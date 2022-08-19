  1. Home
CBI raids residence of Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia; ‘CBI is welcome’, says CM Kejriwal

News Network
August 19, 2022

New Delhi, Aug 19: The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including at the premises of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said. 

During the search operation, the CBI teams reached 21 locations, including the premises of four public servants including Sisodia and former Excise Commissioner Krishna, a 2012-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, they said. 

Delhi L-G V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.

Reacting to the raids, Sisodia said the CBI is welcome and asserted that the truth will come out.

In a series of tweets, he said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi Government in health and education sectors.

That is why ministers of both departments are "targeted" to stop us from good work in health and education sectors, he said.

"The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court," he said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too." 

News Network
August 14,2022

kuldeepnarayan.jpg

Jaipur, Aug 14: Two men have been arrested on charge of spying for Pakistan in Rajasthan, director general of police (intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.

Mishra said that Narayan Lal Gadri, 27, one of the two and a resident of Bhilwara, allegedly provided SIM cards of Indian telecom companies to Pakistani handlers to run social media accounts. 

He added Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, 24, the second accused and a Jaipur resident who worked as a salesman at a liquor shop in Pali, was also in touch with a Pakistani woman handler.

Mishra said Shekhawat allegedly operated social media accounts posing as female personnel of the Indian Army. He added the second accused was involved in getting classified information from army jawans by befriending them.

Mishra said the accused were getting money from their Pakistani handlers and that separate cases have been registered against them including under the Official Secrets Act.

In July, an army soldier Shantimoy Rana was arrested for allegedly leaking important information to Pakistan. The same month, three persons were arrested from Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Churu for being touch with Pakistani intelligence agencies through social media and providing important information to them.

News Network
August 12,2022

Udupi, Aug 12: A 32-year-old woman lost her life when the motorbike on which she was riding pillion skidded and fell when a cow suddenly came across the road at Vandse village in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. 

The victim has been identified as Ambika, an assistant teacher at Hemmadi government model higher primary school. She was riding pillion with her husband Srikanth, who is also a teacher at Navundra government higher primary school when the incident occurred on August 11 morning. 

It is learnt that Srikanth used to drop his wife to her school before heading to his school on his motorbike. The couple has a one-and-half-year-old child.

On August 11, when their two-wheeler reached Vandse, a cow suddenly ran across the road. 

In his bid to avoid crashing into the cow Srikanth lost control over his vehicle and it skilled and fell. Even though he suffered minor injuries his wife suffered severe head injuries.  She was rushed to a private hospital in Udupi where she breathed her last by night.

