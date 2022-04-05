  1. Home
  2. BJP offers free loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa to counter azaan

April 5, 2022

Mumbai, Apr 5: Endorsing Raj Thackeray's stand on playing Hanuman Chalisa in temples to drown out the prayer calls from mosques, Maharashtra BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj offered to finance the installation of loudspeakers atop temples for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' as he pitched for “Hindu unity” and also demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Kamboj said he would give loudspeakers for 'Hanuman Chalisa' free. He made this offer in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's call for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques and Hanuman Chalisa will be played at a higher volume. Kamboj has supported Thackeray's demand for removing “illegal” loudspeakers installed in mosques.

“Whoever wants to install loudspeakers atop temples to play Hanuman Chalisa can ask us for free. There must be a voice of Hindu unity. Jai Shree Ram! Har Har Mahadev!” Kamboj had tweeted in Hindi and Marathi on Monday. The Maharashtra government has already asked political parties to refrain from making comments that will create division between communities.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said that nobody should give statements that will cause communal disharmony and added the police are keeping a close tab on the situation.

Walse Patil commented in response to questions about MNS chief Raj Thackeray's recent pitch for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques. Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park here on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

"The home department is of the view that nobody should act in a manner that will cause a divide between communities," Walse Patil told reporters. Queried on the demand for registering a case against the MNS president, Walse Patil said the same will be examined and further steps will be taken accordingly. "I had said in the Legislative Assembly that some parties are trying to create a divide between communities by making provoking speeches.

This is not right for the unity and communal harmony of Maharashtra and the country," he added.

March 25,2022

muskankhan.jpg

Mandya, Mar 25: Bibi Muskan Khan, who shot to fame after she stood her ground against saffron scarf-wearing miscreants who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and demanded that she take off her hijab, had to helplessly skip her semester exams on Thursday due to security and hijab reasons. 

Muskan's father Mohammad Husen said that his daughter will not write the remaining exams as well due to the lack of cooperation by the college. 

"The high court has dashed our hopes that our children would be allowed to wear the hijab and attend classes and exams. We asked the college to allow our daughter to wear the hijab and sit for the exam. But they did not," he said. He said he would admit Muskan to a college where the hijab is allowed.

College authorities, however, defended their stance. "We have to follow the court's judgment and the government's directives," said an official.

AP Gnana Prakash, University of Mysore registrar (evaluation), said examinations are on for third and fifth-semester students.

March 23,2022

ban.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 23: Law Minister J C Madhuswamy today said that the government of Karnataka cannot interfere in the ban on Muslim traders when it comes to them setting up shops or stalls on the premises of Hindu temples and shrines during fairs. 

The minister was replying to a heated debate in the Karnataka Assembly over the issue of Muslim traders being banned from participating in Hindu religious fairs in coastal Karnataka.

Madhuswamy said the government will examine whether the ban applied to the premises of the religious institutions or outside of it.

"As per The Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Act and Rules that were framed in 2002, it is prohibited to lease out the space near a Hindu religious institution to a person of another faith. If these recent incidents of banning Muslim traders have occurred outside the premises of the religious institutions, we will rectify. Otherwise, as per norms, no other community is allowed to set up shop on the premises," Madhuswamy said.

He also claimed that the rules were made when the Congress was in power.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, assured to look into the issue by examining the applicability of the rules.

The issue was raised by Congress lawmakers U T Khader and Rizwan Arshad in Zero Hour. They urged the government to take action against "miscreants" who were involved in distributing pamphlets and putting up banners prohibiting Muslim roadside vendors from setting up shop at local religious fairs.

"The government must uphold the dignity of roadside vendors as they work hard to fend for their families. Certain miscreants are trying to create a discord between communities. In many instances, Hindu brethren have themselves put a stop to such propaganda. However, the police are mute spectators," Khader said, urging the government to put an end to such practices and act against those involved.

Arshad, too, raised concerns and appealed to the government to protect the constitutional rights of the minority community.

Pandemonium prevailed when Khader said people who are putting up banners and posters calling for a ban on Muslim traders as "cowards". Khader's use of the word "cowards" caused agitation among BJP lawmakers.

Some BJP MLAs alleged that their Congress lawmakers were condemning incidents selectively. "It is the Congress that did vote-bank politics all these years," CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya said.

March 30,2022

A Special Court in Bengaluru has ordered the registration of a 'special criminal case' against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa regarding alleged corruption in a land denotification issue when he was the deputy CM in the BJP-JDS coalition government in 2006-07. 

Sessions Judge B Jayantha Kumar of the special court, set up exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, has issued the order on March 26, based on a private complaint by one Vasudeva Reddy.

"Register a Special Criminal Case against the accused No.2 Sri B.S.Yediyurappa for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Issue summons to accused No.2 for his attendance only after filing of list of witnesses as required under Sec.204(2) Cr.P.C., and process fee is paid," the order says.

According to the complainant, the state government under the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act acquired 434 acres of land in Bellandur, Devarabeesanahalli, Kariyammana Agrahara and Amanibellandur Khane to establish an Information Technology park. The same was however denotified by Yeddiyurappa "in favour of private persons without any public benefit."

The court in its order said the complainant has made a prima facie case against Yediyurappa, who has to be summoned to the court after due process.

"I am of the considered opinion that there are sufficient material to proceed against the accused by registering Special Criminal Case and summoning the accused No.2 for his attendance and give an opportunity to the complainant to establish his allegations against the accused No.2.

"I am of the considered opinion that there is nothing on record to disbelieve the case of the complainant at this stage. He has made out a prima facie case against the accused for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the court noted.

