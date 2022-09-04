BJP spreading hatred across India; 2 industrialists benefitting from it: Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila rally

  1. Home
September 4, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 4: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack against the Narendra Modi government, accusing the Prime Minister of pushing the country back by spreading hatred and fear and undoing the good work done by the UPA to benefit "two industrialists" at the cost of the poor, labourers and jobless youth.

Addressing the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan here, he returned to his pet theme of 'two Indias' – one where the poor, labourers and youth among others cannot dare to dream and the other where a few chosen industrialists who can achieve whatever they wants – as he critiqued the Modi government’s policies.

At the rally against price rise that came three days ahead of the launch of the 3,570 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said all institutions, including judiciary, media and Parliament, are under attack from the government and the Opposition has only one option but to reach out to people directly.

Rahul linked the increasing hatred and fear to the rising hatred and fear in the country and warned that the country will “explode” to the benefit of neighbours like China and Pakistan. “The BJP-RSS leaders divide the country, deliberately creating fear, hatred…Modi has pushed the country back. He is spreading hatred and fear in the country," he said.

Alleging that Modi was working round the clock for two industrialists, who in turn work for the Prime Minister, Rahul claimed that Modi cannot remain the Prime Minister without their support. Rahul did not mention the industrialists by name.

Asking for whom hatred and fear are spread in the country and whether the farmers and small shopkeepers among others are benefitted, he alleged that the whole benefit goes to the two industrialists. "Airports, ports, roads, cell phones, oil, everything goes to these people. The BJP is giving everything to these two," Rahul claimed.

Comparing the previous UPA and Modi's government, he said the Manmohan Singh dispensation gave a loan waiver of Rs 70 lakh crore to farmers while the BJP regime gave three "black laws" to benefit the two industrialists. He said Modi found fault with MGNREGA in Parliament earlier but its utility was known during the recent times. If not for MGNREGA, he said, the country would have been on fire.

"UPA pulled 27 crore out of poverty in 10 years while the Modi government pushed 23 crore back into poverty. Whatever work we did in 10 years was reversed by Modi in his years. But he is eloquent about development, New India and Make in India and that India has changed," he said.

He said poor people were robbed through demonetisation, which was dubbed as a fight against blackmoney, but one later found out that while money was taken away from the poor but loans of industrialists were written off.

"Farmers did not get loan waivers but got three black laws...At one side, there is unemployment, there is price rise on the other side. India never had such a price rise in 70 years. Modi always asks what Congress did in 70 years. We did not give a price rise of this magnitude," he said.

He said that anyone speaking against the Modi government, whether it is Opposition or activists or NGOs, all are targeted through agencies. "I was made to sit for 55 hours at the ED office but want to tell the Prime Minister, you make me sit 50 hours, 100 hours, ..5 years, doesn't matter, I won't be scared, I am not scared," he said.

August 29,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Waqf Board has moved the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order, which allowed Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival to worship the idol of Ganesh, at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and sought urgent hearing on the matter.

He said the issue concerned the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. The High Court allowed the government to consider applications for permission to perform Ganesh Chaturthi there. This will create "religious tensions" as Muslims have been performing their rituals over there for the last six decades, he said.

Sibal further contended, "unnecessary tensions would be created if the matter is not heard on Tuesday."

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat, allowed his plea for urgent hearing and posted the matter for consideration on Tuesday, August 30.

A division bench of the High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

The direction came on an appeal by the state government challenging the order of status quo passed by the single judge on Thursday. The single judge bench had directed the parties to use the land only as a playground and for offering prayers for Muslims on Ramzan and Bakrid. 

The state government claimed there was a dispute with regard to title of the land of Idgah Maidan. Applications were made for permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31.

August 27,2022

New Delhi, Aug 27: A day after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the Congress, party MP Manish Tewari said that a crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and the Congress that existed since 1885 and that the former Union leader’s resignation could have been avoided if the party top leadership had heeded calls for introspection after multiple assembly poll losses.

Tewari said that over 20 party leaders wrote to the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and said that the situation could have been avoided if the consensus of a meeting held in December 2020 had been executed.

“A crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885. A self-introspection was needed. I feel that had the consensus of the meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on 20th December 2020 been executed, this situation wouldn’t have arrived,” Tewari told ANI.

He further stressed that the Congress leaders had already cited that the situation should be taken seriously.

“Two years back, 23 of us wrote to Sonia Gandhi that the party’s situation is worrying and should be taken seriously. Congress lost all Assembly polls after that letter. If Congress and India thought alike, it seems either of them has started thinking differently,” he added.

Adding that he is a party member he said,” We do not need any certificate from anyone. I’ve given 42 years to this party. I’ve said this before, We are not tenants of this institution (Congress), we’re a member”. Now if you try to push us out, then that is another matter, and it will be seen.”

Azad had yesterday submitted his resignation in a five-page letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Tewari said, “Don’t want to go into merits of Mr Azad’s letter, he’d be in the best position to explain…But strange when people who don’t have the capacity to fight a ward poll, were “chaprasis” of Congress leaders give “gyaan” about the party it’s laughable.”

In his letter of resignation to the Congress interim president, Azad had resigned from all the party posts, including its primary membership. Azad cited the “immaturity” of Rahul Gandhi, whom he blamed for “demolishing the consultative mechanism” in the party.

In his hard-hitting letter Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by “Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs”.

The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organizational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road,” Azad wrote.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, “Since the 2019 elections, the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a ‘huff’ and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have to continue to hold even today for the past three years.”

Azad said that it was “worse still the ‘remote control model’ that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now got applied to the Indian National Congress.”

He continued the attack on Rahul Gandhi but praised Sonia Gandhi for playing a “sterling” role as Congress President in both the UPA governments.

Azad’s resignation comes ahead of the 2024 elections and after indications that elections to the post of Congress chief would be postponed yet again.

On Friday, as many as five leaders of the Congress also resigned from their positions in support of the resignation of the veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Among those who have resigned from party posts are GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram. Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister RS Chib also quit the Congress on Friday. 

September 1,2022

A former functionary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh has revealed that Sangh Parivar has involved in a series of bomb blasts across the country with the aim to help the BJP win elections.

A video of Yashwant Shinde has gone viral in which he says that he is a witness to the bomb blast training.

Yashwant Shinde, the ex-RSS functionary from Mumbai, also filed an affidavit in a Nanded court on August 30 making serious allegations against the parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to multiple media reports.  

In his affidavit, Shinde claimed that in 1999, while the applicant was in Maharashtra, Indresh Kumar told him to get hold of some boys with fighting spirit and take them to Jammu where they would be trained in the use of modern weapons.

“For selecting the boys for this purpose, there was a state-level meeting of VHP in Thane (Maharashtra). In that meeting, the applicant got introduced to one Himanshu Panse of Nanded. At that time Himanshu Panse was the full-time worker of the VHP in Goa. He and his 7 friends were selected for training. The applicant took Himanshu and his 7 friends to Jammu. There they received training in modern weaponry from the Indian Army jawans,” the affidavit read.

Shinde named several Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and RSS members who took part in the bomb blast project.

Among them, Shinde, who claimed he is a staunch believer of Hindutva and one who considers the Hindu religion a noble one devoid of terrorist tendencies, named three persons who masterminded the blasts for RSS and VHP.

Besides, Indresh Kumar, and Himanshu Panse, the affidavit named Milind Parande, Rakesh Dhawade, and Ravi Dev (Mithun Chakravarty) as the main conspirators in the case. While Milind Parande and Rakesh Dhawad organised the training camps, it was Ravi Dev who imparted training in bomb-making, Shinde said.

He further noted that he was not on the side where his masters were and that he did not wish to be part of heinous crimes. He also claimed that he even discouraged those with whom he had better connections in the RSS from carrying out bomb blasts. Thus, he saved the lives of many innocent Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, the affidavit said.

“As the RSS and VHP’s plan of causing blasts throughout the country was not as successful as was expected the BJP was not politically benefitted. Consequently, in the 2004 elections, the Congress party got the majority. Persons like Milind Parande who were the main conspirators were scared and went underground, but they continued hatching conspiracies secretly. By remaining underground they carried out many bomb blasts across the country and with the help of biased police and one-sided media blamed them on Muslims. That helped them in 2014 Loksabha elections,” read the ex-RSS member’s affidavit.

According to Shinde, in 2014, the BJP captured power at the Centre and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. This resulted in the sudden activation of all the underground destructive forces belonging to VHP and RSS.

In the affidavit, the applicant states that the three persons mentioned are the main conspirators in the Nanded blast case of 2006 and requested they are to be brought before the law. 

