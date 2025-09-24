  1. Home
  Clashes Erupt in Ladakh as Statehood Demand Intensifies; BJP Office Attacked

Agencies
September 24, 2025

Srinagar: Violent protests erupted in Leh, Ladakh on Wednesday after the health of two supporters of Sonam Wangchuk deteriorated during his ongoing hunger strike demanding full statehood for the Union Territory and constitutional safeguards.

Wangchuk, the renowned climate activist and educator, has been on a 35-day fast pressing for full-fledged statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect land, jobs, and cultural identity. His protest has reignited long-standing concerns over Ladakh’s political future.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of youths taking to the streets in Leh, accusing the Central government of “denying Ladakh its rights.” Several clips shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed protesters attempting to storm the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) office while police tried to contain the crowd.

Tensions escalated as demonstrators pelted stones at the LAHDC building and security personnel. Several vehicles were set on fire, and the local office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was vandalised amid accusations that the party had failed to fulfil promises made when Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory in August 2019. Police responded with baton charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Earlier, on September 20, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the resumption of talks with Ladakh leadership, with the next round scheduled for October 6. A high-powered committee was formed on January 2, 2023, after repeated protests in Ladakh, with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status.

Reacting to Wednesday’s unrest, KDA leader Sajad Kargili said on X: “Whatever is happening in Leh is unfortunate. Ladakh, once peaceful, is now gripped by frustration and insecurity due to the government’s failed UT experiment. The onus lies on the government—resume dialogue, act sensibly, and fulfil Ladakh’s demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule without delay. I also appeal to people to remain peaceful and steadfast.”

The push for protections dates back to the aftermath of Article 370’s abrogation, when Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and downgraded to a Union Territory without a legislature. Since then, political groups and civil society have repeatedly warned of threats to land, job rights, and Ladakh’s cultural identity.

This is not the first instance of unrest in the region. In 2019, large-scale protests erupted in Kargil against UT status. Joint demonstrations by LAB and KDA in 2021 and 2022 mobilised thousands across Leh and Kargil for constitutional safeguards. Last year, a major rally brought together Buddhist and Muslim leaders warning that Ladakh’s distinct identity was at risk without legislative protections.

In solidarity with the Leh protesters, the KDA has called for a complete shutdown on Thursday. Authorities have increased police deployment across both Leh and Kargil districts, though the situation in Leh remained tense at the time of filing this report.

News Network
September 11,2025

Kalaburagi, Sept 11: A mild earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck in Sirachand Gram Panchayat of Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday. The tremor was felt at 8.17 am with an epicentre 0.5 km of Jawalga village coming under Alur Gram Panchayat of Aland taluk.

The intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 kms from the epicentre.

This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low though there might be local vibrations felt, the officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

Pointing out that the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, they asserted that the people need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low.

District In-Charge Minister Priyank Kharge said that Department of Mines and Geology officials, tahsildar, and police officials have visited the site and conducted an inspection.

News Network
September 14,2025

Mangaluru: The Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga has launched a campaign to create awareness among parents—especially mothers—on the importance of healthy eating for children.

Organising secretary K Ratnakar Kulai said the initiative was born out of a study he conducted in schools over the past few months, where he observed students’ eating habits. The findings showed that many children depend heavily on junk food, prompting the Balaga to design a training programme for parents.

As part of the effort, a model training session was held recently. “We interacted with at least 100 students from classes VII to X in the last few months. Based on our observations, we felt the need to guide parents. Small groups of mothers will be trained to prepare simple, healthy dishes such as tambuli and unde, along with tiffin-friendly items,” Ratnakar explained.

The first training saw the participation of about 60 people, of whom 10 will serve as resource persons in future sessions. The Balaga also plans to release a handbook on healthy eating.

Ratnakar expressed concern that even school canteens were selling junk food, and some class VII students were already consuming antacids. “This is worrying. We want to encourage parents to rediscover traditional remedies and healthier food options. At a time when even parents enjoy junk food, we are working to rebuild healthier habits,” he said.

To spread the campaign further, the Balaga team plans to collaborate with organisations and associations and is open to giving live demonstrations on preparing healthy meals.

The group, which has long encouraged people to grow vegetables, flowers, ornamental and medicinal plants, is also holding a plant sale. Members will put up plants from their own gardens for sale on September 14 and 28, at the weekly market on Panje Mangesh Rao Road, Hampankatta, from 7am to 10am.

News Network
September 12,2025

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signed an agreement to push ahead with the controversial E1 plan settlement expansion plan that would split the occupied West Bank into two parts, and cut across land that the Palestinians seek for a future sovereign state.

Addressing a press conference in the illegal Ma’ale Adumim settlement east of al-Quds on Thursday, Netanyahu said he had taken the measure with the heads of several settlement councils near the city to expand them under the scheme.

“There will never be a Palestinian state. This place belongs to us. We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security,” Netanyahu asserted.

He added, “Israel’s eastern front is not the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, but the Jordan Valley (in the West Bank).”

On August 20, Israel approved the E1 project, which envisions the construction of thousands of settler units in Ma'ale Adumim and surrounding areas, would bisect the occupied West Bank and sever connections between its northern and southern flanks and isolate East al-Quds.

At the time, the US ambassador to the Israeli-occupied territories, Mike Huckabee, claimed on Israeli Army Radio that the extensive development of settlements in the occupied West Bank does not constitute a breach of international law, and that Washington would not stand against it.

Although Huckabee’s remarks pertained to the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory, he also specifically mentioned the proposed settlement in the E1 region of occupied al-Quds.

Palestinians warn that the so-called E1 plan is part of Netanyahu’s vision for a “Greater Israel,” warning that it would entrench the occupation and eliminate the viability of a Palestinian state.

The term "Greater Israel" has been used since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War to describe the territories occupied by Israel, including East al-Quds, the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and Syria’s strategic Golan Heights.

Early Zionist thinkers, such as Ze’ev Jabotinsky—widely regarded as the ideological forerunner of Netanyahu’s Likud party—expanded this vision to include present-day Jordan. The idea of "Greater Israel" is a core tenet of Likud’s political legacy, rooted in Revisionist Zionism.

The separation of East al-Quds from certain areas of the West Bank, often compared to the apartheid system in South Africa, will compel Palestinians to undertake long detours when traveling between various cities and towns.

On August 14, far-right Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his intention to move forward with the highly contentious project that “buries the concept of a Palestinian state”.

Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds. All mere words. 

