  1. Home
  2. BJP launches ‘Desh ki Badli Soch’ campaign on social media to glorify Modi, target Congress

BJP launches ‘Desh ki Badli Soch’ campaign on social media to glorify Modi, target Congress

News Network
August 17, 2022

socialBJP.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 17: The BJP has launched a social media campaign — ‘Desh ki Badli Soch’ (country’s mindset has changed) — to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a favourable light by comparing his Independence Day speeches with those of his Congress predecessors.

On Tuesday night, the party shared on its Twitter handle many graphics quoting parts of speeches made by Modi and his predecessors Manmohan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

One such tweet alleged that Nehru did not pay tribute to fallen soldiers in his 1963 speech, which came after the 1962 war with China. It noted that Modi in his 2020 address remembered those who made the supreme sacrifice in the conflict with Chinese forces in Ladakh.

Sharing a clip from Singh’s addresses in 2008 and 2009 lauding prime ministers from the Nehru-Gandhi family, the BJP accused him of “remembering selective idols and appeasing a family”. The party contrasted it with Modi’s 2014 speech in which he said the country has reached where it is due to the contributions of all its government heads.

In 1975, after imposing the Emergency, Indira Gandhi justified it as “bitter pills” to “cleanse” different aspects of national life. On the other hand, Modi in his 2017 speech, cited democracy as India’s “biggest strength”, the ruling party claimed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2022

bhaskarshetty.jpg

Udupi, Aug 9: The Supreme Court of India has disapproved categorically the practice of considering evidence while granting bail, or suspending a sentence, while expunging the observations made by the Karnataka High Court while granting bail to the woman who was convicted of murdering her husband, Bhaskar Shetty, a businessman from Udupi. 

The murder, when it came to light, had made headlines across the country.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha agreed with the contention, made by advocate Sanjay M Nuli on behalf of the victim’s mother Gulabi Shetty, that the High Court went into the issues of the validity of the ‘Will’, which was completely unrelated to the proceedings before it.

“The High Court has grossly erred in granting suspension of sentence in such a serious crime,” Nuli argued, contending that the high court went on to decide the matter as if it was deciding an appeal.

Concurring with his contention, the bench said: “We are in full agreement with the counsel for the petitioner that the High Court has totally erred in making an elaborate discussion of the evidence. This Court has time and again observed that courts should avoid elaborate appreciation of the evidence at the stage of grant of bail.”

The bench also observed that it was “totally unwarranted” of the high court “to have made a detailed elaboration of an evidence” while granting bail.

“We, therefore, expunge all the observations made by the High Court wherever it has re-appreciated the evidence in detail and clarify that the order would be construed as a prima facie consideration of the evidence for grant of suspension of sentence,” the bench said.

The apex court, however, also said it did not find anything wrong in allowing the application filed by the convict Rajeshwari Shetty, for suspension of her sentence, as the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

The top court also directed the high court's bench, which would hear the appeal on merits, not to take into consideration any of the observations the lower court made in its order on December 23, 2021.

It also requested the high court to expedite the hearing of the appeal.

“In case the petitioner does not cooperate with expeditious disposal of the matter, the High Court would be at liberty to take appropriate steps,” the Supreme Court ruled.

The trial court, on June 8, 2021, had convicted the victim’s wife Rajeshwari, their son, and the wife's alleged paramour for murdering Bhaskar Shetty, who ran a business in Saudi Arabia and owned a hotel in Udupi, and burning his body in a “homa kund” in 2016, and sentenced the three to life imprisonment.

The prosecution claimed that Rajeshwari, along with her 20-year-old son Navneet, threw chili powder into her husband’s eyes and assaulted him with a rod. Thereafter, the two tied the victim’s hands and feet, and poisoned him. Later, they carried the body to another location and burnt it by organising a ‘yagna’. To further destroy the evidence, they threw the bones and remains into a river.

Bhaskar suspected Rajeshwari of adultery and had lodged a police complaint with Manipal police station on July 9, 2016; he was murdered on July 28. The police unearthed the murder while acting upon a missing person’s complaint filed by Gulabi.

The prosecution relied upon a DNA report to conclude the recovered body parts were that of the complainant’s son.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 10,2022

New Delhi, Aug 10: India on Wednesday reported a 25.8 per cent surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The nation reported 12,751 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. 

The active cases now stand at 1,28,261, while the daily positivity rate is at 4.94 per cent. 

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time in three months. Earlier, Priyanka had tested positive, just a day after her mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, contracted the disease.

“Tested positive for covid (again!) today,” the Congress leader tweeted, adding that she will be isolating at home and following all protocols.

Early in June, Priyanka had announced that she had tested positive with mild symptoms. “Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home,” she had tweeted at the time.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 6,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

His trip to New Delhi stands cancelled. The CM is under self-isolation.

Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.

He was also expected to meet BJP's national leadership and hold discussions regarding recent developments in the state and preparations for 2023 assembly polls. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.