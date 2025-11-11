  1. Home
Bihar exit polls predict big win for NDA; Tejashwi-led MGB faces setback

News Network
November 11, 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal United (and their smaller allies, including Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party) will record a comfortable win in the Bihar election, picking up between 133 and 167 seats, data from multiple exit polls predicted Tuesday evening.

JVC's Polls:     NDA 135 - 150    MGB    88 - 103    OTH 3 - 6
Matrize:            NDA 147 - 167    MGB    70 - 90    OTH 2 - 10
People's Insight:    NDA 133 - 148    MGB    87 - 102    OTH 3 - 6
People's Pulse:    NDA 133 - 159    MGB    75 - 101    OTH 2 - 13
Dainik Bhaskar:    NDA 145 - 160    MGB    73 - 91    OTH 5 – 10

The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led opposition alliance, which includes the Congress, will slip to a chastening defeat, exit poll data indicated. The Mahagathbandhan is only expected to win between 70 and 102 seats, a far cry from the 75 the RJD won on its own five years ago.

And, crucially, poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, seen as a dark horse that could play the role of kingmaker in a politically volatile state, is likely to crash on its electoral debut.

Kishor's party is not expected to win more than five seats, at best.

A health warning: exit poll data is unpredictable and may not reflect final results.

Voting for the second and final phase – for 122 of the state's 243 seats – concluded hours earlier. The first phase was held on November 6 and votes will be counted on November 14.

The majority mark is 122.

News Network
October 31,2025

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana cabinet on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan this morning.

Azharuddin’s induction fills a long-pending vacancy and marks the first Muslim representation in the current Congress-led cabinet.

The move has, however, drawn political reactions. The Opposition has termed it an electoral strategy ahead of the November 11 bypoll in the Jubilee Hills constituency, which has nearly 30% Muslim voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to the timing, claiming that the appointment violates the Model Code of Conduct. BJP leaders wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that inducting a minister who had recently sought a ticket from the same constituency amounts to an attempt to influence voters.

Defending the decision, Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Goud said the government was merely fulfilling its commitment to social justice and minority inclusion.

“The Congress had promised cabinet representation for minorities. Even in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, governments always included a minority face. We are simply correcting a long-overdue imbalance,” he said.

Azharuddin, who is not yet a member of either the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council, has been nominated to the Council under the Governor’s quota. However, the nomination is still awaiting the Governor’s approval. He must secure membership in the legislature within six months to continue as a minister.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Goud pointed out that the party had once appointed a Rajasthan election candidate as minister who later lost to the Congress in the polls.

News Network
November 11,2025

News Network
October 29,2025

A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district allegedly died by suicide in Saudi Arabia during a video call with his newly married wife in India, police said on Wednesday, October 29.

A police official said Aas Mohammad Ansari allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his residence in Riyadh on October 26 following a heated argument with his wife Sania (21) during a video call.

After the incident, his wife informed relatives living in Saudi Arabia, who rushed to his residence and found him dead, according to his family.

A relative, Amjad Ali, said efforts are under way to bring the body back to Muzaffarnagar for burial.

The family on Wednesday said the couple had married on April 7 this year at Bhopa village.

Ansari had travelled to Saudi Arabia around two-and-a-half months ago for work.

The family said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has been informed and necessary documentation is being arranged to repatriate the mortal remains.

Police said they are probing the details of the matter, including the issue over which the couple had the argument.

