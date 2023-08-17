BJP announces Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh candidates, a first before poll dates

In a first, the BJP today announced first lists of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, even before the announcement of elections.
The party has announced 21 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly and 39 for Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 seats. Polls in the two states are due later this year.
Even before the Election Commission announced dates, the BJP held its first Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi’s party headquarters to “discuss names”.
A similar discussion took place for Madhya Pradesh on how to strengthen the organisation further in the run-up to the polls. Another meeting over MP is likely to take place in the next week or fortnight.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah, union defence minister Rajnath Singh, general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajya Sabha member Om Mathur—who are in-charge of Chhattisgarh for the party—also attended the meeting. So were union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav—in-charge of MP for the party. BJP’s chief ministerial face in Chhattisgarh—Raman Singh—was present along with other senior leaders from the state. Also in attendance was Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with other state leaders.
