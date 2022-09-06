'Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner,' says Modi as 2 countries exchange MOUs

  1. Home
September 6, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 6: India and Bangladesh exchanged MoUs in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delivering a joint statement on the occassion PM Modi said that Bangladesh is India's biggest development and trade partner.

"Last year, we celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. We also celebrated the first 'Maitri Divas'. India-Bangladesh relationship will achieve new heights in the coming time," PM Modi said.

India and Bangladesh signed seven agreements after the talks between Modi and Hasina, including one on sharing of waters of Kushiyara river which is expected to benefit the regions of southern Assam and Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

Modi noted that 54 rivers pass through the borders of India and Bangladesh and are linked to the livelihoods of the people of both the countries for centuries.

"I recall that the two countries have resolved many issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. We hope that all outstanding issues, including Teesta water sharing agreement, will be concluded as an early date," Hasina said at a joint media interaction at the Hyderabad House here. 

August 23,2022

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has declined to entertain a plea that sought a direction to stop mosques in the state from using the "contents of azaan" through loudspeakers.

The public interest litigation (PIL) said azaan/adhan (call for prayers in Islam) through loudspeakers five times a day between 6 am and 10 pm throughout the year hurt the sentiments of believers of other faiths.

The plea was filed by Chandrashekar R, a resident of Bhairaveshwaranagar in Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe observed that the contention that the contents of azaan violate the fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioner and people of other faiths cannot be accepted.

“Undoubtedly, the petitioner as well as believers of other faiths have the right to practise their religion. However, azaan is a call to Muslims to pray. The petitioner himself pleaded in the petition that azaan is an essential religious practice in Islam. However, the contention that its contents violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well as persons of other faith cannot be accepted," the bench said.

It also said that Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution embody the principle of tolerance which is the characteristic of Indian civilisation. Article 25 (1) confers the fundamental right to freely profess, practise and propagate one's religion.

“However, it is worth mentioning that the aforesaid right is not absolute but is subject to restrictions on the ground of public order, morality and heath as well as other rights guaranteed under part III of the Constitution,” it added.

The bench, however, directed the authorities to submit a report within eight weeks regarding violation of rules under the Noise Pollution (regulation and control) Rules, 2000.

August 28,2022

Vatican City, Aug 28: Pope Francis on Saturday created 20 new cardinals picked from the four corners of the world, most of whom could one day end up choosing his successor.

Francis has raised the possibility of retiring due to his declining health, a path taken by his predecessor Benedict XVI. If he were to do so, a conclave involving all cardinals aged under 80 would be called to pick a successor.

Sixteen of the 20 cardinals created Saturday would be eligible for that conclave based on their ages.

The ceremony at St Peter's Basilica was the 85-year-old pope's eighth since being elected in 2013 and included clergy known for their pastoral work and, in some cases, progressive views.

All parts of the globe were represented in his selection, including new cardinals from Brazil and Nigeria, Singapore and East Timor, among others.

They each knelt before the pontiff, who presented them with the red square cap and ring typical of their new station.

"A cardinal loves the Church... by dealing with the big issues as well as the small ones, by meeting the great people of this world as well as the smallest, who are great before God," said the pope, who arrived in a wheelchair but seemed in good shape.

All new cardinals attended the ceremony, except for Ghana's Richard Kuuia Baawobr who had to be hospitalised over a cardiac issue.

After this weekend, Francis will have chosen 83 out of the 132 cardinals currently qualified to elect a new pope.

That is nearly two-thirds of the total and precisely the percentage needed for any proposed name to pass.

In recent months, the pope has been forced to rely on a wheelchair due to knee pain, which he has said is inoperable.

He also suffers from sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes pain in his hip.

The new cardinals are always scrutinised by Vatican observers for clues as to the future direction of the Church and its 1.3 billion faithful.

Experts caution, however, that cardinals named by one pope do not necessarily choose successors in their likeness.

The Argentine pontiff has this year completed a major shake-up of the Vatican's powerful governing body, the Roman Curia, which makes winning new converts a priority.

In keeping with his focus on making the Church more inclusive, transparent and responsive to the needs of the poor and marginalised, Francis has chosen two Africans and five Asians, including two cardinals who hail from India.

Vatican expert Bernard Lecomte told AFP the pope's choices are "representative of the Church today, with a large spot for the southern hemisphere", where 80 percent of the world's Catholics live.

Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, the archbishop of Dili, will on Saturday become the first cardinal of tiny East Timor, an overwhelmingly Catholic nation in Southeast Asia.

The pope has also felt free to bypass the archbishops of major cities to choose those from less powerful seats, such as Robert McElroy, the 68-year-old bishop of San Diego, California.

McElroy has supported gay Catholics and criticised moves to deny Communion to US politicians -- like President Joe Biden -- who support abortion.

The pope will also create the youngest cardinal in the world, 48-year-old Italian missionary Giorgio Marengo, who works in Mongolia.

The new crop of cardinals also includes Nigeria's Peter Okpaleke, the bishop of Ekwulobia, and Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, archbishop of Manaus, Brazil.

The 80-year-old bishop emeritus of Ghent, Lucas Van Looy, had been nominated but asked to be exempted following criticism of his handling of child sexual abuse by priests in Belgium.

Saturday's ceremony at the Vatican will be followed by the traditional "courtesy visit," in which the general public is invited to greet the new cardinals. 

September 2,2022

Chitradurga, Sept 2: The district hospital in Chitradurga witnessed a tense atmosphere when a group of bhakts (devotees, followers and supporters) gathered in front of the hospital where Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested on charges of sexual assault, was admitted for treatment. 

The bhakts were shouting slogans in his support.

In the early hours of Friday, the seer was admitted to the district hospital after he complained of a health problem. As the information came to light, a large number of devotees gathered in front of the hospital.

Police brought the situation under control by dispersing the crowd.

District Superintendent of Police K Parashuram rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. Additional District Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy is at the spot.

Soon after his arrest last night, Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

He was later shifted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. 

