  BJP-NDPP alliance set for massive victory in Nagaland

BJP-NDPP alliance set for massive victory in Nagaland

News Network
March 2, 2023

The BJP-led coalition is set for a landslide victory in Nagaland, suggest early trends as the counting of votes has begun for the February 27 assembly elections. The BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are ahead in 41 out of 60 seats, where the majority mark is 31.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) is ahead in five seats and the Congress is leading in just one.

The BJP is a junior partner in the leading coalition, which contested 20 seats, while ally NDPP fought in 40, as per a seat-sharing agreement.

The NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has been in an alliance with the BJP since the last elections in 2018. The alliance had won 30 seats in the previous elections while NPF won 26.

The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 but does not have any member in the current House, and NPF contested in 23 and 22 seats respectively.

Elections to 59 seats were held on February 27 as one seat - Akuluto in Zunheboto district - was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

News Network
February 28,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Seeking to give a boost to its campaign for the Assembly polls round the corner in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday will launch its 'Vijay Sankapla Yatre' from four different directions across the state, in specially designed vehicles or "Rathas" with the party's central leaders set to give it a headstart.

BJP National President J P Nadda will kick-start the 'yatre' from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to flag off another Yatre on March 2 from Nandagad in Belagavi district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to launch the third and fourth yatras that will start from Basavakalyana in Bidar district and Avathy in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, on March 3, in the morning and afternoon, respectively.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister and BJP's Parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa, party's state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and national General Secretary C T Ravi are among those expected to take part in the launch of the yatras. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Tuesday, Bommai said, "PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda have been visiting the state already. Union Ministers Dharmandra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, who are poll in-charges too have visited. Many other important leaders too will visit the state for campaigning."

The Ratha Yatras that will begin on March 1, 2 and 3 will cover all the Assembly constituencies, he said, adding that "during this yatre too many party leaders will be visiting the state." According to party leaders, more than 50 state and national leaders will take part in this campaign, which will cover all 31 districts and 224 constituencies of the state, where elections are due by May.

The tours will cover 8,000 km, along which the party has planned over 80 rallies, 74 public meetings and about 150 road shows, they said, adding that it is expected to "touch" about four crore people. The 20 days 'yatre' will culminate with a mega rally in the district headquarters town of Davangere on March 25 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The yatre that will begin from four different places will consist of 10-12 leaders in each of them. All the four places of historical or religious importance seem to have been chosen for the start of yatras -- Basavakalyana is a holy place for the Lingayats, while Nandgad (where memorial of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna is located) and Avathy (birthplace of NadaPrabhu Kempegowda) are reportedly picked with an eye on Kuruba and Vokkaliga communities.

The Male Mahadeshwara Hills, where Nadda will kickstart the Yatre tomorrow is a religious place, which is of importance to SC/ST communities. The specially designed four "Rathas" are buses, 30-ft in height and eight-ft in width. They have a place on the top where the leaders can stand and deliver speeches. They also have facilities to charge mobiles, home theatre, audio systems, cameras, LED display and a generator for power backup, among others. 

News Network
March 1,2023

modi.jpg

The domestic LPG cylinder price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from Wednesday, March 1, by the oil marketing companies Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL. Also, the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by Rs 350.5 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder rate has been hiked for the second time this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per cylinder.

In the National capital Delhi commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit a 19.8% hike from Rs 1,769 earlier and the price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, a 4.7% increase from Rs 1057. The hike of Rs 350.50 is the second biggest hike after the hike of Rs 350 per cylinder weighing 19 kg in 2014. Now the commercial LPG cylinder is back above Rs 2100 per unit for the first time since June 2022.

The domestic gas cylinder’s price changes from state to state based on state taxes. The rates are usually changed on the first day of the month. Apart from that, a household is permitted to have 12 domestic cylinders at subsidised rates in a year. They are required to pay extra money for any additional purchases.

Here are the new rates: In Bangalore, the LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 1,055.50, in Bhubaneswar Rs 1,079.00, in Chandigarh Rs 1,112.50, in Hyderabad Rs 1,105.00, in Jaipur Rs 1,056.50, in Lucknow Rs 1,090.50, in Patna Rs 1,201.00, in Trivandrum Rs 1,062.00, in Kolkata Rs 1,079.00, in Mumbai Rs 1,052.50, in Chennai Rs 1,068.50, in Gurgaon Rs 1,061.50, in Noida Rs 1,050.50.

News Network
February 25,2023

modiindia.jpg

India has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine "dispute" through dialogue and diplomacy and is ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who favoured a "clear stand" in the UN on the issue.

The one-year-old conflict and its consequences including on food and energy security figured in the Modi-Scholz dialogue besides ways to ramp up overall bilateral engagement including in areas of trade and investment, new technologies and climate change.

In his statement at a joint press event with Modi, the German Chancellor described the Russian "aggression" against UKraine as a "major catastrophe" that has negatively impacted the globe and said it is important to state "very clearly where we stand on this subject" including at the UN as international law governs international relations.

On Thursday, India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that underscored the need to reach "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and called for Russia to end the hostilities.

"Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process," Modi said in his media statement.

The Prime Minister also said that there has been active cooperation between India and Germany in the fight against terrorism and separatism and countries agreed that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism, seen as an apparent reference to Pakistan.

The German Chancellor asserted that no one can change borders through use of violence.

"This war violates the fundamental principle to which we had all been agreed for such a long time and that is that you do not change borders through the use of violence," he said.

Scholz arrived here this morning on a two-day India visit, a day after the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that saw the US and its European allies renewing their resolve to strongly back Kyiv and mount pressure on Moscow including through fresh economic sanctions.

"A very important question is securing the supply of food and energy. We have to make sure that countries in Asia, Africa and America are not too strongly and negatively impacted by the terrible war of aggression that Russia started against Ukraine and that the impact is not too negative for them," the German leader said.

Modi said that "increasing cooperation between the two largest democratic economies of the world is not only beneficial for the people of both the countries, it also sends a positive message in today's tension-ridden world."

The Prime Minister said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have been felt across the world and they have had a particularly negative impact on developing countries.

"We expressed our shared concern about this. We agree that these problems can only be solved through joint efforts. We are stressing on this even during India's presidency of the G20," he said.

Scholz said Germany wants to deepen trade relations between India and Europe, asserting that two-way trade and investment would go up following the finalisation of the India-EU free trade pact.

The German Chancellor suggested that he would play a role in the early finalisation of the long-pending FTA and the investment protection pact between India and the EU.

"We need to join forces in that regard and make progress together. It is especially important for one area that in my eyes is of the greatest importance and that is the development of IT and software," Scholz said.

Noting that security and defense cooperation can become an important pillar of strategic partnership between the two countries, Modi said together we will continue to make efforts to fully realise our untapped potential in this area."

There is active cooperation between India and Germany in the fight against terrorism and separatism and both countries also agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism, he added.

The Prime Minister said that apart from being India's largest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in the country.
"Today, due to the 'Make in India' and 'Self-reliant India' campaigns, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors in India. We are encouraged by the German interest in these opportunities," he said.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of reform of the multilateral institutions.

"We also reiterated the consensus that reform of multilateral institutions is necessary to better reflect global realities. This is evident in our active participation within the G4 to reform the UN Security Council," he said.

The G4 comprises India, Brazil, Japan and Germany and all of them are strong contenders for permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

"India and Germany are increasing cooperation for the development of third countries under the triangular development cooperation," Modi said.

He said people-to-people relations between the two countries have also strengthened in the last few years with the inking of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement in December last year and this relationship will be further deepened.

"In accordance with the requirements of the changing times, we are also adding new and modern aspects to our relations. Last year during my visit to Germany, we announced the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership," Modi said.

"Through this, we are expanding cooperation in the areas of climate action and sustainable development goals. We also decided to work together in areas like renewable energy, green hydrogen and biofuels," he added.

