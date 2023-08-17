  1. Home
  2. BJP announces Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh candidates, a first before poll dates

BJP announces Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh candidates, a first before poll dates

News Network
August 17, 2023

In a first, the BJP today announced first lists of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, even before the announcement of elections.

The party has announced 21 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly and 39 for Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 seats. Polls in the two states are due later this year.

Even before the Election Commission announced dates, the BJP held its first Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi’s party headquarters to “discuss names”.

A similar discussion took place for Madhya Pradesh on how to strengthen the organisation further in the run-up to the polls. Another meeting over MP is likely to take place in the next week or fortnight.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah, union defence minister Rajnath Singh, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others. 

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajya Sabha member Om Mathur—who are in-charge of Chhattisgarh for the party—also attended the meeting. So were union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav—in-charge of MP for the party. BJP’s chief ministerial face in Chhattisgarh—Raman Singh—was present along with other senior leaders from the state. Also in attendance was Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with other state leaders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2023

kharge.jpg

Asking why can't Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot visit Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday tore into the BJP, alleging that the ruling party is busy in electioneering while the north-eastern state is "burning".

Kharge said it is certain that the BJP will be ousted from power in the Lok Sabha elections next year and urged women leaders in the party to work hard to ensure Congress' victory.

Addressing the Mahila Congress convention, he said, "if Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can't the Prime Minister visit the state? What protection has the BJP provided to the women there? They are fleeing homes, getting raped, and killed. And the BJP is busy campaigning in other states."

Modi remained silent on the atrocities being committed in Manipur and addressed the Parliament on the issue only after the Opposition was forced to move a no-confidence motion to force him to speak, he said.

"Riots are happening across the country. We requested the Prime Minister to speak about the atrocities happening in Manipur, but he spoke only after we moved a no-confidence motion. So many lives were lost, so many houses burnt and thousands of people displaced in Manipur, yet the Prime Minister spoke nothing about it," he said.

"This fight is for the citizens. It is not our personal fight. When Prime Minister Modi says '70 saal mein kya kiya (what have you done in 70 years)', I want to remind him that Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also led the administration in the last 70 years. We all kept democracy alive in the last 70 years," he said.

He also claimed that the Opposition leaders are targeted by the Modi government for taking up people's issues and speaking the truth.

“You want to beat, send the leaders to jail. If someone gives a speech or says something, then a case is registered against them. A number of writers who told the truth were jailed. They (BJP) cannot tolerate the truth and those who tell the truth are jailed,” he said.

Later in a tweet, Kharge said, "the Prime Minister talks about 'women led development'. But the reality is that even women wrestlers are unsafe under their rule. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign is talked about a lot, but 79% of its money is spent on advertisements. In 2013, 3.1 lakh crimes against women were registered, which increased to 4.3 lakh in 2021. Such cases are going on against 21 BJP MPs and MLAs," he said.

"BJP always remains in election mode. RSS has its remote. BJP also has an IT system to spread rumours. We don't have to be like them. But there is a need to work by making a systematic plan at the district and block level. I have full faith that every worker of Mahila Congress will firmly become the voice of the people," he added. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2023

iransaudi.jpg

Riyadh, Aug 17: Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi visit the Kingdom following an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday in a press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh on his first trip Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March. Amir-Abdollahian has confirmed that Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia anytime soon.

Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Prince Faisal added that the countries’ corresponding ambassadors will start in their positions in their respective embassies after their reopening as a result of the two countries ending a diplomatic rift in March and reestablishing relations.

He also thanked the Iranian envoy for his country’s support in Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Amir-Abdollahian has said that talks with Saudi Arabia have been successful, and both parties have agreed to work together and find immediate solutions to pressing issues in the region.

He also reiterated that Tehran was committed to efforts in achieve security and peace in the region.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2023

Thrissur, Aug 11: A 56-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death on Friday at Viyyur near here after suspecting her of infidelity, police said. 

The accused, Unnikrishnan, had been working abroad for some time. He allegedly committed the crime three days after returning to the country, they said.

After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered, they said.

“He was abroad and reached Kerala on August 8,” a police officer told PTI, adding that the accused has confessed to the crime.

Police said he doubted his wife’s activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.