  2. Bihar Assembly unanimously passes bill for 65% caste quota, past Supreme Court cap

News Network
November 9, 2023

nitishkumar.jpg

Patna, Nov 9: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill to increase reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes in state jobs and educational institutions to 65 per cent. This is well past the Supreme Court's 50 per cent cap.

The amended bill will now have to be signed off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar before it is law.

The amendments were passed amid ruckus inside and outside the Bihar Assembly - over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark this week on women's education and population control.

Under the revised quotas, Scheduled Caste candidates will have 20 per cent reservation, while those from OBCs and EBCs will get 18 and 25 per cent - a significant increase from the earlier (combined) 30 per cent. Reservation of two per cent has been proposed for ST candidates.

At present there is 18 per cent reservation for EBCs and 12 per cent for Backward Classes, 16 per cent for Scheduled Castes, and one per cent for Scheduled Tribes.

The existing three per cent reservation for women from backward classes has been scrapped.

The amended bill excludes the central government's mandatory 10 per cent reservation for individuals from Economically Weaker Sections, and will take total quotas to 75 per cent.

Nitish Kumar had proposed the amendment on Tuesday, hours after his government tabled the full report of the contentious state-wide caste survey. The report said 36 per cent of the Bihar's 13.1 crore people are from EBCs and 27.1 per cent are from Backward Classes.

Of the rest, 19.7 per cent are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up 1.7 per cent of the population. The General Category accounts for 15.5 per cent of the population, the report said.

This means that over 60 per cent of Bihar hails from OBCs or EBCs.

Data from the survey was presented amid BJP claims that data about population of the Yadav - to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs - and Muslim communities was manipulated.

The Yadav community, which will benefit from 18 per cent reservation for OBC groups, is the largest sub-group, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the category.

The report also said that 42 per cent of all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families live in poverty, and that 34 per cent of all families in the state survive on less than ₹ 6,000 per month.

Also according to the data, less than six per cent of individuals from Scheduled Castes had finished their schooling; i.e., cleared Class 11 and Class 12.

The report was initially criticised by the BJP; in a sharp response hours after data was released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of "trying to divide the country in the name of caste".

Last week, though, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the BJP remains open to the idea of a nation-wide caste census, so long as due diligence is done.

The data - coming months before next year's Lok Sabha poll - underlines the electoral importance of OBCs and marginalised communities - both for the BJP, which has opposed calls for a national caste census, and the opposition, which has been increasingly more and more vocal on the subject. 

News Network
November 2,2023

iran.jpg

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says Iran and Qatar are working on political initiatives on establishment of an immediate temporary ceasefire in Gaza as the Israeli genocidal war in claiming more civilian lives.

Amir-Abdollahian said his earlier visit to the Qatari capital Doha featured discussion about the truce in the Israeli regime's war.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks upon return to Tehran from a two-way trip that took him to Qatar and Turkey.

"There is talk in Qatar about the idea of truce that could [possibly] lead to extensive transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza," Amir-Abdollahian said.

The brutal war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the coastal territory has so far claimed the lives of nearly 8,800 people, including more than 3,600 children.

The regime launched the war after Gaza's resistance groups conducted Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity, after years of suffering under Israeli repression of occupation.

"Under the aegis of the truce, we will witness exchange of civilian prisoners between the two sides, which includes the release of all female Palestinians prisoners," the Iranian foreign minister said.

The Palestinian resistance, he added, is after the freedom of Palestinian women, adolescents, and children from Israeli prisoners.

Amir-Abdollahian said during his meeting with head of Hamas' Politburo, in Doha, Ismail Haniyeh said the Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza had so far resulted in the deaths of some 50 captives held by the Palestinian resistance.

"Some of these captives were being held in the basement of hospitals that were thought to be safe," Amir-Abdollahian noted.

Some of the victims perished during Israeli airstrikes against the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on October 17 that claimed the lives of at least 500 civilians, he said.

OIC extraordinary session on Gaza

Amir-Abdollahian also said preparations were underway for leaders of the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to meet in Saudi Arabia "in near future."

The Iranian foreign minister said the Israeli regime was "madly" bombing civilians, including women and children, "due to the confusion and shock that they have received" from the resistance operation. 

In Qatar and Turkey, Amir-Abdollahian said, he followed up President Ebrahim Raeisi's earlier consultations with the leaders of various Muslim and Arab countries about holding of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President Raeisi's proposal for "immediate" convention of the meeting, the foreign minister said.

Amid the prospect of such summit or even a meeting of the world's Arab leaders, the Palestinian resistance would take "appropriate decisions" in case of continuation of the Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza, Amir-Abdollahian said.

The Israeli regime's efforts to enter Gaza by land over the past three days have also been met with failure, he stated.

In a statement on Monday, the OIC said Israel’s relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip constituted war crimes and a flagrant violation of international law, describing the regime’s conduct as "butchering" of thousands of people. 

News Network
November 9,2023

destruction.jpg

An independent United Nations expert has said that the systematic bombing of civilian infrastructure and widespread destruction of the besieged Gaza Strip by Israel amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity. 

The Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, said on Wednesday that the Israeli attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip caused the destruction or damage of 45% of all housing units in the besieged Palestinian enclave. 

He also warned that the destruction comes at a “huge cost in human lives.”

“Carrying out hostilities with the knowledge that they will systematically destroy and damage civilian housing and infrastructure, rendering an entire city – such as Gaza City – uninhabitable for civilians is a war crime,” he added

Rajagopal, the Human Rights Council commissioner, noted that when these actions are “directed against the civilian population, they also amount to crimes against humanity.”

The UN rapporteur stressed that the systematic or widespread bombing of housing, civilian objects and infrastructure is strictly prohibited by international law.

According to the expert, international humanitarian law is based on the distinction between civilian and military targets. He stressed that civilian housing in Israel does not represent military targets.

According to Rajagopal, the Israeli order to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, which was issued despite the lack of adequate shelter or aid for the displaced, while cutting off water, food, fuel and medicine and repeatedly attacking evacuation routes and “safe” areas, constituted a “cruel and flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

Also last week, a group of United Nations experts warned time was running out to “prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, expressing their deep frustration with Israel’s refusal to halt plans to decimate the besieged Gaza Strip.

They expressed grave concern about the safety of UN and humanitarian workers and hospitals and schools that are providing refuge and life-saving medical services to the people of Gaza.

Operation ‘clearly wrong’: UN chief

Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the number of civilians killed in Gaza indicates there is something “clearly wrong” with Israel’s military operation.

“There are violations by Hamas when they have human shields. But when one looks at the number of civilians that were killed with the military operations, there is something that is clearly wrong,” Guterres said.

“Every year the highest number of killing of children by any of the actors in all the conflicts that we witness is the maximum in the hundreds,” Guterres added. “We have in a few days in Gaza seen thousands of children killed.”

Israel continues targeting residential areas across Gaza with 214 people killed in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza – including 4,324 children – since October 7.

Over 2 million Palestinians starving 

Al Mezan Center for Human Rights says half of those are children.

Thousands are also struggling to find “even a bite of bread” in Gaza. “People line up for hours at the very few functioning bakeries left,” the group said.

‘Enough is enough’

Martin Griffiths says conditions in the occupied West Bank are becoming “increasingly dire”.

He pointed to rising numbers of Palestinians killed and injured – including children – as well as growing displacement amid Israeli military and settler attacks.

Meanwhile, human rights groups say Israel has dramatically increased its use of administrative detention since the start of the aggression, while also turning a blind eye to cases of torture and degrading treatment in prisons.

Administrative detention is a procedure under which prisoners are held without charges.

Citing local NGOs, they said Israel has detained more than 2,200 Palestinians since October 7.

News Network
November 4,2023

nepal.jpg

At least 132 people were killed in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck a remote region of Nepal late Friday. According to Nepal authorities, over 140 people have been injured and the death count is expected to rise. 

Locals were filmed digging through rubble in the dark of night, searching for survivors in the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.

Several houses collapsed or sustained damage, as survivors huddled outside in fear, surrounded by the wail of emergency sirens. The earthquake's tremors even reached New Delhi, over 500 kilometres away.

Bihar's Disaster Management Department reported that tremors were felt in Patna, Katihar, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Sasaram, Nawada, and several other districts along the India-Nepal border.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the 6.4 magnitude earthquake originated in Jajarkot district, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west-northwest of Kathmandu. Tremors were felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas, with the worst damage in the western districts of Jajarkot and Rukum.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal offered his condolences over the terrible loss of life and the severe infrastructural damage caused by the earthquake.

"Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured," Nepal PMO posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and damage caused by the powerful earthquake. 

"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," he said in a post on X.
 
Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, causing widespread devastation. The quake killed nearly 9,000 people, injured over 22,000, destroyed over 500,000 homes, and damaged or destroyed nearly 8,000 schools, leaving almost a million children without classrooms. 

