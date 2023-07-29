BJP intensifies preparation for Lok Sabha polls as it rejigs team of central office bearers

  1. Home
July 29, 2023

New Delhi, July 29: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Saturday announced the new list of central office-bearers of the party, appointing 13 vice-presidents and nine general secretaries.

The party has dropped C T Ravi, a leader from Karnataka, Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, as its general secretaries, and Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi, both Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh, and Sunil Deodhar as secretaries.

Saroj Pandey, a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, has been made a vice president, while Dilip Ghosh, a Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal, has been dropped.

Lata Usendi, a tribal leader from Chhattisgarh, has also been elevated to the post of vice president, underscoring the party's focus on the poll-bound state where the Congress is in power.

Radha Mohan Agrawal, a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, is one of the two new faces on the list which have nine general secretaries, seven of whom retain their position.

The new secretaries are Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, and Surendra Singh Nagar and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Rajya Sabha MP from UP and Assam respectively.

Nagar is an influential Gurjar leader from western UP while Tasa has long been the face of tea tribes in the northeastern state.

There are 13 vice presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of the organisation, and 13 secretaries on the list.

Former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, has been dropped from the post of party vice president.

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai is one of the two new vice presidents.

With Mansoor being inducted as a party vice president, there are two Muslims in the position now. Kerala leader Abdulla Kutty is another member from the minority community on the list.

The appointment of former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Mansoor, now a BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh, is being seen to be part of the party's overtures to Pasmanda (backward) Muslims.

Ravi's omission from the list of general secretaries, who spearhead the party's policies and agenda nationally and state-wise, unlike the vice presidents who are mostly figureheads, is being seen by some as a fallout of the BJP's big defeat in the recent assembly polls in Karnataka.

The four-term MLA had lost his seat in a close fight in the recently held assembly polls in Karnataka.

However, a party leader said not much should be read into the dropping of several office-bearers, as many of them, including Ravi, may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and will be focussing on their likely constituencies.

The appointment of Bandi Sanjay weeks after his removal as the Telangana BJP president is a signal to the party cadres that he remains valuable to the national leadership, and that his ouster was a tactical call taken in the context of political realities in the southern state, sources said.

The party had recently appointed general secretary D Purandeswari as the president of its Andhra Pradesh unit.

There are no women now among the party's nine general secretaries, though there are five women vice presidents and four women secretaries in the list of new national office-bearers.

Former chief ministers Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, and Raghubar Das are among the seasoned leaders retained as vice presidents in the new list.

Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, and Vinod Tawde also continue as general secretaries.

Nadda's tenure as BJP president was extended in January this year to allow him to be at the helm during the next Lok Sabha polls.

July 17,2023

Mangaluru: A 14-year-old boy lost his life after an unfortunate accident involving a swing at his residence on Sunday, July 16.

The incident occurred in Mantame village of Malavantige, Belthangadi taluk of Dakshina Kannada, leaving the entire community in shock and mourning.

The victim, identified as Shreesha, son of Balakrishna, was a an eighth-grade student at Mundaje School.

According to sources, Sreesha was enjoying his time playing on a swing in the yard when he accidentally fell and became entangled in a rope, which became tightly wrapped around his neck.

The deceased boy's body was taken to Beltangady Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Sub-Inspector Dhanraj and the staff from Beltangady Police Station visited the spot and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

July 24,2023

A prominent Indian-American Dalit activist fighting against the recent caste discrimination bill in California Assembly died of a heart attack as he passionately spoke against it at a city council meeting in Cupertino, sending shock waves amongst the Hindu American community in the country.

Milind Makwana, according to his close friends and family, spoke at the City Council meeting on July 18 against SB403, the anti-caste discrimination bill in California State Assembly.

Throughout the day, the Cupertino-based activist participated in various meetings and the City Council hearing, speaking passionately against it and stating that the bill was anti-Dalit.

Tragically, he collapsed moments after the hearing at the Cupertino City Council.

"Milind had this clear conviction that Dalits and Bahujan are also Hindu. He was passionate about Justice for underprivileged communities and, at the same time, wanted mutual trust and harmony among all communities,” his wife Purvi Makwana said in a statement issued by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS).

“All his life, he had stood for Dharma. I urge the community to support and take forward Milind's dream of Justice, Harmony, and Dharma," Purvi said. This past weekend, the community started a fundraiser and raised more than $280,000.

Living, growing, and assimilating in a foreign land is a challenge for any immigrant community, and the micro-minority Hindu community is not an exception to this rule.

Milind became highly alert and concerned by California’s SB403 Bill, “Discrimination on the basis of ancestry,” that unjustly branded the Hindu-American community based on the castes, HSS said in a statement.

Milind was representative of the Hindu community and was a marginalised Hindu based on the so-called caste structure. However, he was of the firm opinion that this so-called law to protect the marginalised community was, in fact, counterproductive and regressive.

For Milind, this law was branding wrongly and a cause of potential social division among the Hindu-American community, HSS said in its statement.

Milind was an active volunteer at Sewa International USA.

"Milind's loss is a great shock to all, and a much sadder part of it is that God has taken away such a gem of a karyakarta (volunteer) so early. As we remember his life, let us also reflect on the importance of caring for our well-being. This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life,” said Arun Kankani, president of Sewa International.

As a Sewa volunteer, Milind visited Tamil Nadu in 2015 to witness and participate in relief work as massive floods hit the state. He regularly volunteered at the California Bay Area Sewa chapter, participating in various service activities and fundraising events.

He was also a member of the Ambedkar-Phule Network of American Dalits and Bahujans (APNADB), and he has written books, created creative games for children, and countless other activities over the years. 

July 23,2023

Unimaginable stories of horror from Manipur have continued to jolt the rest of the country as the ethnic clashes in the northeast state have turned inhumane. Days after the viral video of two tribal women being paraded naked by a mob, another shocking report has appeared. 

According to a report, the wife of a freedom fighter was burnt alive inside her house in Kakching district's Serou village.

This ghastly incident took place in the early hours on 28 May. Once, the picturesque village some 45 km from the state capital Imphal, has now been engulfed with violence and gunfires.

The news channel's report said that Serou is one of the worst-hit villages during the clashes between the valley-majority Meiteis and the hill-majority Kuki tribe.

Premkanta, 22, the grandson of freedom fighter's wife said that 80-year-old Ibetomb was inside the house that was allegedly locked from outside by those who attacked her village. They set the house on fire.

He said, "When we came under attack, my grandmother told us to run now and return for her after some time. 'Come back to get me,' she said as we left. Those were her last words," he told the news channel.

Around two months after the ethnic clashes broke out, Premkanta returned to the burnt house where he recovered most precious possessions that Ibetombi held very dearly - a photograph of her freedom fighter husband with former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

Earlier on Friday, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh evaded a question over the demand for him to step down, stating that his job was to restore peace to the state and ensure that the perpetrators of the alleged incident in the viral video are brought to book.

