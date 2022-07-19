  1. Home
Candidates' caste being asked in Agniveer recruitment, says AAP leader; Defence Minister denies

July 19, 2022

New Delhi, July 19: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the Indian Army was using caste as a factor in recruiting youth under the Agnipath scheme, prompting a swift rebuttal from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who rejected the charge as "a rumour".

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted that for the first time in the history of India, candidates have been asked to mention their caste in the Army recruitment, and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him if he does not consider dalits, backwards and tribals eligible for serving Army.

"The cheap face of Modi government has come out in front of the country," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"Does Modi ji not consider dalits/backward/tribals eligible for army recruitment? For the first time in the history of India, caste is being asked in Army recruitment". Modi ji you have to make 'Agniveer' or 'Jaativeer'," he charged.

Dismissing the allegation, Singh told reporters in Parliament complex, "I want to make it clear this is a rumour. The (recruitment) system which was in place before Independence is being continued and there is no change to this."

News Netowrk
July 14,2022

New Delhi, July 14: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

Birla's comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.

"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.

 "It is a routine practice continuing since 1959," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition. 

News Network
July 8,2022

khader UT.jpg

Mangaluru, July 8: U T Khader, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly, has called upon the people to adhere to the guidelines in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act. 

The comments of Mr Khader, who represents Mangaluru city constituency in the assembly, come ahead of Eid al-Adha aka Bakrid celebrations. 

Addressing media persons in Mangaluru, the MLA said: “No one should violate the guidelines and create confusion in the minds of the people”.

“Even Islamic scholars have issued clear-cut directions in this regard in the wake of Bakrid to be observed on July 10,” he added.

He said that the government should issue guidelines for the Bakrid celebrations within the ambit of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

News Network
July 11,2022

Bengaluru, July 11: The state level committee formed by the BJP government of Karnataka on the National Education Policy (NEP) has recommended to include Sangh Parivar’s claim of ‘Hindu genocide’ in India and termed it as “truth”. 

The paper has been prepared by a 9-member committee headed by IIT Varanasi faculty V Ramanathan and comes against the backdrop of a series of controversies over rewriting textbooks, which has raised the hackles of the Opposition.

Under the pretext of pivoting to an “Indian” perspective, the panel has apparently put forth the arguments of Sangh Parivar and called upon overhauling history textbooks. 

“It is especially a grave tragedy that as a nation, we are not man enough to face the truth in the eye,” the paper states.

“...in our country, it is almost impossible to have a dispassionate narration about Hindu genocides that have happened in various centuries,” it says and juxtaposes this with how several European nations have criminalised denial of Holocaust.

The paper regrets that current textbooks do not cover Sangh Parivar’s claim of the "genocide of the Malabar Hindus (Moplah riots), Maharashtrian Brahmins and Kashmiri Hindus".

The committee wants history to elaborate on Maratha, Chola, Vijayanagara, Kashmira, Kalingas and other kingdoms. "Bharatiya Dharma Parampara is neither introduced in a holistic manner nor projected with the right perspective whereas Christianity and Islam are presented in individual chapters," it claims. 

