Bill to regulate appointment of top poll officers passed in Lok Sabha, clears parliament

News Network
December 21, 2023

parliament.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 21: With most Opposition members outside the House after a spree of suspensions, the Lok Sabha today passed a Bill to establish a new mechanism for appointment of Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners.

While the Bill received a majority vote in the House, Asaduddin Owaisi remarked that proximity and faithfulness to the Modi government will be considered as a qualification factor in the Bill.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha had approved the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. Therefore, the legislation has now cleared parliament. It will now go to the President for her assent.

During the discussion on the legislation in Lok Sabha today, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the 1991 Act on the service conditions of top poll officers was a half-baked attempt and the present Bill covers the areas left out by the previous legislation. The Bill was then passed by a voice vote.

The legislation underwent substantial changes following objections from various quarters. The Opposition has slammed the legislation, saying it would compromise the independence of the poll panel.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that election commissioners must be appointed on the advice of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. The landmark judgment was aimed at insulating the top election body from political interference. The court, however, held that the judgment will hold good till government comes up with a law.

In the new legislation, the government replaced the Chief Justice with a Union Minister. This, the Opposition has alleged, gives the government greater powers on the appointment of top poll officers and compromises the autonomy of the poll body.

During the discussion the Bill in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said the autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer.

"Modi government has attacked the democracy of India. The autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer," he said.

Comments

News Network
December 14,2023

oilship.jpg

In a dramatic incident near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an oil tanker hailing from south India’s coastal city of Mangaluru, managed to evade two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi army. 

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, Ardmore Encounter, was carrying a shipment of Indian-manufactured jet fuel destined for either Rotterdam in the Netherlands or Gavle, Sweden, media reports claimed.

The attack marks the first time that Houthi fighters have targeted an energy shipment bound for the Suez Canal. The incident escalated tensions as an American warship reportedly shot down a suspected Houthi drone during the attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the crew, the report stated.

The vessel, owned and operated by Ardmore Shipping Corp, had an armed security crew on board, which successfully repelled skiffs attempting to board the ship. Ardmore Shipping confirmed the attack in a statement, assuring that all crew members are safe, and the vessel remains fully operational with no loss of cargo or damage.

"No one boarded the vessel and all crew members are safe and accounted for," the statement said. "The vessel remains fully operational with no loss of cargo or damage on board."

It added, "Ardmore is in close contact with the relevant authorities and military assistance is now in the area providing support as required."

The jet fuel shipment was sourced from Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels & Services Ltd, a joint venture between Shell and India's state-owned oil company, ONGC. The fuel was en route to Europe when the incident occurred.

The Houthi fighters have been actively targeting ships near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with this assault representing a significant escalation. The fighters have recently threatened to attack vessels travelling to or from Israel, although no immediate connection was established between the Ardmore Encounter incident and Israel.

Global shipping has become increasingly vulnerable with the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, posing a risk of wider regional conflict. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime passage, sees nearly 10% of all globally traded oil pass through it, along with an estimated $1 trillion in goods annually.

This incident follows a missile attack on a Norwegian-flagged tanker on Monday (December 11) night in the same region. Analysts suggest that the Houthis may be attempting to bolster their diminishing popular support after years of civil war in Yemen.

As tensions rise, concerns loom over the potential impact on the tentative ceasefire between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's exiled government. The proximity of these incidents to the Arab world's poorest nation raises fears of renewed conflict in the region. 

Comments

News Network
December 18,2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 18: Ruling Congress in Karnataka appears set to finalise the list of party legislators and workers to be appointed to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations, during the visit of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to New Delhi from Monday.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said a list has already been sent to Congress high command for its approval.

"We will definitely finalise it and come, we have already sent the list and proposal, as there were elections (in five states) and as there was Assembly (session) there was a delay. Both the Chief Minister and I are going, we will finalise and come," he told reporters here ahead of leaving for the national capital.

Responding to a question on the Chief Minister reportedly getting an appointment to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he merely said, "okay, we will meet."

According to the Chief Minister's tour plan shared with the media, he will be travelling to Delhi this evening and meeting Union Ministers there on Tuesday, while his return journey has been kept open. There is no official word on his meeting with the Prime Minister yet.

In case Siddaramaiah meets the PM, he is likely to take up several key issues concerning the state including delay in release of drought relief by the Centre, party sources said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is travelling to Delhi ahead of the Chief Minister, will be meeting some Union Minister this evening and also on Tuesday. His return journey too has been kept open.

Congress in Karnataka had prepared a list of party legislators and workers to be appointed to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations last month, in the presence of party General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, even as there seems to be some differences among leaders over the process, with Home Minister G Parameshwara openly saying he was not consulted on the exercise.

There has been some disgruntlement and growing impatience within a section of the Congress party, with legislators, who could not make it to the Ministry and were keenly aspiring for the key posts in boards and corporations, unhappy about the delay in appointments.

Also many party men are upset over the delay in rewarding loyal workers, noting that the Congress has been in power for more than six months now.

Shivakumar had recently said that both Congress legislators and party workers would be appointed to these positions, and indicated that about 15 to 20 party MLAs and MLCs would be accommodated, and the rest would be distributed among loyal party workers.

Appointments to boards and corporations are said to be among the issues on which Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had certain differences of opinion, according to party sources.

Comments

News Network
December 14,2023

eidgah.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Allahabad high court on Thursday allowed a plea to appoint a court-mandated commission to conduct a survey of Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah Mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

Three advocate commissioners will be appointed to conduct the survey.

On November 16, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain had reserved the order on the application after hearing the parties concerned.

The application was filed in the pending suit before the high court concerning Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute.

The petition was filed by the deity named ‘Sri Krishna Virajman’ and seven human beings through advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Prabhash Pandey and Devki Nandan, claiming that Sri Krishna's birthplace lies beneath the mosque and that there are many signs which establish that the mosque was once a Hindu temple.

According to advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, in the application, it was submitted that there exists a lotus-shaped pillar which is characteristic of Hindu temples and an image of 'Sheshnaag', one of the Hindu deities who protected Lord Krishna on the night of his birth, is also present there.

It was also submitted that at the base of the pillar of the mosque, Hindu religious symbols and engravings were also visible.

The applicant had requested that the commission may be appointed with specific directions to submit its report after conducting a survey within some stipulated time period. A further direction was sought for photography and videography of the entire proceedings.

According to the plaintiffs' counsel, the factual aspects of the disputed structure have to be brought before the court for proper adjudication of the dispute as without the factual position of the disputed areas, the effective adjudication of the case is not possible.

The high court in May this year transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura court praying for various reliefs pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute.

Comments

