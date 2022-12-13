  1. Home
Cancer cases, deaths increased in India between 2020 and 2022: Govt

News Network
December 13, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 13: Estimated cancer cases and mortality due to it have increased in the country between 2020 and 2022, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, citing official data.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to states and Union territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) as part of the National Health Mission (NHM), based on the proposals received from the states and subject to the resource envelope, he said in reply to a question.

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an estimated incidence of cancer cases in India by different states and Union territories in 2020 was 13,92,179 and it increased to 14,26,447 in 2021 and 14,61,427 in 2022.

Estimated mortality due to cancer in India was 7,70,230 in 2020 and it increased to 7,89,202 in 2021 and 8,08,558 in 2022, Mandaviya said.

Cancer is an integral part of NPCDCS, the minister said, adding the programme focusses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion and awareness generation for cancer prevention, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the non- communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer.

Under NPCDCS, 707 district NCD clinics, 268 district daycare centres, and 5,541 community health centre NCD clinics have been set up.

A population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common NCDs, i.e. diabetes, hypertension and common cancers, has been rolled out in the country under NHM and also as a part of comprehensive primary health care, Mandaviya stated.

Under the initiative, persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening for the three common cancers  -- oral, breast and cervical. Screening of these common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres.

Preventive aspect of cancer are strengthened under comprehensive primary health care through Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre scheme, by promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level. 

Other initiatives for increasing public awareness about cancer and for promotion of healthy lifestyle includes observation of National Cancer Awareness Day and World Cancer Day and use of print, electronic and social media for continued community awareness. 

Furthermore, healthy eating is also promoted through Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Fit India movement is implemented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and various Yoga related activities are carried out by the Ministry of AYUSH, the minister said in the reply.

In addition, NPCDCS gives financial support under NHM for awareness generation activities for cancer to be taken by states UTs as per their Programme Implementation Plans.

The central government implements Strengthening of Tertiary Cancer Care Centres Facilities Scheme in order to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer. Nineteen State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Cancer Care Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the scheme. Seven of these SCIs and TCCCs have been completed, he said.

There is also focus on oncology in its various aspects in case of new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).

Setting up of National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar (Haryana) and second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata are also steps in this direction. All these enhance the capacity for treatment of cancer in the country, he said. 

News Network
December 8,2022

congress.jpg

After crossing the halfway mark in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leadership on Thursday, December 8, deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together amid poaching fears.

It also plans to shift the MLAs to Rajasthan via Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hoped to break.

Congress is looking to form the next government in the 68 member state assembly as it was leading in 40 seats, according to data on the Election Commission website.

According to sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is personally monitoring the situation. She has deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the purpose, while state in-charge Rajeev Shukla is in the process of talking to each elected MLA personally.

The Congress on Thursday was leading the initial vote count in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. It crossed the halfway mark and was ahead in 39 seats at around 2 p.m.

The ruling BJP was leading in 33 seats earlier but now leads in 22 and has won four seats.

The independents were leading in three constituencies.

Independents, all BJP rebels, are Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, Hiteshwar Singh from Banjar in Kullu and Ashish in Hamirpur Sadar, once the stronghold of two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

News Network
December 6,2022

saket.jpg

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, December 6, claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta".

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Dabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

"The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information.

"I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said. 

News Network
December 8,2022

modi.jpg

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: The BJP leads in Gujarat has crossed 150 -- a record in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, surpassing the Congress score of 149 in 1985. Back then, Madhavsinh Solanki rose the social coalition KHAM (Koli Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim). Today, the Grand Old Party might be headed for its worst score ever, confined to teens by the massive BJP surge.

Gujarat has 182 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 92.

The lion's share of AAP's increase in vote share in Gujarat appears to have come at the expense of the Congress rather than that of the BJP. Congress witnessed a severe drop in vote share, matched by an even more drastic rise in vote share for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

While the BJP score appeared to bear out speculation that AAP's entry had acted as a catalyst, cutting into Congress votes, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya rubbished the possibility.

The BJP's best score was 127 in 2002 assembly elections, held months after the post-Godhra riots. Since then, the party had been on a downward spiral. In 2017, it was confined to a below-100 score (99) by a resurgent Congress.

This time, the party has done well in every region of Gujarat. So far, the BJP has received 55 per cent vote share, the Congress 27 and AAP 13.3 per cent.

The BJP's former state minister Jai Narayan Vyas, however, sounded a discordant note. "BJP winning in Gujarat was not unexpected, the question was how many seats it will get. My personal belief is the BJP will climb down to 125 seats and the rest of the seats will go to Congress and AAP. But the BJP has done very well," he told reporters.

AAP, which had conducted an all-out campaign and won the civic polls in Delhi in a straight fight with the BJP, appears set to open account in Gujarat, barely. While party chief Arvind Kejriwal had predicted an out and out victory yesterday, after the civic poll results were declared, so far, AAP leads have practically been confined to single digits.

The BJP had earlier brushed off the AAP challenge, saying they will figure nowhere in the election. In his rallies, PM Modi has made no reference to AAP.

The Congress has been battling factionalism and lack of direction since the death of Ahmed Patel -- its pointsman in the state -- in 2020. The party had carried out a low-key campaign, for which Rahul Gandhi spared a day from his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The door-to-door push, which the state Congress conducted, was poles apart from the BJP's supersize, glitzy campaign.

