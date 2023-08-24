Chandrayaan-3: 26kg rover Pragyaan takes a walk on the Moon

A day after the landing module of Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the Moon’s south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has confirmed that the rover, Pragyan, is out on the lunar surface.

“Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!” Isro said on Thursday. The lander and rover have a mission life of one lunar day or 14 earth days.

The 26-kg rover – launched inside the 1,752-kg landing module – will now move around the lunar surface to conduct scientific experiments with its two payloads.

The Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) will analyse the lunar surface and derive its chemical and mineralogical composition while the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) is designed to determine the elemental composition (magnesium, aluminium, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, and iron) of the lunar soil and rocks around the 4 km x 2.4 km landing site.

The rover’s sole link of communication is with the lander, Vikram. The landing module communicates with the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) and the rover, while the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has established a connection with the lander. The propulsion module which was separated from the landing module on August 17 is also communicating with the IDSN.

The four payloads on Vikram will measure parameters including the surface plasma density, thermal properties, and seismicity around the landing site. Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE), launched on the propulsion module, is aimed at probing into a variety of exoplanets for potential habitability.