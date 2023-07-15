BJP leader's teenage son among 4 caught for gang-raping girl, sexually assaulting her sister

  1. Home
July 16, 2023

Bhopal, July 16: A Madhya Pradesh BJP leader's son is among four accused of gang-raping a woman and sexually assaulting her minor sister in the Datia district of the state. 

Relatives of the survivors, and locals, surrounded the police station demanding action, after which two of the accused have been arrested. The area is the home turf of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who represents the Datia Assembly constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Datia district unit head on Sunday said appropriate action will be taken if the gang-rape survivor in her police statement names the son of a local party functionary of being involved in the crime.

One of the victims tried to kill herself by hanging, police said. She was rushed to a hospital where she is under treatment. 

All the accused are residents of Unnao police station area.

The survivors and the accused are students, and the police is investigating the matter, Datia Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and also the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered against the accused, Mr Sharma said.

"The complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons. The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister," Pradeep Sharma said.

A complaint was lodged by the woman's younger sister.

Following the incident, the victim and her younger sister returned home, where the victim tried to commit suicide, he said.

The woman was later admitted to a hospital in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Mr Sharma said. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the accused also sexually abused the complainant, he said.

A reward of ₹ 10,000 has been announced on the accused who are on the run, he said.

BJP's district president Surendra Budholia said the incident was unfortunate, and the police were yet to record the victim's statement.

If the victim takes the name of the BJP office-bearer's son in her statement to the police, then the party will serve a notice to him (local functionary). The party will then take further action, Mr Budholia said. 

July 6,2023

Mangaluru, July 6: A 25-year-old non-resident Indian from Dakshina Kannada district died under mysterious circumstances in United Arab Emirates. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Raaziq, son of Dawood, resident of Kuppetti in Belthangady taluk of coastal district. 

According to sources, he had slept in a hotel room and did not wake up in the morning. When others tried to wake him up, he did not respond. Later he was declared dead. 

It is learnt that he had entered marital life during his last visit to home town. 

July 13,2023

Noting that India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Tuesday said Islam occupies a unique and significant "position of pride" amongst the religious groups in the country.

The NSA was speaking at an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi. Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of The Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General, who is on an India visit, also addressed the gathering. 

Doval hailed Al-Issa as an authentic global voice of moderate Islam and a profound scholar with a deep understanding of Islam.

He also said India as the world's largest democracy and the mother of democracies is a land of incredible diversity.

Parsing the “excellent" ties between India and Saudi Arabia, Doval said they were rooted in shared cultural heritage, common values and economic ties.

"Our leaders share a common vision for the future and have been closely interacting with each other," the NSA added

"In your (Al-Issa) talk you elaborately mentioned diversity as a fundamental trait of our existence. It (India) has been a melting pot of cultures, religions, languages and ethnicities that have co-existed in harmony for centuries. As an inclusive democracy, India has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic and cultural identities," Doval said.

"Amongst its numerous religious groups, Islam occupies a unique and significant position of pride with India being home to the second largest Muslim population in the world," he said.

“To give an idea of the scale we are talking about, India's Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of over 33 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)," Doval added.

"Dissent does not mean disintegration, dissent does not essentially mean a confrontation. But in this country, because of your thought, because of your ideas, no one is under threat," he said.

Doval stressed that as a proud civilisational state, India believes in promoting tolerance, dialogue and cooperation to deal with the challenges of our time.

"It is no coincidence that despite having around 200 million Muslims, the involvement of Indian citizens in global terrorism has been incredibly low," he said.

Doval asserted that India has been leading the fight against individuals and organisations who are promoting extremism, narcotics and terrorism.

He also recalled the attack on the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979 to underscore the need for countering terrorism.

Noting that India has also been a victim of terrorism for many decades and has faced numerous terror attacks including the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Doval said India has actively been working to combat terrorism through various means. 

July 14,2023

New Delhi, July 14: After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna here came down to 208.35 metres at 11 am on Friday even as several key areas in Delhi remained inundated.

On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres on Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the Yamuna was 208.42 metres at 8 am, 208.38 metres at 10 am and 208.35 metres at 11 am.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to prevent the entry of floodwaters to new areas in the national capital.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said he will visit ITO to take stock of the situation.

"This breach is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently," he said.

Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging at ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens's Delhi.

"No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Some commuters were seen dragging their vehicles on the waterlogged road. 

