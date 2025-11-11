Bihar exit polls predict big win for NDA; Tejashwi-led MGB faces setback

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal United (and their smaller allies, including Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party) will record a comfortable win in the Bihar election, picking up between 133 and 167 seats, data from multiple exit polls predicted Tuesday evening.

JVC's Polls: NDA 135 - 150 MGB 88 - 103 OTH 3 - 6

Matrize: NDA 147 - 167 MGB 70 - 90 OTH 2 - 10

People's Insight: NDA 133 - 148 MGB 87 - 102 OTH 3 - 6

People's Pulse: NDA 133 - 159 MGB 75 - 101 OTH 2 - 13

Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145 - 160 MGB 73 - 91 OTH 5 – 10

The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led opposition alliance, which includes the Congress, will slip to a chastening defeat, exit poll data indicated. The Mahagathbandhan is only expected to win between 70 and 102 seats, a far cry from the 75 the RJD won on its own five years ago.

And, crucially, poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, seen as a dark horse that could play the role of kingmaker in a politically volatile state, is likely to crash on its electoral debut.

Kishor's party is not expected to win more than five seats, at best.

A health warning: exit poll data is unpredictable and may not reflect final results.

Voting for the second and final phase – for 122 of the state's 243 seats – concluded hours earlier. The first phase was held on November 6 and votes will be counted on November 14.

The majority mark is 122.