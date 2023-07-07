  1. Home
  2. BJP appoints in-charge for poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh

BJP appoints in-charge for poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh

News Network
July 7, 2023

BJPincharge.jpg

New Delhi, July 7: The BJP on Friday appointed Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, stepping up its campaigns for key state polls before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively, a party statement said.

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-in charges for the Rajasthan polls, and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-in charge for Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-in-charge for Madhya Pradesh while the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, the statement said.

All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 3,2023

Bengaluru, July 3: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka will attend the Assembly session, starting Monday, without the Legislative party leader.

After a discussion with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the appointment, the party top brasses decided to send an observer to Karnataka on Monday.

In the Assembly elections held in May, the Congress swept to power with 135 seats while the BJP won 66 and the JD(S) 19.

The observer will gather the opinion of BJP legislators and submit a report to the party high command, Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi late on Sunday night after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

He also said that based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the party will decide the Legislative party leader, who will be the leader of the opposition.

"This is what was discussed in the meeting. They said they will be sending an observer, who will gather opinion and let the party high command know. Afterwards, they will discuss with me," Yediyurappa, a BJP Parliamentary Board member, said.

When pointed out that the session was starting from today, he said he was only communicating whatever happened in the meeting.

"The party's decision will be final. They are sending observers on Monday. Based on the opinion gathered by the observer, the decision will be taken," the BJP leader added.

Regarding the appointment of a new BJP state president, Yediyurappa said it will be done based on the opinion of the party legislators.

Meanwhile, party sources said there will be a BJP Legislative Party meeting at 1 pm on Monday soon after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address to the members of both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 28,2023

anand.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 28: Senior KAS officer C L Ananda has been posted as the new commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation by the government of Karnataka.

The government had on June 19 appointed Mansoor Ali as the commissioner of the MCC who was earlier project director of Ballari district Urban Development Treasury office. 

The government within hours amended the order and transferred him as commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority. 

K Channabasappa who earlier served as commissioner of MCC was appointed as personal assistant to state home minister.

C L Ananda, who hails from Mandya, has served in the Indian Army for 15 years. He had in the past served in Karkala APMC as the FDA officer for a period of nine months.

He will assume charge as commissioner of MCC on Wednesday June 28. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2023

BJPincharge.jpg

New Delhi, July 7: The BJP on Friday appointed Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, stepping up its campaigns for key state polls before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively, a party statement said.

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-in charges for the Rajasthan polls, and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-in charge for Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-in-charge for Madhya Pradesh while the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, the statement said.

All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.