  2. CAA rollout in Bengal after covid booster vaccine drive gets over: Amit Shah

News Network
August 2, 2022

Kolkata, Aug 2: BJP leader from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the citizenship law CAA at the earliest, with the latter assuring him that rules regarding it will be framed after the Covid precaution dose vaccination exercise is over.

The framing of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will pave the way for its implementation. Passed by Parliament in December 2019, the Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules. The government has cited the outbreak of pandemic for not framing them so far.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters after meeting Shah that he also handed him a list of nearly 100 Trinamool Congress leaders allegedly involved in the recruitment scam in which former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested.

Seeking a wider probe to expose everyone involved in the scandal, Adhikari gave the home minister even letterheads of some TMC leaders, including MLAs, that were purportedly used for recommending certain names for jobs by allegedly taking bribes.

He tweeted after meeting Shah, "It's an honour for me to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 45 minutes at his office in Parliament. I briefed him how WB Govt is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the teachers recruitment scam. Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest."

Adhikari told reporters that the issue of CAA, slammed by critics for its alleged anti-Muslim bias, implementation is very critical for West Bengal where a large number of people who can benefit from its provisions.

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and the Act was notified within 24 hours on December 12. In May, while addressing a rally in Bengal, Shah had said that the law would be implemented once the Covid pandemic ends.

There is a view that the government is treading cautiously on the matter after the Act drew saw protests in different parts of the country. It seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who had come to India by December 31, 2014.

Speaking to reporters, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder also hit out at TMC leader and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that without indications from her the recruitment scam could not have happened.

"It is an organised crime. There was a 'cut money food chain' and some people would be based in every district to pick money and channel it through the party (TMC) organisation," he alleged.

Adhikari said the careers of anywhere between 80-90 lakh teacher job aspirants were ruined by the scam. They have remain unemployed due to this, he said. 

News Network
July 25,2022

Udupi, July 25: As many as sex persons from Udupi district who had travelled with a monkeypox patient from Kerala earlier this month have been kept under observation.

Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M said that the district administration was taking all necessary precautions even though there was no reports of people with monkeypox symptoms in the district. 

According to district survey officer Dr Nagaratna, several people from Udupi district travelled in the aircraft in which the Kerala based monkeypox patient had come from Gulf to Mangaluru. 

“They have been quarantined. However, as six of them travelled sitting close to him, they were kept under close observation. None of them has monkeypox symptoms though the duration of their quarantine is about to expire,” she said. 

News Network
July 27,2022

Bengaluru, July 27: Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya today said he is contemplating resigning depending on the action his party’s government takes against those responsible for the murder of Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar. 

"The safety of Hindu workers is more important than my own position. If our government fails to punish the miscreants, I am thinking of discussing my resignation with leaders and workers in my constituency,” Renukacharya, the Honnalli MLA, said. 

Renukacharya said this after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a petition seeking action against Praveen’s killers. 

“Hindu workers are getting killed in the state again and again. Hindu workers are angry,” he said, calling for Yogi Adityanath-like action against miscreants. “Only then will organisational charisma survive,” he said. “Why should we stay in power if we can’t protect our Hindu workers?” 

Renukacharya cited his own example. “I went to the police after receiving death threats. I am ashamed to say that no action has been taken to find out the miscreants till today,” he said. 

He also announced that he would give Rs 1 lakh to Praveen’s family. 

News Network
July 23,2022

shivsena.jpg

Mumbai, July 23: The Election Commission of India, on Saturday, asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evicence to prove that they have the majority members in Shiv Sena. 

The EC relayed letters to both sides from the other faction and asked both camps to file their replies by August 8th.

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had earlier written to the EC, seeking allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it. Meanwhile the SC is still hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs over the party's split and the validity of disqualifiation notices.

Sena Symbol

In a communication to the EC, the Shinde faction has claimed to be the real Shiv Sena and cited the recognition granted to it by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The claim over the symbol assumes significance as the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission on Wednesday to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks.

SC battle

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis raised constitutional issues including split, the merger of a political party, defection, and disqualification which may require consideration by a larger bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, meanwhile, extended the operation of its July 11 order by which it had asked Assembly Speaker not to proceed with a plea seeking disqualification of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction as sought by CM Eknath Shinde group on the ground of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.

The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, issued notices on petitions filed by the Uddhav group and asked the other side to file responses and issues by July 27 for consideration by a larger bench and fixed them for hearing on August 1. 

