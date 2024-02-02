  1. Home
CBI raids activist Harsh Mander’s residence over alleged FCRA violations

News Network
February 2, 2024

Multiple teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been raiding offices and residential premises linked to social activist Harsh Mander in Delhi on Friday morning in connection with alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Last year, the CBI lodged an FIR after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the agency to initiate an inquiry against Mander and Aman Biradari, an NGO established by him. “We are conducting searches at his residence and at the office premises of the Centre for Equity Studies (CES),” a source said.

Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan posted on X, formerly Twitter, “CBI is raiding Harsh Mander’s house and office. He has been one of the most gentle, humane & generous activists who has worked tirelessly for the weak & poor. He is being targeted only because he has been critical of this govt. All agencies are being blatantly used to target critics.”

In 2021, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at offices and residential premises associated with Mander in connection with a case of alleged money laundering. The ED’s case is based on another case registered by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against the CES. Mander is a director of CES.

The Delhi Police had registered two cases against CES — one under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and another over alleged financial irregularities — following a raid conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in 2020 at two children’s homes run by the centre. The NCPCR had alleged various irregularities, including financial, in the running of the two homes at the time.

In 2021, in response to a petition in the Delhi High Court by CES, the NCPCR had said it had recommended action against the two children’s homes linked to Mander only after finding various violations and discrepancies on the part of the management. Among the alleged violations, the NCPCR mentioned that it had been informed by the children that they were taken to protest sites, including Jantar Mantar.

“During the inspection, prima facie, many violations of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and its Model Rules, 2016, and various other irregularities came to the notice of NCPCR, including financial irregularities as the institution was reluctant in disclosing their sources of funding and other relevant document to the inspection team,” NCPCR had said in the reply.

A former IAS officer, Harsh Mander had quit civil services in the wake of Gujarat violence and started the ‘Karwan-e-Mohabbat’ campaign in solidarity with the victims of communal violence.

News Network
January 31,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Wednesday carried out raids at 40 places against 10 government officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The raids were carried out in various districts barring Bengaluru, the Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao said.

"The raids are going on against officials in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, Koppal and Mangaluru," the senior police officer said.

In Mandya, raids were conducted against a BESCOM executive engineer, who has a house in Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru and a farmhouse in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta sleuths raided the house of the executive engineer's father-in-law, who is a powerful leader in the ruling Congress in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta officials carried out raids at a food inspector's house and office in Hassan.

They also searched the house of the food inspector's brother, who is a realtor.

An executive engineer in the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited too came under the Lokayukta's radar, sources said.

News Network
January 19,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing’s new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the planemaker's largest such investment outside the US, the company said.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, Boeing said.

The Prime Minister also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme that the company said aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector. 

The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector, a company statement said. For young girls, the programme will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. It will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots. Investments will support flight training curriculum, obtaining certifications, funding for simulator training, and career development programmes, Boeing said.

“We are honored and privileged to support Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision for India, and we are grateful to have him dedicate the Boeing campus to foster aerospace innovation in the country,” said David L. Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.

Over the years, the statement said, Boeing India has grown its team in engineering and R&D talent to the largest number of employees in any country outside the United States, with more than 6,000 as of December 2023.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and Boeing Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Pope, were among those present on the occasion. 

News Network
January 29,2024

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's national tourism brand, 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia,' has initiated a new global marketing campaign starring Lionel Messi, the international football icon and Saudi Tourism Ambassador.

The "Go Beyond What You Think" campaign, targeting key markets in Europe, India, and China, aims to challenge common misconceptions about Saudi Arabia and showcase its vibrant cultural transformation.

Audiences are invited to discover Saudi Arabia's diverse experiences and share their positive memories using the bilingual hashtags #ShareYourSaudi and #السعودية_بعيونك on TikTok and other social channels.

Spanning three months, the campaign includes TV, social media, digital, and OTA strategies.

It's part of Saudi Tourism's ongoing efforts to broaden perspectives and bridge cultures through tourism, in line with the UN Tourism's 'Tourism Opens Minds' Initiative.

Lionel Messi, a frequent visitor to Saudi Arabia, endorses the campaign. It features a hero video where Messi breaks down metaphorical 'walls' of misconceptions, highlighting Saudi's diverse landscapes and vibrant culture.

The campaign also celebrates the achievements of Saudi women in various fields and promotes Saudi's open culture.

The video showcases Saudi’s diverse locations, weather and terrain — from the pristine waters of the Red Sea to the lush green mountains in Aseer, snow covered Tabuk, the coastal city of Jeddah and Riyadh, the bustling capital.

In celebration of Saudi’s activities and attractions, the Messi campaign highlights the Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Season’s theme park rides, Al Ula’s hot air balloon flights and MDL Beast music events.

The campaign also places a spotlight on Saudi’s open and welcoming culture and the importance of inspiring young Saudi women to reach their full potential.

Messi celebrates the Saudi women who have been trailblazers in their fields and leading Saudi’s cultural transformation such as the Saudi Women’s National football team, motorsport athlete Dania Akeel, DJ Cosmicat, and Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman in space.

Saudi Arabia is marking its sunny Winter Season with 17,000 events, including Riyadh Season, Jeddah Season, and Diriyah Season, alongside notable events like the Saudi Cup and the AlUla Arts Festival.

The campaign launch precedes Messi's return to Saudi Arabia for two matches with Inter Miami against Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
 

