  2. Chandrayaan-3: India's lunar lander Vikram sends moon’s fresh pics after detaching from spacecraft

News Network
August 18, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 18: India’s third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander has revealed its initial images of the moon today, shortly after its successful detachment from the spacecraft's propulsion module. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) proudly shared these captivating visuals, captured by the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The composite collection of images beautifully portrays various moon craters, including the notable Giordano Bruno crater, acknowledged as one of the relatively young and large lunar craters.

Among the remarkable sights captured by the LI Camera-1 are images showcasing the Harkhebi J crater, boasting an impressive diameter of around 43 kilometers. These snapshots were taken subsequent to the separation of the lander from the propulsion module, marking a significant milestone in India's lunar exploration endeavors. 

"Thanks for the ride, mate", said the lander module after detaching from the propulsion system. The spacecraft's module is poised for a descent into a lower orbital trajectory after successfully undergoing the deboosting operation today. The Land Module (LM) remains in optimal health, with the executed manoeuvre effectively shifting its orbit to a new configuration of 113 km x 157 km. The forthcoming deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20 at approximately 2 am.

This process of deboosting, involving a controlled reduction in speed, will strategically position the Lander Module within an orbital pathway characterized by specific parameters. At this orbit, the Perilune—representing the point closest to the Moon—will be approximately 30 kilometers, while the Apolune—indicating the farthest point from the Moon—will extend to 100 kilometers.

With the planned trajectory in place, the lander is poised to execute a crucial "soft landing" on the moon's southern polar region on August 23. Simultaneously, the propulsion module will continue its orbit around the moon, dedicating its efforts to analyzing Earth's atmosphere. 

Upon the completion of the landing process and the subsequent settling of lunar dust, the 'Pragyaan' rover will embark on its journey, descending from the Vikram Lander. A reciprocal exchange will occur as well, with the lander capturing images of the rover.

Subsequent to this pivotal moon landing, the rover will undertake a critical mission—gathering essential data related to the moon's surface composition and geology. This undertaking is poised to facilitate comprehensive research endeavors, laying the groundwork for a diverse range of investigations and studies. 

News Network
August 14,2023

New Delhi, Aug 14: Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.
Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). 
 

News Network
August 14,2023

New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India's partition and recalled the sufferings of people in that period on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He said it is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time.

This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate, he said, paying tributes to them.

Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

News Network
August 11,2023

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Central Government introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha today to repeal and replace Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the following bills:

- The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (to consolidate and amend the provisions relating to offences and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto)

- The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (to consolidate and amend the law relating to Criminal Procedure and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto)

- The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 (to consolidate and to provide for general rules and principles of evidence for fair trial).

These bills were listed for introduction in the supplementary list of business. After the three Bills were introduced, they were referred to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

It may be noted in March 2020, the Central Government had constituted a Criminal Law Reforms Committee to make suggestions to revise IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act 1872. 

The Committee was headed by Professor Dr Ranbir Singh, the then VC of National Law University Delhi and consisted of Professor Dr.GS Bajpai, the then Registrar of NLU-D, Professor Dr.Balraj Chauhan the VC of DNLU, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and GP Thareja, former District and Sessions Judge, Delhi.

