‘Biased, ill-Informed and agenda-driven’: Chief Justice hits out at Indian media

July 23, 2022

New Delhi: Kangaroo courts on TV debates and social media were taking the country backwards, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday, in searing criticism that called their behaviour "biased", "ill-informed" and "agenda-driven".

The remarks assume great significance following the backlash to a verdict earlier this month on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad, which the Supreme Court said had stoked communal tension across the country.

"There are concerted campaigns in social media against judges. Judges may not react immediately. Please don't mistake it to be a weakness or helplessness," Justice Ramana said, delivering a lecture at an academic event in Ranchi.

"New media tools have enormous amplifying ability but appear to be incapable of distinguishing between the right and the wrong, the good and the bad and the real and the fake," the Chief Justice said.

"Media trials cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases. We see the media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide," he said.

"Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy," he added.

The Chief Justice said biased views being spread by the media were weakening democracy and harming the system. "In this process, justice delivery gets adversely affected," he said.

"By overstepping and breaching your responsibility, you are taking our democracy two steps backwards," Justice Ramana said.

Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, the top judge said, adding, "Whereas electronic media has zero accountability as what it shows vanishes into thin air. Still, worse is social media."

Urging the media to self-regulate, he said, "It is best for the media to self-regulate and measure their words. I urge electronic and social media to behave responsibly. Electronic media should rather use their voice to educate people and energise the nation."

July 16,2022

Kalaburgi, July 16: A female police sub inspector from Shahabad in Kalaburigi was seriously injured when an accused arrested in connection with the murder of Shahabad CMC former president Girish Kambanur, attacked her while she was conducting a spot inspection of the murder.

In retaliation, the police opened fire at accused Vijayakumar Halli. Both injured PSI Suvarna and the accused are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Girish Kambanur was murdered in Shahabad town recently and the police formed two teams to nab the accused.

The police arrested Vijayakumar Halli and others on Friday late night. The accused were taken to conduct spot inspection where talwar and pistols were thrown away near Tonasanahalli village. Under the guise of showing the spot where the pistol was thrown, Vijayakumar attacked PSI Suvarna with a machete.

CPI Vijayakumar immediately opened fire at the accused injuring his left leg.

Superintendent of police Isha Pant said the firing has taken place in the wee hours of Saturday. Suvarna sustained serious injuries. She is being treated at ICU. Vijaykumar is out of danger, she told. 

July 12,2022

New Delhi, July 12: The rupee on Tuesday opened at a historic low, down 13 paise to 79.58 against US dollar in early trade as strong American currency overseas and losses in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices kept the pressure on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 79.55 against the American dollar and slipped further to quote at 79.58, a decline of 13 paise over its last close.

In initial trade, the local currency witnessed a high of 79.55 and a low of 79.62 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at an all-time low of 79.45 against the greenback.

On the domestic equity front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 259.08 points or 0.48 per cent lower at 54,136.15, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 83.25 points or 0.51 per cent to 16,132.75.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.27 per cent to 108.31.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 1.48 per cent to USD 105.52 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 170.51 crore, as per exchange data.

The Reserve Bank on Monday asked banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in Indian rupee in view of the increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency. 

July 16,2022

The Israeli military has carried out new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, as the Tel Aviv regime continues its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave. 

The military alleged in a statement that it targeted in the early hours of Saturday morning a Hamas underground facility, which the resistance movement used for the production of rocket materials in the central Gaza Strip.

“The site targeted was one of the largest and most important sites in the Strip for the production of base materials for rockets” by the Gaza-based groups, the statement further claimed.

Palestinians reported that several strikes hit areas near Gaza City shortly before 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

Videos and pictures on social media showed large fireballs rising following the strikes on unspecified targets.

According to the Arabic-language Palestine Today news agency, Israeli warplanes launched eight missiles at a site for Hamas resistance movement near al-Baydar area, west of Gaza City.

The report added that Israeli gunboats also fired at Palestinian fishermen's boats in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a site west of Nuseirat refugee camp, located five kilometers (3.1 miles) northeast of Deir al-Balah city, early on Saturday morning.

Hamas reactions

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes, stating that they fall within the framework of the regime’s crimes and terrorist behavior.

“The Zionist occupation, despite all means of terrorism and complete US support, will not be able to bread down the valiant resistance of our steadfast people. We will continue our resistance and legitimate struggle until usurpers are fully expelled from all our Palestinian lands,” he added.

Fawzi Barhoum, another Hamas spokesman, highlighted that the recent Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip are in continuation of the regime’s all-out aggression against Palestinian people, lands and sacred sites.

Earlier, Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters had launched four rockets from the blockaded coastal enclave toward the southern part of the Israeli-occupied territories.

The Israeli army asserted that two rockets were fired toward the southern city of Ashkelon at around 1 a.m. One was purportedly intercepted while the other struck an open area. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Two more rockets were also fired, with sirens activated in Moshav Ahuzam near Kiryat Gat. Both rockets reportedly fell in open areas.

The developments came shortly after US President Joe Biden visited the occupied territories, and toured the Israeli military’s various air missile systems, including the so-called Iron Dome and still-in-development Iron Beam laser system. 

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the coastal enclave.  

The siege has inflicted severe hardship on residents. The poverty rate among Gaza’s population has reached 53 percent, while “extreme poverty” stands at 33.8 percent, according to statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

About 68 percent of families do not have enough to eat, while 80 percent of Gazans are dependent on aid.

The area’s unemployment rate stands at 45.1 percent, according to PCBS.

