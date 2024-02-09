Bharat Ratna for former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, scientist MS Swaminathan

  1. Home
February 9, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. 

The Centre had earlier announced the Bharat Ratna for Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Lal Krishna Advani and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

“Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth,” Modi said on social media X (formally Twitter).

“Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage,” the prime minister added.

Modi said the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country.

“It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honored with Bharat Ratna. This honor is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh or the home minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation,” Modi posted on X in Hindi.

On MS Swaminathan, Modi said he made monumental contributions to the country in agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

“It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students,” Modi wrote.

“Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs,” he added.

January 26,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 26: Communalism has emerged as an obstacle to the development of India, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a recorded Republic Day message on Friday.

“We have to regretfully accept that we have not been able to make progress to achieve the development of an India that we dreamed about. There are new challenges in the path of development and the chief among them is the recent rise of communalism which poses a threat to our secular society, and this is a concern,” Siddaramaiah said in his message.

“The results of the Karnataka elections last year are a sign of hope for protection of the secular traditions of the country. Our government is ready to combat communalism. People should not fall prey to the politics of division of people on the basis of religion.

“The failures of elected governments and representatives are being hidden by creating caste and religion-based divisions in society. This is undemocratic and goes against the values of the Constitution,” he added.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge who was in Bengaluru on the occasion of Republic Day and participated in a flag-raising event at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office said 2024 would be a crucial year for saving the values enshrined in the Constitution.

“The year 2024 is a very important year for India. This year will decide whether we will be able to save the values of the Constitution and democracy or go back to the age where not all people are equal,” Kharge said in his message to party workers.

The Congress president said the Union government was using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the truth from citizens.

“The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself.

“The founding fathers of the Constitution – Pandit Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, and others – in the Constituent Assembly would have never imagined that the Constitution would face such challenges, Kharge said.

“Today, the fundamental and basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian, are slowly being encroached upon and being eroded. The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself,” he added.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot who spoke on behalf of the Congress government in the state – after the Republic Day parade at the Manekshaw Parade ground – said the value of “unity in diversity” must be protected in India.

“India is a nation where humanity has lived since ages. It is a country which is blessed with different religions, societies, cultures, and languages, all interplaying with each other in harmony. We have to establish peace and harmony amongst all by giving the message of ‘unity in diversity’ to the whole world and we should strive for consolidation and solidarity of our national unity,” the Karnataka Governor said.

February 2,2024

Multiple teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been raiding offices and residential premises linked to social activist Harsh Mander in Delhi on Friday morning in connection with alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Last year, the CBI lodged an FIR after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the agency to initiate an inquiry against Mander and Aman Biradari, an NGO established by him. “We are conducting searches at his residence and at the office premises of the Centre for Equity Studies (CES),” a source said.

Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan posted on X, formerly Twitter, “CBI is raiding Harsh Mander’s house and office. He has been one of the most gentle, humane & generous activists who has worked tirelessly for the weak & poor. He is being targeted only because he has been critical of this govt. All agencies are being blatantly used to target critics.”

In 2021, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at offices and residential premises associated with Mander in connection with a case of alleged money laundering. The ED’s case is based on another case registered by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against the CES. Mander is a director of CES.

The Delhi Police had registered two cases against CES — one under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and another over alleged financial irregularities — following a raid conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in 2020 at two children’s homes run by the centre. The NCPCR had alleged various irregularities, including financial, in the running of the two homes at the time.

In 2021, in response to a petition in the Delhi High Court by CES, the NCPCR had said it had recommended action against the two children’s homes linked to Mander only after finding various violations and discrepancies on the part of the management. Among the alleged violations, the NCPCR mentioned that it had been informed by the children that they were taken to protest sites, including Jantar Mantar.

“During the inspection, prima facie, many violations of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and its Model Rules, 2016, and various other irregularities came to the notice of NCPCR, including financial irregularities as the institution was reluctant in disclosing their sources of funding and other relevant document to the inspection team,” NCPCR had said in the reply.

A former IAS officer, Harsh Mander had quit civil services in the wake of Gujarat violence and started the ‘Karwan-e-Mohabbat’ campaign in solidarity with the victims of communal violence.

February 3,2024

Udupi, Feb 3: In a fresh breakthrough in the 2021 high-profile murder case of Vishala Ganiga in Udupi’s Brahmavara, an absconding accused has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh. 

Accused Dharmendra Kumar Suhani was picked up from the Lucknow International Airport on February 2 by a team of Udupi district police comprising of PSI Madhu B and personnel Shantaraj and Suresha Babu. He was presented before the judicial magistrate.

Dharmendra Kumar had been hiding overseas for over two-and-half-years. He is accused of facilitating the murder of Vishala Ganiga by introducing Ramakrishna Ganiga, the husband of Vishala Ganiga, to the contract killer Swaminathan Nishad.

Ramakrishna Ganiga, was working as the personal assistant of an NRI entrepreneur and was settled in UAE. He was arrested in the case after he had come to Brahmavara from Dubai to perform the last rites of his wife.

35-year-old Vishala Ganiga was murdered at Milana Residency in Kumragodu under the jurisdiction of the Brahmavar police station in July 2021. Her husband Ramakrishna and two more accused - Swaminathan Nishad, and Rohit Rana Pratap - are already in judicial custody.

After murdering Vishala at her flat, her mangalasutra and gold bangles were stolen. Her NRI husband Ramakrishna Ganiga had plotted the murder from Dubai. 

