normal for the people of Kerala and you have shown this to the rest of the country.

"Kerala respects everyone in Kerala. It does not allow itself to be divided nor does it allow hatred to spread in the state. So in a sense, Bharat Jodo Yatra is just an extension of the ideas that prevail in Kerala," he had said.

The first day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala, where the party has a significant cadre base and followers, had also seen a huge turnout which increased during the day as the journey progressed from Parassala to Nemom in the southernmost district of the state.

On Monday, the yatra will halt at Pattom at around 11 am and resume at 5 pm to reach Kazhakuttom, where the journey will end for the day, according to an itinerary of the yatra released by the Congress.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on Saturday evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days.

There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities. 

News Network
September 17,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 17: A two-wheeler rider was killed, after a truck carrying fish rammed the motorbike he was riding, near Kumpala Bypass on NH-66 on Friday.

The deceased is Nithin M D,24, a resident of Manya in Neerchal of Kasaragod district. He was working as a technician in Selco Solar company in Nagori.

The accident occurred when he was riding towards Kumble from Mangaluru. 

While avoiding a barricade placed on the road near Kumpala Bypass, the truck that was going towards Kasaragod rammed the two-wheeler. 

Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case.

