  BJP crosses halfway mark in Tripura; Left-Cons alliance upset; ex-royal's Tipra Motha makes a mark

BJP crosses halfway mark in Tripura; Left-Cons alliance upset; ex-royal's Tipra Motha makes a mark

March 2, 2023

Agartala, Mar 2: Following a couple of tense hours, the BJP appears to be back on track to retain power in Tripura. The BJP-led alliance's tally had dropped below the halfway mark after a brisk start. Currently, it is leading in 33 out of the 60 seats.

The Left-Congress alliance is leading in 15 seats, a disappointing performance considering both parties had claimed they would put up a strong challenge to the ruling party.

The big story of this election is Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma. The party, which was being seen as an x-factor in these polls, is currently leading in 11 seats.

While the BJP may stay in power, it would not be a win as comprehensive as last time. The BJP had clinched 36 seats in the 2018 state polls, unseating the CPM after a 35-year-old rule. With its ally IPFT, the count was 44.

Interestingly, the vote share of the Left party was merely 1 per cent less than that of the BJP, but it could seal victory in only 16 seats.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the tribal party, Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura, or IPFT. But Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that they will race to majority without needing help from the ally, like last time. The party had also reached out to Tipra Motha, but the talks fell through over the tribal-dominated party's statehood demand.

The CPM's move to join forces with the Congress, its rival in several states such as West Bengal and Kerala, appears to be seen as a desperate effort to regain numbers.

Over the past five years, both parties have suffered a massive erosion of support base. The CPM is contesting 47 of the state's 60 seats, leaving 13 for the Congress.

February 17,2023

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc, is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

"I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"It will be the place I share Meta product news first."

The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.

February 20,2023

Udupi, Feb 20: BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said his is the only party in the country which has the ideological background, cadre base, and the mass following.

He said, almost all the other political parties in the country, including the Congress are family or dynastic parties, while for the BJP, the party itself is a family.

"We are the privileged ones that we are karyakartas of the BJP...with my political experience I can say, BJP is the only party in the country which has the ideological background, cadre base and has the mass following," Nadda said.

Addressing the District Booth Committee Convention here, he said, the BJP is the only party which has ideological conformity and continuity.

"Our ideology that was prescribed by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, following the same ideology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 of 2019 abrogated Article 370, this is the ideological strength of the BJP," he added. Further stating that no political party in this country has associated with one ideology for long, the BJP president said all political parties have become family or dynasty parties.

"Take the name of any party, you will see that they are a family party. Congress party too is a family party, as mother, son and daughter all the three are its working committee members," he alleged while listing out the names of political parties that are "dynastic".

"While all parties are family parties, for the BJP- party itself is the family," he added.

Nadda earlier in the day visited the Udupi Sri Krishna Math and offered prayers.

At the Booth Committee Convention, he was accompanied by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national General Secretary C T Ravi, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among others.

Noting that Udupi has a special place as far as the history of BJP goes, Nadda said, "when we speak about the origins of the BJP in Karnataka and its success as far as the public support is concerned, the first Udupi Municipal Council was won in 1968 and that was the gateway of South India for the party, at that point of time."

He also recalled his association with BJP veteran leader and former Minister late V S Acharya, who was from Udupi.

Claiming that the BJP is the only party that is proactive, responsible, pro-responsive, and has responded to the difficulties of the people, Nadda highlighted initiatives taken by the party's government at the Centre like Covid vaccination drive, efforts taken in getting back Indian students from war-affected Ukraine, and India emerging as fifth largest economy, among others.

Highlighting that India today is manufacturing 97 per cent of mobile phones, has become the pharmacy of the world, second in steel manufacturing, he highlighted initiatives like industrial corridors, and Vande Bharat Express among others that will benefit Karnataka. Mentioning various initiatives of the state BJP government like quota hike to SC/STs, Raita Vidya Nidhi Scholarship Scheme, the party President said, the government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has implemented "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas" in letter and spirit.

He urged the party workers, "Go to the grass root, inform people on the ground about the programmes of the government, you are political leaders, set the agenda for election, take everyone together."

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

February 18,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Intensifying its election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, the Congress on Saturday launched a 'poster war' against the BJP by pasting 'Kivi Mele Hoova' (flower on the ear) on BJP posters in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The campaign was pursued aggressively a day after Congress MLAs tucked flowers on their ears inside the assembly floor to show their protest against the unfulfilled promises made by the ruling BJP.

The Congress stepped up the 'Kivi Mele Hoova' campaign by taking it to the streets now, the party said in a statement.

"Posters of 'Kivi Mele Hoova' are seen on the top of the BJP 'Achievement Wall' paintings and posters in many parts of the Bengaluru city and Mangalore this morning," it added.

Karnataka Congress on Friday had attacked the BJP government for failing to fulfil 90 per cent of its 2018 manifesto promises and also for utilising only 56 per cent of allocated funds of the 2022-2023 budget, the statement said.

Former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah, Congress state president D K Shivakumar and other Congress MLAs sported flowers on their ears to highlight that BJP was making people 'phool' out of people, it added.

The 'Kivi Mele Hoova' is a pamphlet showing flowers tucked on the ear pasted on BJP posters.

The Congress poster appeared on BJP posters showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

These posters were seen on Jayamahal Road in Bengaluru and Kankanadi in Dakshina Kannada district, a Congress activist said.

The BJP in reaction started a Twitter campaign "Thatt Antha Heli" (Reply Quickly) to portray Congress as a corrupt party.

The Congress in the past had started 'PayCM' campaign alleging that the BJP government charges 40 per cent commission on all public works.

A wordplay on digital payments firm PayTM, the PayCM campaign had a QR code showing Bommai's face in the middle. 

