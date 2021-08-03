  1. Home
  2. CBSE class 10 results declared: Here are details

News Network
August 3, 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced class 10 exam results.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check your marks online

Step 1. Visit the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link. It will redirect you to the login window.

Step 3. Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Step 4. Submit and download CBSE 10th result.

Save your results for future references.

News Network
July 23,2021

Beijing, July 23: Xi Jinping has made his first visit to Tibet as Chinese president, affirming Beijing’s control over a region where its military build-up and ethnic-assimilation polices have drawn international criticism.

Xi arrived in the regional capital Lhasa on Thursday, the official Xinhua News Agency said on social media.

Xi made a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh. Nyingchi is a prefecture-level city in Tibet.

Xi inspected the operation of the Sichuan-Tibet railway during his visit, state broadcaster China Central Television said.

Radio Free Asia published a video of Xi walking along a street lined with cheering people, and the Chinese leader waving from the open window of a minibus. Robert Barnett, a British academic who has written about Tibet, posted videos showing Xi speaking to Tibetans.

“All regions and people of all ethnicities in Tibet will march toward a happy life in future,” Xi says in a video Barnett posted. “I am full of confidence as you all are. Lastly, I will not delay your dancing. Let me say this: I wish everyone a happy life and good health.”

The People’s Republic of China earlier this year marked the 70th anniversary of its assertion of sovereignty over Tibet. That was was part of a broader effort by Mao Zedong’s communists to consolidate control over territory historically claimed by China before decades of colonialism, war and internal strife.

The region has been at the center of ongoing border tensions with India. Both sides have reorganized forces to the region after the deadliest fighting in decades last year.

China has faced criticism for its policies in Tibet, which has been subject to intense social, security and religious controls, much like its northern neighbor Xinjiang. In May, Wu Yingjie, the Communist Party chief of mostly Buddhist Tibet, lauded the progress Beijing has made developing the region, saying: “religion has been increasingly compatible with a socialist society.”

In September last year, prominent Xinjiang researcher Adrian Zenz released a report alleging that Beijing was instituting a mass labor system in Tibet similar to the one that has ensnared Muslim Uyghurs. Tibet Governor Qi Zhala said at the time that forced labor transfer “does not exist,” maintaining the local government was focused on providing job training.

Radio Free Asia reported that security measures limiting people’s movements in public were in place in Lhasa, and that work at factories and construction sites has been halted. A ban on flying drones and kites was also in place, it said.

Tenzin Lekshay, a spokesman for the Tibet government in exile in northern India, said in a tweet that Xi should “understand the true aspiration of Tibetan people and resume the dialogue to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict.”

News Network
July 26,2021

MediaAcademy.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 26: The government of Karnataka on Monday appointed Sadashiva Shenoy as the President of Karnataka Media Academy.

The appointed members are Gopal Singappaiah Yedager, Chief Reporter, Kannadaprabha, K.K.Murthy, Shivakumar Bellithatte, Shivananda Tagaduru, President, Karnataka Working Journalists Association President, senior reporters from Mysuru C.K. Mahendra, Koodli Gururaj, Jagannath Baala, Senior Reporter, Jayakirana Dainika, Mangaluru, Devedrappa Kapanuru, Editor, Buddhaloka, Kalaburagi and K.V. Shivakumar, Editor, Nammanadu, Shivamogga.

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results for class 12 board exams. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

