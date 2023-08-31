  1. Home
  2. BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'childish' as he launches tirade against Adani-Modi

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'childish' as he launches tirade against Adani-Modi

News Network
September 1, 2023

Rahul.jpg

Mumbai, Sept 1: The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday calling him “childish” over the latter's tirade against industrialist Gautam Adani and his conglomerate, and linking them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP said Gandhi should explain why the Congress-led government in office before 2014 at the Centre had given land parcels to the Adani group.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the state BJP said, “Rahul Gandhi who has a childish brain should tell why the Congress government before 2014 had given key land parcels to the Adani group. The earlier Congress government had given several awards to the Adani group, it should be communicated to the people.” 

“Why did (NCP founder) Sharad Pawar oppose the Congress demand for JPC (probe in Adani group affairs) which was based on Hindenberg report? Why did Congress government in Maharashtra in 2013 awarded 660 MW Tiroda power plant to the Adani group?” the party asked.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said asked PM Modi to come clean on fresh allegations against the Adani Group and said he must order a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into them as India's reputation is at stake ahead of the G20 summit in the country.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gandhi said at a press conference in Mumbai this is a 'national issue' and all opposition parties are together on the matter.

Referring to the fresh set of allegations made by some top global financial dailies that there is a 'relationship' between Adani and the PM, Gandhi said this is affecting the country's global image and its reputation is at stake just before the G20 summit.

News Network
August 19,2023

dks.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition BJP, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run Hindu temples for development work.

Muzrai or Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the circular was issued due to 'confusion,' and the government has no intention to stop any development or repair work at the temples.

He said he has asked both the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the department to immediately withdraw the circular.

Following the Minister's directions, the Commissioner on Friday withdrew the circular.

The Muzrai department Commissioner on August 14 had issued a circular directing all district administrations to stop funding for repair and development works of state-run temples, wherever 50 per cent of funds were granted and the works had not commenced or where funds were sanctioned, but not released.

Officials were also asked not to approve any new proposals for which administrative sanction was pending.

Clarifying, Reddy said, recently he "held a meeting with the Principal Secretary and Commissioner (Muzrai department), in which it was directed to submit a report before August 30 regarding -- orders issued but funds not released during the previous government, for temples which 50 per cent funds were given, and the funds available for this year."

He said, "The Commissioner had got confused. We had not asked any work to be stopped."

Noting that the circular was issued without bringing it to his notice, the Minister said, the Commissioner has issued it under confusion.

Hitting out at the Congress government, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar called it "anti-Hindu temples' development."

Fomer Muzarai Minister and BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, pointing out to the importance of temples in Hindu culture, condemned the government's circular, and urged it to release the funds and develop the temples.

She had also threatened protests if the government did not withdraw the circular. 

News Network
August 31,2023

india.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 31: The third meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will begin here on Thursday to discuss its strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies.

Along with talks on strategy and inclusion of new allies, unveiling of the I.N.D.I.A bloc logo and discussion on the common minimum programme (CMP) will be the highlight of the two-day deliberations.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Thursday and Friday at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

The third meeting of the opposition bloc is hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties.

The opposition alliance is also likely to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor or not and whether there will be some sub-groups to handle seat sharing, agitational joint programmes and communication strategy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja have already arrived in Mumbai.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will arrive on Thursday.

An informal meeting of all the leaders will take place followed by a dinner hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, where the visiting leaders will get to savour the traditional Maharashtrian food, including 'Puran Poli', and also a mix of North and South Indian dishes.

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who is heading the organising committee of the I.N.D.I.A alliance meet, on Wednesday said the meeting in Mumbai was significant as Maharashtra has shown the country a way forward in the independence movement, industrial and social revolutions.

He said the I.N.D.I.A alliance has developmental agenda and has taken on the challenge to stop fascist forces.

The opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces against BJP's only one.

The opposition alliance has also expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits - the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.

Mamata Banerjee on her arrival in Mumbai tied Rakhi on Thackeray and Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday.

To a query on who will be the I.N.D.I.A alliance PM candidate, Mamata Banerjee said, 'India will be our PM face. Our primary concern is to save the country,' she said.

Addressing a press conference here, NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he has confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about a political change in the country.

He said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the alliance of opposition parties belonging to different ideologies has the common objective of protecting democracy and 'Bharat Mata'.

On the I.N.D.I.A alliance PM face, Thackeray said, 'We have a lot of choices, the question is what choice the BJP has.'

News Network
August 29,2023

alkhobar.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) has planned to hold a road show in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khobar on September 7, to showcase the potential of the Karnataka’s coastal belt, especially Mangaluru, to attract in IT/ ITES, back-end offices.

KDEM is an initiative of government of Karnataka designed to function as the knowledge bridge between the government and industry to accelerate growth and investments in the field of Information Technology sector in the state.

KDEM’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative is another step that seeks to maximise the economic potential of emerging cities or regions outside the state capital, by enabling their organic growth, and inviting investments for startups or enterprises.

Mukesh S, head, Mangaluru cluster, KDEM, said that the idea is to highlight advantages of a Tier-II city; invite companies to open their back-end offices to leverage significantly lesser hiring and operational costs and avail government subsidies and availability of co-working spaces. This will help us augment a startup eco-system to retain fresh talent and also higher talent, at a later stage, building a robust ecosystem, he said.

Mukesh noted that the current employment potential of the coast is 15,000 in the IT/ ITES, back-end offices and it is already saturated, resulting in flight of talent. 

“During the pandemic, close to two lakh people were working out of Mangaluru and Udupi, and even after it ended, at least 50,000 still prefer the WFH arrangement, indicating willingness on the part of the talent to stay here, if there are modest to moderate avenues of employment.

Vinod Pinto, president, CREDAI, Mangaluru Chapter, appreciating efforts of KDEM, said the initiative to attract the IT/ ITES back-end offices to the region will have a multiplier effect on real estate. 

“It will increase the commercial and real estate requirement; create more job opportunities and revenue for the local, state and central governments. The tourism and hospitality sector, which is also one of the verticals of real estate, will improve,” he said, requesting the government to relook and improve the incentives to IT industries, for them to move beyond Bengaluru.

