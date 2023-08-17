BJP announces Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh candidates, a first before poll dates

Asking why can't Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot visit Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday tore into the BJP, alleging that the ruling party is busy in electioneering while the north-eastern state is "burning".

Kharge said it is certain that the BJP will be ousted from power in the Lok Sabha elections next year and urged women leaders in the party to work hard to ensure Congress' victory.

Addressing the Mahila Congress convention, he said, "if Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can't the Prime Minister visit the state? What protection has the BJP provided to the women there? They are fleeing homes, getting raped, and killed. And the BJP is busy campaigning in other states."

Modi remained silent on the atrocities being committed in Manipur and addressed the Parliament on the issue only after the Opposition was forced to move a no-confidence motion to force him to speak, he said.

"Riots are happening across the country. We requested the Prime Minister to speak about the atrocities happening in Manipur, but he spoke only after we moved a no-confidence motion. So many lives were lost, so many houses burnt and thousands of people displaced in Manipur, yet the Prime Minister spoke nothing about it," he said.

"This fight is for the citizens. It is not our personal fight. When Prime Minister Modi says '70 saal mein kya kiya (what have you done in 70 years)', I want to remind him that Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also led the administration in the last 70 years. We all kept democracy alive in the last 70 years," he said.

He also claimed that the Opposition leaders are targeted by the Modi government for taking up people's issues and speaking the truth.

“You want to beat, send the leaders to jail. If someone gives a speech or says something, then a case is registered against them. A number of writers who told the truth were jailed. They (BJP) cannot tolerate the truth and those who tell the truth are jailed,” he said.

Later in a tweet, Kharge said, "the Prime Minister talks about 'women led development'. But the reality is that even women wrestlers are unsafe under their rule. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign is talked about a lot, but 79% of its money is spent on advertisements. In 2013, 3.1 lakh crimes against women were registered, which increased to 4.3 lakh in 2021. Such cases are going on against 21 BJP MPs and MLAs," he said.

"BJP always remains in election mode. RSS has its remote. BJP also has an IT system to spread rumours. We don't have to be like them. But there is a need to work by making a systematic plan at the district and block level. I have full faith that every worker of Mahila Congress will firmly become the voice of the people," he added.

