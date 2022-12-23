  1. Home
  2. ‘BJP uses communal hatred to divert attention from real issues’, says RG as Bharat Jodo Yatra rolls into capital

News Network
December 24, 2022

Rahul.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 12: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra rolled into national capital with the 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in a ‘nafrat ka bazaar' (market of hatred), covering around 2,800 km of the 3,570 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir walkathon, before taking a short break ahead of New Year but only after making some bold political statements.

The yatra reached Red Fort after covering around 23 km in the capital in the evening with Rahul addressing a 'Jan Sabha' with the iconic Mughal era monument from where the prime ministers address the nation on the Independence Day as the backdrop.

Rahul was to drive to memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi as well as former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, who belonged to his political rival BJP against which he has started the yatra, on Saturday but it has been rescheduled as the padayatra could not reach the destination on time due to “surging crowd”.

The choice of visiting Vajpayee’s samadhi, which usually the Congress leaders have avoided so far, is seen as an interesting move by Rahul, who has been projecting the yatra as one that is uniting the country against the spread of hatred by the BJP-RSS.

The yatra entered the capital in south-east Delhi Badarpur from Haryana’s Faridabad early morning and then moved towards Ashram where it had the morning halt. When the yatra resumed in the afternoon, it passed through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Daryaganj and finally touched Red Fort. In Nizamuddin, Rahul also visited the historic Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah while actor-politician Kamal Haasan joined him towards the end of the yatra.

At the Jan Sabha near Red Fort where Kamal Haasan was also present, Rahul said he has appealed to people to open ‘mohabbat ka dukan’ in ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ and now people have opened “lakhs of mohabbat ka dukan”. 

Like a pick-pocket who distracts one’s attention before the act, he said, the media is being used to distract people’s attention from real issues, as it benefits its owners. “I have walked 2,800 km now and I don’t see hatred among people. But when I watch TV, I see such stories. Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim…Why does the media spread hatred?...Your attention is diverted and your pocket is picked” he said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not in control” of his government. “This is not Modi’s government. This is Ambani and Adani’s government,” he said adding, “the Prime Minister cannot control. He is being controlled.”

Rahul said he was asked by the media whether he is feeling the winter chill but he thought that they would ask this question actually to the farmers, labourers and the poor.

In the morning session, Rahul was also joined by former Congress President and his mother Sonia Gandhi as well as his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their children. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined him at Red Fort.

Thousands of party workers and supporters joined throughout the yatra route, which adorned posters and party flags, by raising slogans ‘Bharat Jodo’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’.

News Network
December 12,2022

Five people have been killed and three seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway, near Nagathihalli, in Nagamangala taluk, on Sunday, December 11, night. 

The deceased include three passengers travelling in the SUV. They have been identified as Srinivas Murthy (74), Jayanti (60) and Prabhakar (75), and two passengers from other car. 

It is said that the Innova car from Tamil Nadu was bound for Mangaluru from Bengaluru. It hit the road median and then collided head on with the Swift car coming in the opposite direction.

Three passengers in the Swift car, from Hassan and two passengers in the Innova car were killed on the spot in the mishap, according to police.

Three others in the Innova car were seriously injured and have been admitted to Adichunchanagiri hospital for treatment. The driver of the Innova car lost balance of the vehicle and hit the median resulting in the mishap, according to police.

Bindiganavile police have registered a case. 

News Network
December 23,2022

covid.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 23: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above and is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening, official sources said.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private hospitals as of now.

It is likely to be rolled out in the national Covid vaccination programme soon, they said.

The ministry's approval for the intranasal vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 --had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose.

"The vaccine branded as iNCOVACC is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening onwards. For now it will be available in private hospitals," an official source said.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker had said in a statement.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule as well as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with the Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech.

Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India through the Department of Biotechnology's Covid Suraksha programme.

The government has advised those eligible to take the precaution dose and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm over the Covid related situation in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. 

News Network
December 22,2022

Beltangady, Dec 22: The incident of two students being suspended for allegedly hugging and kissing at a book release function attended by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah came to light on Thursday.

The matter has taken a communal turn as the boy is a Muslim and the girl student is a Hindu. The incident took a communal turn after the matter was discussed on social media.

Alleging 'love jihad', the Hindutva activists were reported to be giving life threats to the boy. They are questioning the boy for romancing with the Hindu girl.

As the matter took a communal turn, the management of a private college lodged a complaint with the Beltangady police station and demanded action against those who were carrying out campaigns online about the students.

The college had stated that after the incident had come to their knowledge both the students have been suspended from the college. Sources said that the students indulged in romance when opposition leader Siddaramaiah attended a book release function in Belthangady town last week.

However, the Hindutva activists were falsely alleging that only the Hindu girl student was suspended from the college. The police have taken up further investigation.

