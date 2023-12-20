  1. Home
  2. Bills to revamp criminal laws passed in Lok Sabha amid mass suspension of Oppn MPs

News Network
December 20, 2023

New Delhi, Dec 20: Three crucial bills that would replace the colonial-era criminal laws were passed in Lok Sabha today, virtually in the absence of the Opposition.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 and Indian Evidence Act, of 1872.

The laws were passed amid the suspension of 143 Opposition members following protests over the recent security breach.

The numbers of suspensions in the Lok Sabha reached 97 today, with the suspension of two more MPs.

The issue has snowballed into the latest flashpoint between the government and the Opposition following the mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by a Trinamool MP.

Insisting that the new laws will replace the colonial era rules that are completely unsuitable for this day and age, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today that the new bills lay "emphasis on Indianness, the Indian Constitution and the well-being of the people".

"I have gone through every comma, full stop of the new criminal laws," the minister said, insisting that they were in consonance with the spirit of Constitution.

The bills were withdrawn after the monsoon session and three new bills introduced, as a few changes were to be made, Mr Shah said.

The new bills have been examined by the Standing Committee and instead of coming up with official amendments, it was decided to bring the bills again. 

News Network
December 11,2023

Udupi, Dec 11: A police sub-inspector serving in Udupi district has been suspended following bribery charges.

The action has been taken against Shambulingaiah, former SI of Kota police station and presently working on official duty (OOD) at Karkala, Udupi district superintendent of police Arun Kumar said in a release.

A social worker had complained through a video on social media accusing Shambulingaiah of receiving a bribe from the administrative committee of a college in connection with some feud within the committee.

Madhu Bhaskar and Mahima Madhu Bhaskar had filed a complaint and counter-complaint on the issue between the administrative committee members of the private college run by them at Achlady.

Shambulingaiah, the then station officer of Kota police station, had allegedly taken a bribe in order to help Mahima Madhu Bhaskar in the feud within the college committee.

The police officer allegedly got the bribe amount transferred to the bank account of one of his relatives. The suspension order came after a preliminary investigation, police sources said. 

News Network
December 16,2023

Israeli occupation army, which has invaded Gaza under the pretext of rescuing hostages, has instead brutally killed three of them and then tendered an apology. 

Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26, who were captured by Hamas during October 7 operation, were shot and killed by Israeli army.

The military said the three were shot by troops operating in Shejaiya, in Gaza's north.

“During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a news briefing on Friday.
 
More than 100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza after being captured in the 7 October operation.

Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv following the announcement and marched to an IDF military base in the city, calling on the government to secure a deal with Hamas for the release of the remaining hostages.

Demonstrators held candles and carried placards that read "Bring [them] home" and "Hostage exchange now!"

The bodies of the three men have been returned to Israeli territory, where checks confirmed their identities.

Families of the hostages said this week they were “shocked” by the announcement by the director of Israeli intelligence agency the Mossad that he was refusing to conduct new negotiations to free them, and demanded an explanation from the authorities.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and teenagers Israel had imprisoned, many without charge.

About 240 people were taken hostage when Hamas gunmen breached the separation barrier into Israel on 7 October and reportedly killed 1,200 people, mostly occupying soldiers and illegal settlers.

Israel’s ensuing offensive in Gaza has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

The Israeli government has repeatedly claimed that bringing home all of the hostages is one of its chief war aims. But in seven weeks since ground troops pushed into northern Gaza, troops have not rescued any hostages, though they freed one early in the conflict and have found the bodies of several more.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Association said Israel has detained more than 4,400 Palestinians since 7 October and is holding around half without charge.

News Network
December 9,2023

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip despite mounting calls to stop the regime’s atrocities.

On Friday, 13 Security Council members voted in favor of a draft resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while Britain abstained and the US vetoed it, isolating itself while sleiding Israel's aggression. 

“Tonight, the UK refused to back a UN resolution for a ceasefire,” said former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“We mourn those who will die because their lives were deemed unworthy of protection. And we vow to keep demonstrating in solidarity with the Palestinian people to end the bombings, blockades and occupation,” Corbyn added.

The vote came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres formally warned the 15-member council on Wednesday of a global threat from the two-month-long Israeli war against the defenseless people of Gaza.

"What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?" Deputy UAE UN Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab asked the council.

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood called the draft resolution an imbalanced text "that was divorced from reality."

"Although the United States strongly supports a durable peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support this resolution's call for an unsustainable ceasefire that will only plant the seeds for the next war," Wood claimed.

Washinton's ally London abstained. Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said her country abstained because there was no condemnation of Hamas.

"Israel needs to be able to address the threat posed by Hamas and it needs to do so in a manner that abides by international humanitarian law so that such attack can never be carried out again," she told the council.

Guterres convened the meeting on the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the besieged Palestinian territory, two months after Israel launched its air and ground strikes on the besieged territory.

The brutal war has so far killed more than 17,487 people and left the territory in ruins.

Wood told the meeting that Washington does not support a ceasefire.

The General Assembly, where the US has no veto power, overwhelmingly supported a humanitarian ceasefire. On Oct. 26, the assembly approved the cease-fire with 120 votes in favor and only 14 against the non-binding resolution.

UN inaction 

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Friday that the council is "complicit in the ongoing slaughter" in the Gaza Strip through inaction and vetoes.

The charity said that “the inaction of the United Nations Security Council and vetoes from member states, particularly the United States, make them complicit in the ongoing slaughter; this inaction has given license to the mass killing of men, women and children.”

The meeting was convened after Guterres activated Article 99 — a step no one in his post has taken for decades. 

The article allows the secretary general to bring to the council’s attention “any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also rejected calls for a ceasefire as he addressed the Security Council.

Erdan once again threatened that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has to be “eliminated.”

Israel waged its war on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to Tel Aviv’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

In the event, the regime's leaders ordered Israeli military forces to attack the besieged Gaza Strip with a force “like never before.”

End 'decimation' 

The head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) called on Friday for an end to the "decimation" of Palestinian lives in the territory.

Philippe Lazzarini urged all UN member states to "take immediate actions to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

Arab diplomats call for ceasefire

In a related development, chief diplomats from a grouping of Arab and Islamic nations, on a visit to Washington, called for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on behalf of the group, called on the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

"Our message is we believe it is absolutely necessary to end the fighting immediately.”

He was in Washington as part of a visit of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee.

Earlier this week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) condemned Israel's war crimes against Palestinians and called for a ceasefire, in remarks at the summit of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in Qatar.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is pushing the entire region into danger for the sake of his political future.”

