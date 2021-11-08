  1. Home
  2. ‘Brahmins, Baniyas are in my pockets’: BJP Gen Sec triggers row

‘Brahmins, Baniyas are in my pockets’: BJP Gen Sec triggers row

News Network
November 9, 2021

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday triggered a huge row with his statement that people belonging to Brahmin and Baniya communities are in his "pockets".

Rao, in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, came under attack from the Congress which sought an apology from the BJP leader, who later claimed the opposition party has "distorted" his statement.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal at the BJP's state headquarters, Rao said the party and its governments are going to have special focus on scheduled tribes and scheduled castes not as vote-banks but to address their concern like backwardness, employment and education.

After this, journalists asked Rao that perception about the BJP has been that it is a political party of “Brahmins-Baniyas” and he was talking about special focus on SCs/STs at a time when the saffron outfit's slogan is “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (with all, for everyone's development).

In reply, the BJP leader, while pointing towards his kurta's pockets, said, “Brahmins and Baniyas are in my pockets…. You (media people) termed us a Brahmin and Baniya party when most workers and vote bank were from these sections.” Rao said the BJP is working towards gaining trust of all sections of the society.

“When the number of people belonging to certain sections was higher, people used to say the party belongs to them. We are working to add more people from the SC/ST sections in our party after finding their lower representation. We are reaching out to all and making the BJP a party for every section,” he said.

Rao said the BJP is not leaving out any section, including Brahmins and Baniyas, from its representation, but only including those who were left out to become a national party in true sense.

After a 6-second video of Rao's controversial remark surfaced on social media and was shared by several leaders of opposition, state Congress president Kamal Nath lashed out at the BJP.

"In a statement in Bhopal, these sections as the BJP is claiming its right over them. What kind of respect is given to these classes whose leaders have played an important role in building the BJP? BJP leaders have become arrogant due to power,” he said.

Nath said the BJP should seek an apology from these communities.

“A party which talk about sabka saath, sabka vikas is now focussing on certain sections for power,” he said. Later, in a video statement, Rao said the Congress has a habit of "distorting" facts and statements.

“We don't discriminate among sections of the society. All Indians should be part of development. The Congress betrayed and divided all sections of the society. If STs are backward, the only reason is that the Congress has done injustice to them,” the BJP leader said.

News Network
October 31,2021

New Delhi, Oct 31: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Sunday. 

The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs  ₹109.34 a litre in Delhi and  ₹115.15 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at  ₹98.07 a litre in Delhi and  ₹106.23 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  ₹109.79 and  ₹101.19 and  ₹106.04 and  ₹102.25 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  ₹113.15 per litre and diesel at  ₹104.09 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  ₹113.72 and diesel cost  ₹106.98 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for  ₹121.62 a litre and diesel for  ₹112.52 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up gains that would have otherwise accrued to consumers from international oil prices crashing to as low as USD 19 per barrel. 

While international prices have since recovered to USD 85, excise duty has remained at  ₹32.9 per litre on petrol and  ₹31.8 on diesel.

News Network
November 8,2021

Meta-owned company recently released a new update to both Android and iOS versions of  WhatsApp (including WhatsApp for Business), that will enable users to link their messenger app account to multiple devices.

The important aspect of the new update is that it directly opts users to join the multi-device beta program. With this, users will be able to link up to four devices and one phone only.

Another interesting thing is that while linking the secondary device, the phone need not have to be connected to the  Internet. Previously, while opening or operating the WhatsApp Web on the desktop, the phone had to be connected to the internet at all times.

Here's how to link your secondary device with WhatsApp:

Users need not have to dig deep into the WhatsApp settings to join the multi-device feature. 

Just open Settings (Cog Icon in the down left corner) >> Linked Devices >> Join Multi-device beta>> then, you will be able to link multiple devices (maximum of four).

If you happen to open the WhatsApp Web on desktop, you will be directly inducted into the Multi-device beta programme. 

After that, users will see 'BETA' in the top left corner just beside the profile image. Once done, users will be able to text messages to loved ones or colleagues even if the phone is off.

There are some caveats though; firstly, if you send an unintended message to a person and want to delete it, you won't be able to erase it just yet. So, you should go to your WhatsApp on your phone to delete the text.

Also, users will not able to message or call someone from a linked device if the person on the other side is still using the old version of WhatsApp on their phone.

It should be noted that users won't be able to view live location on companion devices. They have to use their registered phone to view the live location of the friend or loved one.

Another important aspect is that WhatsApp will automatically log out of the companion devices if the registered phone is not used for more than 14 days.

Android and iOS WhatsApp users still can't connect to a tablet just yet. For now, the multi-device support feature is available only for computers and one mobile phone only.

News Network
November 3,2021

bazam.jpg

India's senior opener Rohit Sharma moved a place up to 23rd in the batting chart while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah jumped 10 places to joint 24th in the ICC men's T20 rankings issued on Wednesday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's two successive half-centuries in the T20 World Cup have helped him overtake England's Dawid Malan and grab the No. 1 position for batters in the latest chart.

Babar, who scored 51 against Afghanistan and 70 against Namibia to lead the 2009 champions into the semifinals, is at the top for the sixth time in his career. The 27-year-old had first attained top position in January 28, 2018. He is presently also ranked No. 1 in ODIs.

Babar's tally of 834 rating points keeps him 36 points ahead of Malan but Babar's career best remains 896 rating points that he achieved after scoring 65 against England at Cardiff on May 5, 2019. Malan had been at the top since November 29 last year.

England's performances in the tournament too reflect in the rankings, with both their openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy moving up in the latest weekly update.

Buttler has gained eight slots to reach a career-best ninth position after smashing his maiden T20I hundred against Sri Lanka while Roy was up five places to 14th.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has topped the bowling chart for the first time in his career after two successive three-wicket hauls against South Africa and England. He replaced South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, who was at the top since April 10 this year.

The top four bowlers in the rankings are all wrist spinners, with England's Adil Rashid overtaking Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to take third place with a career-best 730 rating points. A fast bowler who has made rapid rise is South Africa's Anrich Nortje, who has gained 18 slots to reach seventh position.

At the top of the all-rounders' table, Mohammad Nabi has caught up with Shakib Al Hasan on 271 rating points. Hasaranga was fourth in this list. 

